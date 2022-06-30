 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Egypt's planned new "dickwaving" capital in the desert is a monument to Ozymandias' ego, Akhenaten's hubris, Dubai's excess, Third Reich propaganda architecture and Phoenix's golf courses and lawns everywhere logic   (youtube.com) divider line
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow worse than Dubai's monument to man's hubris AND Suadi Arabia's insane Single Road City.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brasilia II:  Egyptian Boogaloo.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more, and bigger, penis-shaped skyscrapers.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time Ozzy mania came to Egypt!
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck the poor. Tale as old as time.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
G'day everyone, here's me face!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The lack of fresh water marks this as a stupid pipe dream.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Excellent Trump impersonation
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Arkanaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Probably no worse than that time Myanmar moved its capital and nobody noticed:
https://ghostarchive.org/archive/IkPes
 
X-Geek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Brasilia II:  Egyptian Boogaloo.


Naypyida III: The Revenge
Tentacle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They should stick to building pyramids and sphynxes
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: The lack of fresh water marks this as a stupid pipe dream.


I think you are in de Nile.
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bunch of Sphinctas
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You have to wonder if the Ethiopians at one of the sources of the Nile are watching this video and saying, "Wow. Let's troll these arrogant motherfarkers. BUILD OUR DAM BIGGER."

/last I recall, there is a cold war brewing between those two over water use, and Ethiopia was prepping air defense for Egyptian bombing raids on their upcoming dam on the Nile
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ok...I laughed waaaaay too long at his video about the underground loop that Elon built that totes fixed traffic forever you guys.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Rapmaster2000: Brasilia II:  Egyptian Boogaloo.

Naypyida III: The Revenge
[Fark user image 425x314]


10 lanes each way, but you'll still have someone doing ten under the speed limit in the left lane.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

King Something: Needs more, and bigger, penis-shaped skyscrapers.


What do you think Obelisks and Pyramids are?

/ not that they are making any of those. They decided that they might as well build a bunch of yugely McMansions.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you ban books.....about urban planning......after 1970. It's as though they are going backwards.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Brasilia II:  Egyptian Boogaloo.


Egypt historically moved capitals a bunch of times, so more Egypt Fourth Kingdom something.

Out of the design, I do like the major park in the centre run of the city, that would actually be nice though not in the desert.
 
Rindred
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Luxor 2 - We're really going to change things up for good this time!
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Adam Something is awesome.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Ok...I laughed waaaaay too long at his video about the underground loop that Elon built that totes fixed traffic forever you guys.


Always worth reposting.

HE FIXED TRAFFIC
Youtube p8NiM_p8n5A
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Waving My Dick in the Wind
Youtube KiB9Fdj02fo
 
