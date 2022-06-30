 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave is being preempted for a collection of cover tunes unlike any other. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #362: Trifectarama 2022™. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
66
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems SCNW has good enough weather to be able to climb today.
Let's hope he doesn't forget the flags
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.


Hey YOU!

"Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]  
Upstairs neighbors are all out. Upstairs dog is yapping. I am the only two-legs here.
.
HIT IT, MR. ELDRITCH!"

We just became best friends. Don't listen to "Marian" while watching some weird tennis player strip.

PTSD of Mercy.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KUCI is dangerous when Teena Spindler is on - she keeps trying to tickle my root balls.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Hey YOU!

"Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]  
Upstairs neighbors are all out. Upstairs dog is yapping. I am the only two-legs here.
.
HIT IT, MR. ELDRITCH!"

We just became best friends. Don't listen to "Marian" while watching some weird tennis player strip.

PTSD of Mercy.


I feel it only fair to warn you that I have zero goth cred. I may dance around the house to Floodland, but, as folks in this thread will attest, I'm probably wearing tie-dye whilst doing so.

/is it really the gardening show right now?
//usually gardening = jazz
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: KUCI is dangerous when Teena Spindler is on - she keeps trying to tickle my root balls.


You say that like it's a bad thing
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Groovy stuff of the day - about 20 concert photos from an 81' Boomtown Rats concert in Chicago. The Wall is spicing  nicely.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: dance around the house to Floodland,


This, Alone, is sufficient.  We forget, in this good company, how rare it is to find people who have even heard of our stuff out there in GenPop.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present!  (Times 3!)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a message just pops up: "I need to schedule a team meeting for 2 p.m. Please try your best to attend!"

Since that's mid-show, and I'm already covering for a coworker, I predict that my best just ain't gonna be good enough.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cannonball is a step in the right direction... Needs more Coltrane...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just tuned in. Where's the gardening show?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: And a message just pops up: "I need to schedule a team meeting for 2 p.m. Please try your best to attend!"

Since that's mid-show, and I'm already covering for a coworker, I predict that my best just ain't gonna be good enough.


That sucks.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: And a message just pops up: "I need to schedule a team meeting for 2 p.m. Please try your best to attend!"

Since that's mid-show, and I'm already covering for a coworker, I predict that my best just ain't gonna be good enough.


forgottenfilmcast.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pista: Just tuned in. Where's the gardening show?


You dun missed it. Got some nice Adderly here for you now. Cannonball - no Rootball for you.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

perigee: Madison_Smiled: dance around the house to Floodland,

This, Alone, is sufficient.  We forget, in this good company, how rare it is to find people who have even heard of our stuff out there in GenPop.


Indeed. Even in the trying-to-hard "hipster" ad agencies that I work for, my musical tastes are "oh wow, never heard anything like this before". Granted, most of the hipsters I work with weren't even alive when most of it was released...

/old eclectic goth/industrial/newwave
//proud of it
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meeting postponed until tomorrow. Spiffy!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh and HELL-O all!!!!

Hoping my "work" day will be an improvement over yesterday's "work" day. Good music juju please, before the life crashes and burns.

/also expect a lot of typos
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Meeting postponed until tomorrow. Spiffy!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Oh and HELL-O all!!!!

Hoping my "work" day will be an improvement over yesterday's "work" day. Good music juju please, before the life crashes and burns.

/also expect a lot of typos


Not... Left HaND tYPING" typos, I hope. Lioness7 is wearing pants today, Mister...

Why is life crashing and burning, bubbie?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: perigee: Madison_Smiled: dance around the house to Floodland,

This, Alone, is sufficient.  We forget, in this good company, how rare it is to find people who have even heard of our stuff out there in GenPop.

Indeed. Even in the trying-to-hard "hipster" ad agencies that I work for, my musical tastes are "oh wow, never heard anything like this before". Granted, most of the hipsters I work with weren't even alive when most of it was released...

/old eclectic goth/industrial/newwave
//proud of it


When I first had this job, it involved a lot of driving. First day on the road, the person training me asked, "What kind of music do you like?" I made some vague answer, but what I really wanted to say was, "Can we not talk about that? We're getting along so well." As I recall, I had Neubauten's Palast der Republik in the car.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm up to my arse in End of Month reports, but still here.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

perigee: NeoMoxie: Oh and HELL-O all!!!!

Hoping my "work" day will be an improvement over yesterday's "work" day. Good music juju please, before the life crashes and burns.

/also expect a lot of typos

Not... Left HaND tYPING" typos, I hope. Lioness7 is wearing pants today, Mister...

Why is life crashing and burning, bubbie?


I'm try to go on vacation end of next week. Isn't that always the way - been on the calendar forever but NOW is when everyone wants something and I'm not gonna give up my four day weekend because of their lack of planning.

/end of rant
//happy thoughts, happy thoughts
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pc_gator: I'm up to my arse in End of Month reports, but still here.


You have my sympathies; that's me tomorrow. Waiting on today's data.

But that's Future Me's problem. fark that guy...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
perigee:

But that's Future Me's problem. fark that guy...

Building out Pivot Tables and creating templates today, tomorrow is data day for future me as well.

He may call in sick, lol
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: perigee: NeoMoxie: Oh and HELL-O all!!!!

Hoping my "work" day will be an improvement over yesterday's "work" day. Good music juju please, before the life crashes and burns.

/also expect a lot of typos

Not... Left HaND tYPING" typos, I hope. Lioness7 is wearing pants today, Mister...

Why is life crashing and burning, bubbie?

I'm try to go on vacation end of next week. Isn't that always the way - been on the calendar forever but NOW is when everyone wants something and I'm not gonna give up my four day weekend because of their lack of planning.

/end of rant
//happy thoughts, happy thoughts


Kill All the White People
Youtube _ptC2La7k5E

Sing-a-long. Reduce stress.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pista: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 327x251]


I still miss Jim Henson.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Neubauten's Palast der Republik


Solid choice. Me today:

Don't Crash (Remastered)
Youtube 5bB8aGUB6LQ
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Meeting postponed until tomorrow. Spiffy!


That's good, I was about to suggest your effort to attend should be directly proportional to how much you like your coworker.

I remembered to schedule my meetings to start after 3 today. If I could just get everyone to wrap up the current one...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ha!  Made it!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So FAD is out and MAD is in for the start?

:|.... :)
I'm okay with this
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I are here
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"We"
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Neubauten's Palast der Republik

Solid choice. Me today:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5bB8aGUB6LQ]


I'm literally wearing my 242 beanie right now
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this Captain Kirk fights the Lizard Guy music?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nesher: Is this Captain Kirk fights the Lizard Guy music?


Flying Lizard guy now
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Okay, I'm gonna need a cheat sheet for this show, 'cause I have no idea who did these orginals...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pista: Nesher: Is this Captain Kirk fights the Lizard Guy music?

Flying Lizard guy now

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Okay, I'm gonna need a cheat sheet for this show, 'cause I have no idea who did these orginals...


Tears was Rudy Vallée and His Connecticut Yankees
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Okay, I'm gonna need a cheat sheet for this show, 'cause I have no idea who did these orginals...

Tears was Rudy Vallée and His Connecticut Yankees


Holy cow, that was awesome!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
SCNW does the rock.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This was John Lemon
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver - Boy, when YOU go walkies, YOU GO walkies...
 
