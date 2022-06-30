 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Monkeypox is showing up in San Francisco wastewater   (ktvu.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your shiat knows what's going down
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the "obvious" tag?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm excited for the covid - monkey pox crossover episode. This season of What The Fark Is Going On has been thrilling!
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that does it.No more swimming in the sewer.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkeypoox in the sewage?
You're fooxd, San-Franny.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought everyone just shat in the street there?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: I thought everyone just shat in the street there?


me too.

don't fark monkeys
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, don't drink it...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for Biden to declare martial law and do a full on hard core military enforced lockdown of SF.  2 months hard core lock down to end the threat.  And the CDC needs to have a full on hard core media blitz kink shaming all the ultra horney maga that keep spreading pandemics.  If you cant go two months without farking sombody with pox sores, you need to turn yourself into the military so they can put you in a quarantine camp.

Do the same with any city that has a monkey pox outbreak.  If you dont have 2 months of food stored, too farking bad.  You didnt kink shame the poxophiles.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few guys escaped from Alcatraz 80 years ago and were never found. Now there's monkeypox in the bay.

Coincidence? I don't think so.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's from sticking weens in poo, so not surprised
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♩ ♩ ♩  Monkey-poooooox, you'll always be home-sweet-home to meeeeee. Good ol' monkeypox! Monkeypox, Tennessee! Monkeypox, Tennesseeeeeee! ♩ ♩ ♩
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: I thought everyone just shat in the street there?


SF is one of the few American cities whose storm drains and wastewater systems are tied together. I think Boston is another.

Heavy rains flood the streets of Bayview with poopoo.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsbilly: deanis: I thought everyone just shat in the street there?

SF is one of the few American cities whose storm drains and wastewater systems are tied together. I think Boston is another.

Heavy rains flood the streets of Bayview with poopoo.


That must be why real estate is so expensive there.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I left my monkey pox in San Francisco, down in the sewers, it calls to DPW.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: fsbilly: deanis: I thought everyone just shat in the street there?

SF is one of the few American cities whose storm drains and wastewater systems are tied together. I think Boston is another.

Heavy rains flood the streets of Bayview with poopoo.

That must be why real estate is so expensive there.


The whole issue just stinks.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is how we get SeaMonkey Pox.
 
reveal101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Time for Biden to declare martial law and do a full on hard core military enforced lockdown of SF.  2 months hard core lock down to end the threat.  And the CDC needs to have a full on hard core media blitz kink shaming all the ultra horney maga that keep spreading pandemics.  If you cant go two months without farking sombody with pox sores, you need to turn yourself into the military so they can put you in a quarantine camp.

Do the same with any city that has a monkey pox outbreak.  If you dont have 2 months of food stored, too farking bad.  You didnt kink shame the poxophiles.


Lighten up, Francis.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
San Francisco is always a trend-setter.
 
docilej
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Showing up in wastewater in San Francisco? You mean it's showing up on the sidewalks.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is fine. ..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA: 'Health officials have said risk of monkeypox to the general public is currently low unless they engage in higher-risk behaviors, such as having sex with multiple sex partners, which can increase a person's risk of becoming infected.'


yay its 1985
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Put a mask on the monkeys. Problem solved.
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone call the EPA.... Oh wait.
 
Kaymon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When did we start testing waste water for viruses? First time I remember seeing this was with Covid. Has this always been a thing, or what?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: Well, it's from sticking weens in poo, so not surprised


It's being spread by close contact, not gay sex. Clinics that treat gays have been the only places testing for it - not only gay people engaging in sodomy are the only ones who are catching it.

Monkeypox is suspected to now have evolved to be airborne spread.

https://www.newsweek.com/monkeypox-transmission-has-changed-scientists-dont-know-why-airborne-1715276
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Where's the "obvious" tag?


In the San Francisco wastewater.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tfresh: FTFA: 'Health officials have said risk of monkeypox to the general public is currently low unless they engage in higher-risk behaviors, such as having sex with multiple sex partners, which can increase a person's risk of becoming infected.'


yay its 1985


The difference is with AIDS you actually had to have sex/directly swap body fluids.  As far as I understand monkeypox, you could get it from some of those more common scenarios used to make everyone afraid of touching gay people back in the 80s.  High five, a hug, just standing really close in a crowd and rubbing against someone, etc..
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sure Biden will handle the monkeypox pandemic as well as he did COVID.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks like the government gets to crack open the vault and give everyone smallpox vaccinations. Monkeypox is a close relative to smallpox and the existing attenuated virus vaccine for smallpox has 85% efficacy against monkeypox. At least there is an easy solution readily available.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: tfresh: FTFA: 'Health officials have said risk of monkeypox to the general public is currently low unless they engage in higher-risk behaviors, such as having sex with multiple sex partners, which can increase a person's risk of becoming infected.'


yay its 1985

The difference is with AIDS you actually had to have sex/directly swap body fluids.  As far as I understand monkeypox, you could get it from some of those more common scenarios used to make everyone afraid of touching gay people back in the 80s.  High five, a hug, just standing really close in a crowd and rubbing against someone, etc..


Yay, one more farking calamity.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Looks like the government gets to crack open the vault and give everyone smallpox vaccinations. Monkeypox is a close relative to smallpox and the existing attenuated virus vaccine for smallpox has 85% efficacy against monkeypox. At least there is an easy solution readily available.


Won't someone think about the babies?! Vaccines are made of aborted toddlers!

(Actual comment ensuing from psycho neighbor in 3 . . . 2 . . .)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: don't fark monkeys


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Koodz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fsbilly: deanis: I thought everyone just shat in the street there?

SF is one of the few American cities whose storm drains and wastewater systems are tied together. I think Boston is another.

Heavy rains flood the streets of Bayview with poopoo.


It's not that uncommon.

"CSSs serve approximately 860 communities with a total population of about 40 million people. Most communities with CSOs are located in the Northeast and Great Lakes regions, particularly in Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Although large cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta have CSSs, most communities with CSO problems have fewer than 10,000 people."

https://www.epa.gov/npdes/combined-sewer-overflow-frequent-questions
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: tfresh: FTFA: 'Health officials have said risk of monkeypox to the general public is currently low unless they engage in higher-risk behaviors, such as having sex with multiple sex partners, which can increase a person's risk of becoming infected.'


yay its 1985

The difference is with AIDS you actually had to have sex/directly swap body fluids.  As far as I understand monkeypox, you could get it from some of those more common scenarios used to make everyone afraid of touching gay people back in the 80s.  High five, a hug, just standing really close in a crowd and rubbing against someone, etc..


Monkeypox is not a gay people disease. Clinics that offer health services to the gay community are just the only ones testing for it so far.

It's the usual bigoted scumbags pushing the "it's a gay disease" narrative, don't feed into it. It's a virus, it doesn't give a shiat who you fark. It's not just spread through sexual contact, it's spread through any contact and may possibly be airborne now as well.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: Well, it's from sticking weens in poo, so not surprised


It's from close contact. ANY CLOSE CONTACT. Everyone who contributes to this being called "a gay disease" is basically trying to guarantee that proper measures to stop its spread will not be taken, whether or not they realize it.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For context, they really should publish the numbers for other viral disease loads in SF wastewater

Like gonorrhea, chlamydia, hepatitis B a and C
 
alex10294
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 546x457]


But how do you know the difference between the normal hooker meth sores and the monkey sores?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: I'm sure Biden will handle the monkeypox pandemic as well as he did COVID.


I was about to chime in with, "that actually was Trump", but upon further reflection......... nah.

Trump is primarily responsible, he was in charge for the first year of the pandemic and didn't just botch our response - he willfully, intentionally sabotaged it and got many people killed. And also made it very difficult, if not impossible for Biden to address it.

But Biden still has disappointed me immensely with his response. He's done little to nothing to set things right from where his predecessor left off, and done little but ask the airline CEO's what the CDC should do next. It's a goddamned travesty.

If he's the nominee in 2024 I'll vote for him - the alternative is utterly unthinkable - but I don't have to like it and as of now he's lost my vote for the primary.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: possibly be airborne now


Not according to the CDC.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tfresh: FTFA: 'Health officials have said risk of monkeypox to the general public is currently low unless they engage in higher-risk behaviors, such as having sex with multiple sex partners, which can increase a person's risk of becoming infected.'


yay its 1985



Or, you know, shaking hands, given that's the main area for lesions in addition to the groin and face.

/or giving handjobs
 
