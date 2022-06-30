 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   A long passed King's tomb has been discovered fully intact.... In Vermont   (people.com) divider line
39
    More: Silly, McCarran International Airport, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air, Employee Kevin Ford, parent company HMSHost, Las Vegas, Nevada, Sunwing Airlines  
•       •       •

1774 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2022 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know this is Fark, and nobody read's the article, but not reading the headline, Subby?

"'Vintage' Burger King Restaurant Found Fully Intact Behind a Wall at a Mall in Delaware"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, we found a dingy sh*thole. I wonder how many STD's we can discover.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be he wasn't even a real Dem!
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: I know this is Fark, and nobody read's the article, but not reading the headline, Subby?

"'Vintage' Burger King Restaurant Found Fully Intact Behind a Wall at a Mall in Delaware"


Tiny little Yankee states are weird.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when you walked through the restaurant to get to the counter.
There was a no smoking area.  It was all smoking.  Fark your lungs.  My lungs need the menthol enjoyment of fourteen handpicked tobaccos.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wilmington Vermont.

Wilmington Delaware.

Same difference!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In April? Are sure this wasn't a April fools joke?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick!  Check to see if they have any Crystal Pepsi on tap!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ass bathroom
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was one rambling article. Started off telling one story, then switched halfway thru, and the second part (a totally different story) was longer than the actual story the article was supposed to be about.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uhhuhuh, thankyouverymuch
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a little work it could become a Vaperwave bar.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything in the dining room of a fast food place has basically no value. I bet all of the commercial appliances in the kitchen were stripped out with 2 weeks of the last burger being flipped, because that is where the value is. Also rats. Probably lots and lots of rats.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"if you find a fully intact space lit and decorated like this behind a wall in a mall where it shouldn't be, you take your picture and you leave before you find yourself in a independently distributed found footage horror movie"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Passed"?
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you lose an entire restaurant? I mean has there been no time in the last 25-30 years where someone was looking at a floorplan and went "hey, whats in this big empty spot here?" I could see if it were one of those 'vacant' malls that have no stores but stay open for walkers to use. But from what I can tell it's a fully operational mall.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gonzohistory.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Here archaeologists have put together an image of one of the King's concubines, preparing to "get busy"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think of what our scientists will discover about how humans once lived!
 
hsburns30
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did subby not bother to read the article or just doesn't know that Delaware is a state?
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

hsburns30: Did subby not bother to read the article or just doesn't know that Delaware is a state?


Delaware is a what-what now? When did this all happen? I've been running errands all morning and haven't watched the news.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: How do you lose an entire restaurant? I mean has there been no time in the last 25-30 years where someone was looking at a floorplan and went "hey, whats in this big empty spot here?" I could see if it were one of those 'vacant' malls that have no stores but stay open for walkers to use. But from what I can tell it's a fully operational mall.


Per TFA, it was being used as a storage room in 2019.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did it still have that smell like someone tried to make a candle from wax mixed with burnt hamburger grease?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anyone still getting busy in the bathroom?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A new source of fresher French fries than what they are serving today!

/Actually, the local one's fries have been better lately... still pretty inconsistent.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: How do you lose an entire restaurant? I mean has there been no time in the last 25-30 years where someone was looking at a floorplan and went "hey, whats in this big empty spot here?" I could see if it were one of those 'vacant' malls that have no stores but stay open for walkers to use. But from what I can tell it's a fully operational mall.


You don't lose a restaurant.
You wall it off, because it's too expensive to clean everything out, and nobody else is going to rent that space (because even the "fully operational" malls are dying).
And you occasionally use the space for storage or whatever.
But that is boring and doesn't get clicks.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Back when you walked through the restaurant to get to the counter.
There was a no smoking area.  It was all smoking.  Fark your lungs.  My lungs need the menthol enjoyment of fourteen handpicked tobaccos.


I remember "Isn't having a smoking section in a restaurant like having a peeing section in a pool?"
 
Broktun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's good to be the king!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: That was one rambling article. Started off telling one story, then switched halfway thru, and the second part (a totally different story) was longer than the actual story the article was supposed to be about.


Seriously. Half of the story was pretty much the entire story of that guy who got a bag of $5 "goodies" for not missing a BK shift for 25 or howevermany years.

So was the video version, except the video kept switching to a blue, pixely blob and didn't include any of the video or the photo of the store itself.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They didnt even bother to find out when it closed.

Fine reporting there.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was Humpty inside?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I know this is Fark, and nobody read's the article, but not reading the headline, Subby?

"'Vintage' Burger King Restaurant Found Fully Intact Behind a Wall at a Mall in Delaware"


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: A new source of fresher French fries than what they are serving today!

/Actually, the local one's fries have been better lately... still pretty inconsistent.


They can't be any worse than Wendy's.  Ever since they "improved" their recipe a few years ago, the half-life for their fries being hot and fresh is measured in picoseconds.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tut tut tut, Submitter
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

"What happened to the Burger King? Is he still in the dark place?"
"No, we set him free."
"You helped him?"
"Yes."
"Why did you do that?"
"What's wrong, honey?"
"You weren't supposed to help him."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I know this is Fark, and nobody read's the article, but not reading the headline, Subby?

"'Vintage' Burger King Restaurant Found Fully Intact Behind a Wall at a Mall in Delaware"


My bad.  I had just got to work and hadn't had any coffee yet.  I'm honestly surprised it even got greened.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It still has the marks where Biden's wife smashed into it!
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: DoughyGuy: How do you lose an entire restaurant? I mean has there been no time in the last 25-30 years where someone was looking at a floorplan and went "hey, whats in this big empty spot here?" I could see if it were one of those 'vacant' malls that have no stores but stay open for walkers to use. But from what I can tell it's a fully operational mall.

You don't lose a restaurant.
You wall it off, because it's too expensive to clean everything out, and nobody else is going to rent that space (because even the "fully operational" malls are dying).
And you occasionally use the space for storage or whatever.
But that is boring and doesn't get clicks.


Or you did a remodel of the mall and this space no longer properly fronted to the pedestrian area. It still has access to the service corridors so you rent it cheap to another retailer in the shopping center as a detached store room and employee shag-pad.

/because you know if it had privacy it was farked inside-of
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: That was one rambling article. Started off telling one story, then switched halfway thru, and the second part (a totally different story) was longer than the actual story the article was supposed to be about.


Yeah: People magazine.

Who the fark reads people magazine since the 90s?
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.