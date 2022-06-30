 Skip to content
(NPR) Hero Ukraine has retaken Snake Island, which will be immediately be put back into service as a forward outpost for telling Russian troops to go fark themselves   (npr.org) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Decorus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Need to put a bunch of Antiship missile batteries and a Radar/Sonar System on it and just kill any Russian ship that comes in range.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Never Forget
 
Tentacle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hopefully they'll put some good anti aircraft and anti ship defenses on it
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A solid Snake or liquid Snake Island?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Decorus: Need to put a bunch of Antiship missile batteries and a Radar/Sonar System on it and just kill any Russian ship that comes in range.


Won't a tractor on floating do?
 
ChuckNorrisSays
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Snake Plissken approves.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
According to some reports they were able to capture 34 HISS Tanks, 6 Rattlers, and an entire squadron of CLAW gliders.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There are surface to sea missiles directed all around that island now just waiting for the fly to come to the spider.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UNC_Samurai: A solid Snake or liquid Snake Island?


It looks a little more of a Plissken Snake Island to me.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tentacle: Hopefully they'll put some good anti aircraft and anti ship defenses on it


The reality is they likely won't be able to put anything on it for the same reason Russia couldn't sustain it. It's too open and vulnerable. Still, just denying Russia its use is a win.
 
nullptr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UNC_Samurai: A solid Snake or liquid Snake Island?


We have to go... BACK TO SHADOW MOSES.
 
