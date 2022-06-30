 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Move over giant Burmese pythons and make room for the the giant African land snails   (msn.com) divider line
24
    More: Florida, MSN  
•       •       •

965 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2022 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators believed that outbreak began when a religious leader and his followers smuggled snails into the United States. He reportedly encouraged them to drink the snails' mucus.

I often wonder why we're so farked up as a country.  Then I read shiat like this.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The snails were found again in Miami-Dade County in 2011, according to the state, and were only declared eradicated last year. Removing them entailed destroying more than 168,000 snails and countless eggs, according to the federal agriculture agency. The work cost about $24 million, officials said. "

Guess they missed one or two.
Break out another few mil and get to crunchin'.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Investigators believed that outbreak began when a religious leader and his followers smuggled snails into the United States. He reportedly encouraged them to drink the snails' mucus.

Once again, fark religion. The single most destructive invention in all of human history.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be careful. Some of them can summon help
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Investigators believed that outbreak began when a religious leader and his followers smuggled snails into the United States. He reportedly encouraged them to drink the snails' mucus.

I often wonder why we're so farked up as a country.  Then I read shiat like this.


What makes you think it's just the US. The entire world is like this. Hell, 30% of the world population think vaccines are a way to inject mind controlling nanotechnology and they're right!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the snail problem predates the python problem.

Florida is chock full of invasive species.  Iguanas, Curly Tail lizards, pythons, Yankees, snails, gobs of different cichlids, tree frogs...the list goes on and on.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Demetrius: Investigators believed that outbreak began when a religious leader and his followers smuggled snails into the United States. He reportedly encouraged them to drink the snails' mucus.

I often wonder why we're so farked up as a country.  Then I read shiat like this.

What makes you think it's just the US. The entire world is like this. Hell, 30% of the world population think vaccines are a way to inject mind controlling nanotechnology and they're right!


You don't even need to go that far. There are still entire countries that kill blasphemers by throwing stones at them.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an Apple Snail that got big and used to sit on the bottom of the 10 gallon tank, extend a tube and suck in air.  One day many years later there was something vividly greenish blue at the top of the tank, I thought it was fungus or something, turns out it was eggs.  One snail apparently does not need a mate to make babies!  500 baby snails later, I gave them to a pet shop.  They are a very interesting animal, but when they get big, so does their poop!  Yuck.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can nom nom on this snail if it is properly cooked?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Investigators believed that outbreak began when a religious leader and his followers smuggled snails into the United States. He reportedly encouraged them to drink the snails' mucus.

I often wonder why we're so farked up as a country.  Then I read shiat like this.


Sure, blame America because of some African asshole importing his farked up religious practices.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The new surf and turf: snakes and snails....
 
patrick767
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ The Monster That Challenged the World
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Duh. We bring in French people to eat the snails. Then come the gorillas that eat French people.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Florida needs more french chefs. Super sized escargot anyone? Sounds murican to me.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: Can nom nom on this snail if it is properly cooked?


time to prepare some drawn-butter - yum!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Duh. We bring in French people to eat the snails. Then come the gorillas that eat French people.


flamesfan: Florida needs more french chefs. Super sized escargot anyone? Sounds murican to me.


Don't look, Honey!

Waiter! There are SNAILS on her plate!

movieforums.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: I think the snail problem predates the python problem.

Florida is chock full of invasive species.  Iguanas, Curly Tail lizards, pythons, Yankees, snails, gobs of different cichlids, tree frogs...the list goes on and on.


Spaniards
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Demetrius: Investigators believed that outbreak began when a religious leader and his followers smuggled snails into the United States. He reportedly encouraged them to drink the snails' mucus.

I often wonder why we're so farked up as a country.  Then I read shiat like this.

Sure, blame America because of some African asshole importing his farked up religious practices.


America is pretty much the definiton of some assholes importing farked up religious practices.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Removing them entailed destroying more than 168,000 snails and countless eggs, according to the federal agriculture agency. The work cost about $24 million, officials said.

That's ~$143 per snail. It can't possible cost that much to catch a snail that is both huge and slow.
 
Anim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Removing them entailed destroying more than 168,000 snails and countless eggs, according to the federal agriculture agency. The work cost about $24 million, officials said.

That's ~$143 per snail. It can't possible cost that much to catch a snail that is both huge and slow.


It's Florida, they didn't catch them, they shot them. A few dozen rounds per snail adds up.
 
basicstock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think these have been in Florida for years, removing people's brains.
monsterzeronj.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.