Planning to jailbreak your buddies arrested during earlier protest action? Don't plan it on social media
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police hermetically sealed off the Gelderland municipality of Apeldoorn on Wednesday evening to prevent demonstrating farmers on tractors from reaching the police station on Europaweg.

This reads like a sentence from some sort of sci-fi/fantasy novel where the author really struggled with devising original yet exotic sounding location names.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The police hermetically sealed off the Gelderland municipality of Apeldoorn.

Hope they poked air holes in it.
 
King Something
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Geld them!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is an outrage! How dare they arrest:

y.yarn.coView Full Size


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: This is an outrage! How dare they arrest:

[y.yarn.co image 400x170]

[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x219]


It just occurred to me that both of them died in bed with an Olsen. Weird.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Police didn't see the social media posts. Someone snitched.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We tried plotting using notes tied to birds but they turned out to be stool pigeons
 
