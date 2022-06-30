 Skip to content
(Guardian)   NATO officials surprised to find Russian salad on the menu. Russian salad is of course a combination of polonium, vegetables and mayonnaise   (theguardian.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They call it "Olivier" in Russia. Just call it that.

It's simple and deceptively tasty. The New York Times published a recipe a few years ago. I make it a few times per year.

Also, to whom it may concern: the chair is against the wall. The chair is against the wall.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet nobody was shocked when TFG served us Russian Undressing...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Renaming things like Russian salad and Russian dressing is every bit as stupid as when French fries were (thankfully briefly) renamed Freedom fries.

My God, that was almost 20 years ago.....https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_fries
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they toss it?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moto-geek: Did they toss it?


You don't toss a perfectly good salad. You get in there and enjoy it.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, Spain has their own "Freedom Fries".
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh in that case you better not look at the bar

Fark user imageView Full Size

Or the entertainment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even paprika?

Get our of here with your bland-ass "Russian salad".
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's disgusting. I mean, mayonnaise?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Renaming things like Russian salad and Russian dressing is every bit as stupid as when French fries were (thankfully briefly) renamed Freedom fries.

My God, that was almost 20 years ago.....https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_fries


Liberty Cabbage laughs Anglo-Germanically.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the SCROTUS basically just killed the EPA.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: moto-geek: Did they toss it?

You don't toss a perfectly good salad. You get in there and enjoy it.


Perfectly good salad. Now there's a phrase you don't hear everyday. That last sentence is 4 letters too long.

/so
//who wants their salad tossed?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groverpm: Nurglitch: moto-geek: Did they toss it?

You don't toss a perfectly good salad. You get in there and enjoy it.

Perfectly good salad. Now there's a phrase you don't hear everyday. That last sentence is 4 letters too long.

/so
//who wants their salad tossed?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's looking for offence, I'd think a Russian salad would have amusing implications - sliced and diced and served up for dinner.
 
Tangenital
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: That's disgusting. I mean, mayonnaise?



They slather it in everything, as a matter of fact what has become known as "Russian" cuisine has its roots in 1940's American industrial food. Check out the history of the official government cookbook called "The Book of Tasty and Healthy Food."

//Still loves Shuba
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: BunchaRubes: Renaming things like Russian salad and Russian dressing is every bit as stupid as when French fries were (thankfully briefly) renamed Freedom fries.

My God, that was almost 20 years ago.....https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_fries

Liberty Cabbage laughs Anglo-Germanically.


My paternal grandfather was born in 1905 and your reference brought his discussion of stupid Home Front tricks roaring back. Aside from bidding farewell to sauerkraut, patriotic twits changed the name of Baltimore's German Street to Redwood Street, and patriotic fools tossed German-made pots and pans into the harbor.

Supposedly in pre-beehive Hampden house wyfs with their stockings rolled down below their knees quit calling everyon "Hon" until the armistice.

The last Marylander killed in the War sniped by the Jerries at 10:55 on 11/11 was, according to legend, a Baltimore German in the Maryland National Guard.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Flincher: And the SCROTUS basically just killed the EPA.


We are busy planning the destruction of mankind.  Nobody gives a shiat what those people say unless we FAIL to put and end to homo sapiens sapiens.

So I guess you could say SCROTUS is Plan B.
 
CCNP
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aungen: Flincher: And the SCROTUS basically just killed the EPA.

We are busy planning the destruction of mankind.  Nobody gives a shiat what those people say unless we FAIL to put and end to homo sapiens sapiens.


Instead they are trying to end homo homo sapiens sapiens.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Private Heinrich (Henry) Gunther, aged 23, and the Army has his KIA "incident" clocked in at 10:59hrs., and lists him as the very last  'Merican killed in action in the War.

Now back to the kartoffelsalat.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: That's disgusting. I mean, mayonnaise?


Right? It sounds like it could use some raisins.

/I sound white
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
try the chimken kiev. is delicious
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

beezeltown: They call it "Olivier" in Russia. Just call it that.

It's simple and deceptively tasty. The New York Times published a recipe a few years ago. I make it a few times per year.


they definitely call it Olivier in much of Eastern Europe. some West European and S.American countries do call it as salad russe. eh. I think it's the Fronch who popularized the stuff in US? where in NYC way back when, it got called as both.

also, the Chinese word for HK-style borscht quite literally means "russia soup" - some gulag escapees brought the concept to Shanghai or something?

/cлава кіткраїнi
 
PvtStash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


so hateful or fearful of an enemy that we would reject even the food they may eat?

when an arbitrary salad recipe is suddenly a political statement, ain't no fixing anything that broke.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Heh, Spain has their own "Freedom Fries".


what, you mean Brave Daddy?
 
CCNP
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

perigee: Yet nobody was shocked when TFG served us Russian Undressing...
[Fark user image 275x183]


It makes me so mad that a loser like the Orange Orangutan gets to bang porn stars regularly. Even worse, he makes them pay him for the privilege. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/stormy-daniels-must-pay-300k-donald-trump-losing-defamation-case-appea-rcna21002

There is truly no justice in the world.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Up next, a nice game of Freedom Roulette.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
NATO has Russia for lunch.

Should have run with that instead.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It is potato salad with potatoes (obviously), cooked carrots, hard boiled eggs, peas, pickles, ham, and mayonnaise. As far as potato salads go it is good, but I would much rather have a German or mustard potato salad.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Russian salad...

...is potato.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

perigee: Yet nobody was shocked when TFG served us Russian Undressing...
[Fark user image image 275x183]


Fark user image

You can buy it by the half gallon
 
blodyholy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blodyholy: [c.tenor.com image 380x264] [View Full Size image _x_]


Forgot to add that this could not be a more apropos use of these gif.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
TOO much mayo,

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/atlanta/too-much-mayo-sandwich-1-dead-1-surgery-after-being-shot-by-customer-apd-says/ERSZ6VTFOBDY5K7ELGH4IXU2WY/
 
