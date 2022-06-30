 Skip to content
(UPI)   The home features windows on all sides and features a "breathtaking view of the Tulsa Skyline." Fails without dog walking treadmill   (upi.com) divider line
40
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ccoklahoma.comView Full Size
img.ccoklahoma.comView Full Size


https://abarnett.ccoklahoma.com/p/415-N-65th-Avenue-Tulsa-OK-74127/dmgid_154444135?oid=81200003&
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free black mold with purchase!

/see, now it's a feature.
//it does have a reasonably decent anti-tweaker design, which might be a selling point in the Greater Tulsa area
///if all goes to shiat, press the shiny black button and it will return to the mothership automatically
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The bedroom:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How the hell does a 15 is year old house leak that bad? Did they build it with spackle over cardboard like my college apartment?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think the home is cool. Main thing I don't like is the lot looks basically like a dome, would be a PITA to try to do anything on the "lawn".
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The place is a dump.
 
Nullav
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

damageddude: [img.ccoklahoma.com image 364x242][img.ccoklahoma.com image 365x243]

https://abarnett.ccoklahoma.com/p/415-N-65th-Avenue-Tulsa-OK-74127/dmgid_154444135?oid=81200003&


Zillow has a few more pictures. I'd at least call this a fixer-upper.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mock26: The place is a dump.


I've seen Tulsa and I agree.
 
Abox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I like the idea, terrible execution though.
 
geggy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like someone didn't think ahead to build stairs in case the elevator becomes inoperable.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: I think the home is cool. Main thing I don't like is the lot looks basically like a dome, would be a PITA to try to do anything on the "lawn".


Main thing I wouldn't like is living in Oklahoma
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I always forget how inexpensive real estate is in this country outside of major cities. Crazy.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Leaky watertower chic.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

damageddude: [img.ccoklahoma.com image 364x242][img.ccoklahoma.com image 365x243]

https://abarnett.ccoklahoma.com/p/415-N-65th-Avenue-Tulsa-OK-74127/dmgid_154444135?oid=81200003&


Username checks out...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nullav: damageddude: [img.ccoklahoma.com image 364x242][img.ccoklahoma.com image 365x243]

https://abarnett.ccoklahoma.com/p/415-N-65th-Avenue-Tulsa-OK-74127/dmgid_154444135?oid=81200003&

Zillow has a few more pictures. I'd at least call this a fixer-upper.
[Fark user image 850x566]


Looks like all sounds anywhere in the main space will be audible everywhere.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: fatassbastard: I think the home is cool. Main thing I don't like is the lot looks basically like a dome, would be a PITA to try to do anything on the "lawn".

Main thing I wouldn't like is living in Oklahoma


Well, you can just fly it to a state that's better.  You have 49 choices.

Oklahoma is beautiful to drive through.  But you know you're driving through Oklahoma.
Nice lady at the toll booth.  A real toll house cookie.  Cars with Choctaw Nation license plates passing you at 100 mph.
 
Nullav
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Nullav: damageddude: [img.ccoklahoma.com image 364x242][img.ccoklahoma.com image 365x243]

https://abarnett.ccoklahoma.com/p/415-N-65th-Avenue-Tulsa-OK-74127/dmgid_154444135?oid=81200003&

Zillow has a few more pictures. I'd at least call this a fixer-upper.
[Fark user image 850x566]

Looks like all sounds anywhere in the main space will be audible everywhere.


Oh definitely. The main positive I'm seeing is that the moldy-looking stuff is all pretty easy to knock out and replace.

/Elevator though? That's only good when it works, and then you'll want to kick your wallet's ass ripping it out for a stairwell.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: fatassbastard: I think the home is cool. Main thing I don't like is the lot looks basically like a dome, would be a PITA to try to do anything on the "lawn".

Main thing I wouldn't like is living in Oklahoma


It looks like it's pretty easy to secure against Oklahomans.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I always forget how inexpensive real estate is in this country outside of major cities. Crazy.


$415k is a steal in California, but it's still out of reach of about 90% of the nation. Google's built-in mortgage calculator says that's about a $3,245/month payment for 30 years, including taxes and fees. You'd need to be making at least 3X that to keep the bank from laughing in your face, which is $117k annual salary or $56/hour. You'll need to make more than that to keep from being "house poor." You'd need to be in the top 10% of earners just to live in a moldy crap shack in a low tier city.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I always forget how inexpensive real estate is in this country outside of major cities. Crazy.


For example, here is a perfectly fine 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in the same zip code as the above for $120k:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/3907-W-Easton-St-Tulsa-OK-74127/22126609_zpid/

Obviously, nothing fancy, but that's something somebody making, say, $30k a year can afford.  An actual house with a lawn.  No shared walls, no HOA fees, decent sized lot.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Flushing It All Away: I always forget how inexpensive real estate is in this country outside of major cities. Crazy.

For example, here is a perfectly fine 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in the same zip code as the above for $120k:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/3907-W-Easton-St-Tulsa-OK-74127/22126609_zpid/

Obviously, nothing fancy, but that's something somebody making, say, $30k a year can afford.  An actual house with a lawn.  No shared walls, no HOA fees, decent sized lot.


That's much harder to defend. You can't even pour boiling oil into your attackers with this house.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But it's in Oklahoma. As someone who already lives here, I can tell you, you probably don't want to live here. Not if you're still ovulating, anyway. Or if you're black or Latino. Or gay. Basically anyone whiter than paper, younger than 45 or interested in same-sex anything.

And despite what many Tulsans seem to think, they live in Oklahoma, too. It's not the Paris of Oklahoma. It's barely the Terre Haute of Oklahoma.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Be a great place to shoot porn.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sorry, I meant "darker than paper." LOL, like printer paper. I don't know about the paper bag thing. Darker than a paper bag probably also not an advantage here.

Ask the tribes, who got farked by the Supreme Court yesterday.

Boy, it'd be nice if the tribes helped get us out of this dystopian bullshiat we're living in right now by voting en masse for anybody but Republicans.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuffy: Be a great place to shoot porn.


That's probably about to become illegal here, so probably not.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

geggy: [Fark user image 425x283]

Looks like someone didn't think ahead to build stairs in case the elevator becomes inoperable.


Yeah I noticed that.
The power goes out and you need to climb a 3 story ladder!?!?

Fark that.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuffy: Be a great place to shoot porn.


These days, seems like anyplace is a good place for a shoot. "Quick, let's pretend her hand is stuck in a laundry hamper, and start the video!"
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Flushing It All Away: I always forget how inexpensive real estate is in this country outside of major cities. Crazy.

For example, here is a perfectly fine 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in the same zip code as the above for $120k:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/3907-W-Easton-St-Tulsa-OK-74127/22126609_zpid/

Obviously, nothing fancy, but that's something somebody making, say, $30k a year can afford.  An actual house with a lawn.  No shared walls, no HOA fees, decent sized lot.


There are people in America who only earn $30k a year? That's like the annual bonus for most of the undocumented nannies working in our neighborhood.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The power goes out and you need to climb a 3 story ladder!?!?


Needs a fireman's pole!
 
starlost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My pinball machines and pool table will fit in there like a square peg in a round hole.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: But it's in Oklahoma. As someone who already lives here, I can tell you, you probably don't want to live here. Not if you're still ovulating, anyway. Or if you're black or Latino. Or gay. Basically anyone whiter than paper, younger than 45 or interested in same-sex anything.

And despite what many Tulsans seem to think, they live in Oklahoma, too. It's not the Paris of Oklahoma. It's barely the Terre Haute of Oklahoma.


Surely it's not as bad as Terra Haute.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If the Jetsons lived in Tulsa I guess that's why you never saw them visit the ground.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Warthog: Geotpf: Flushing It All Away: I always forget how inexpensive real estate is in this country outside of major cities. Crazy.

For example, here is a perfectly fine 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in the same zip code as the above for $120k:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/3907-W-Easton-St-Tulsa-OK-74127/22126609_zpid/

Obviously, nothing fancy, but that's something somebody making, say, $30k a year can afford.  An actual house with a lawn.  No shared walls, no HOA fees, decent sized lot.

There are people in America who only earn $30k a year? That's like the annual bonus for most of the undocumented nannies working in our neighborhood.


Hi dad, I finally found you. I need a small loan of a million dollars.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Warthog: Geotpf: Flushing It All Away: I always forget how inexpensive real estate is in this country outside of major cities. Crazy.

For example, here is a perfectly fine 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in the same zip code as the above for $120k:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/3907-W-Easton-St-Tulsa-OK-74127/22126609_zpid/

Obviously, nothing fancy, but that's something somebody making, say, $30k a year can afford.  An actual house with a lawn.  No shared walls, no HOA fees, decent sized lot.

There are people in America who only earn $30k a year? That's like the annual bonus for most of the undocumented nannies working in our neighborhood.

Hi dad, I finally found you. I need a small loan of a million dollars.


Only a million? That won't even get you a one bedroom apartment in Queens.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Warthog: There are people in America who only earn $30k a year? That's like the annual bonus for most of the undocumented nannies working in our neighborhood.


Median damned income for full-time workers in one of the towns I grew up in:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: UltimaCS: Warthog: Geotpf: Flushing It All Away: I always forget how inexpensive real estate is in this country outside of major cities. Crazy.

For example, here is a perfectly fine 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in the same zip code as the above for $120k:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/3907-W-Easton-St-Tulsa-OK-74127/22126609_zpid/

Obviously, nothing fancy, but that's something somebody making, say, $30k a year can afford.  An actual house with a lawn.  No shared walls, no HOA fees, decent sized lot.

There are people in America who only earn $30k a year? That's like the annual bonus for most of the undocumented nannies working in our neighborhood.

Hi dad, I finally found you. I need a small loan of a million dollars.

Only a million? That won't even get you a one bedroom apartment in Queens.


You're right. If he really loves me, he'd make it $10M.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Warthog: Geotpf: Flushing It All Away: I always forget how inexpensive real estate is in this country outside of major cities. Crazy.

For example, here is a perfectly fine 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in the same zip code as the above for $120k:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/3907-W-Easton-St-Tulsa-OK-74127/22126609_zpid/

Obviously, nothing fancy, but that's something somebody making, say, $30k a year can afford.  An actual house with a lawn.  No shared walls, no HOA fees, decent sized lot.

There are people in America who only earn $30k a year? That's like the annual bonus for most of the undocumented nannies working in our neighborhood.


Tell us you're out of touch with reality I'm this country...by just blatantly saying it.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Warthog: Geotpf: Flushing It All Away: I always forget how inexpensive real estate is in this country outside of major cities. Crazy.

For example, here is a perfectly fine 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in the same zip code as the above for $120k:

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/3907-W-Easton-St-Tulsa-OK-74127/22126609_zpid/

Obviously, nothing fancy, but that's something somebody making, say, $30k a year can afford.  An actual house with a lawn.  No shared walls, no HOA fees, decent sized lot.

There are people in America who only earn $30k a year? That's like the annual bonus for most of the undocumented nannies working in our neighborhood.

Tell us you're out of touch with reality I'm this country...by just blatantly saying it.


I literally live inside the Beltway.  QED.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: But it's in Oklahoma. As someone who already lives here, I can tell you, you probably don't want to live here. Not if you're still ovulating, anyway. Or if you're black or Latino. Or gay. Basically anyone whiter than paper, younger than 45 or interested in same-sex anything.

And despite what many Tulsans seem to think, they live in Oklahoma, too. It's not the Paris of Oklahoma. It's barely the Terre Haute of Oklahoma.


Believe it or not, the point is that it's not in "prime real estate" territory, not that it's in a red state.

For example, here's a 3/2 in Vermont for $200k:

https://www.redfin.com/VT/Barre-Town/11-Crest-ST-05641/home/180267553

Heck, you can even get a 3/1 in California for $190k:

https://www.redfin.com/CA/Bakersfield/914-Casino-St-93307/home/69805508

...just not anywhere in California you'd want to live in.  Although if the California High Speed Rail project is ever finished, you could commute to Los Angeles from here (travel time from Bakersfield to LA Union Station in downtown Los Angeles should be about 45 minutes).
 
