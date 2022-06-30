 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Man left with "whistling scrotum" after botched surgery. On a related note, I ordered that cocktail in Amsterdam once   (indy100.com) divider line
33
    More: Sick, Testicle, Patient, Scrotum, Pneumothorax, rare condition, Emphysema, medical advice, Wound  
•       •       •

811 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2022 at 9:21 AM (1 hour ago)



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp ... I can safely say that "scrotal whistling" are two words I never thought I'd see next to each other in any way that actually made sense.  Maybe he could take his act on the road, be the scrotal version of Le Petomane, but whistling instead of farting.  Hell, if he could incorporate farting, and learn a bit of acrobatics, he could make a living entertaining King Henry II.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing kills the mood faster than when you're screwing some chick from behind, and your nutsack starts belting out the theme song to The Andy Griffith Show.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Nothing kills the mood faster than when you're screwing some chick from behind, and your nutsack starts belting out the theme song to The Andy Griffith Show.


Still, at least it's lively....
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scrotum?  damn near killed him
 
crankycaecus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was mildly interesting until the last bit where he lost his two bits.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mess with the nutsack, man. Ain't no good gonna come out of that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had surgery for a kidney stone, and I guess they got some air in there, because the first time I peed afterwards, I farted out my dick hole.

It was very disconcerting.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Nothing kills the mood faster than when you're screwing some chick from behind, and your nutsack starts belting out the theme song to The Andy Griffith Show.


How do you think Opie came about?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crankycaecus: Was mildly interesting until the last bit where he lost his two bits.


Shave and a haircut.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worse news is, it won't stop whistling the theme from "Titanic".
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that is how the bagpipes were invented.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whistle while you twerk?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very, very loud Shrillin Chicken in exhaust!
Youtube ElLtNohlATU
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hehe, "cocktail"
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Due to his condition worsening, he had to have a third tube inserted.

I love the author's gentle ambiguity of where that tube went.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whistlin' Rick Wilson Hold My Hand Very Tightly Very Tightly)
Youtube YDW9jHrobnE
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems the surgeon really blew the job, or something

\ got nothin
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Nothing kills the mood faster than when you're screwing some chick from behind, and your nutsack starts belting out the theme song to The Andy Griffith Show.


That could happen if you were banging Aunt Bea...yeah, and don't try to tell me you haven't fapped to that fantasy.
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother Hutchins' husband, by chance?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With the right tools you could make yourself some pretty sweet bagpipes.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Pneumoscrotum is when 'air accumulates in the scrotum.'"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tokin42
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Having your balls sound like a slide whistle every time you got an erection would be awesome
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Nothing kills the mood faster than when you're screwing some chick from behind, and your nutsack starts belting out the theme song to The Andy Griffith Show.


Is that worse than "Colonel Bogey March"?
Mitch Miller - The River Kwai March ~ Colonel Bogey March
Youtube CB8F8g1-4Uw
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
During sex he's all

The Andy Griffith Show theme song
Youtube S_xFuWmdhLk
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Due to his condition worsening, he had to have a third tube inserted.

I love the author's gentle ambiguity of where that tube went.


GSB (gross story, bro): At the age of 16 I suffered from Testicular Torsion (basically, my balls got in knot). Had to have emergency surgery. Afterwards, I had a drainage tube sticking out of my left sac. Just a little half inch stub. When the doctor later removed it, it was so long, I thought is was a magic trick.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Nothing kills the mood faster than when you're screwing some chick from behind, and your nutsack starts belting out the theme song to The Andy Griffith Show.


Thatsmyfetish.jpeg
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He blows back.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Nothing kills the mood faster than when you're screwing some chick from behind, and your nutsack starts belting out the theme song to The Andy Griffith Show.


That's where in your best Gomer Pyle voice you yell "Sha-zayum!"
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Nothing kills the mood faster than when you're screwing some chick from behind, and your nutsack starts belting out the theme song to The Andy Griffith Show.


Could be worse, if it started whistling "Patience" it would put you both to sleep.

Guns N' Roses - Patience
Youtube ErvgV4P6Fzc
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
could be worse - WHOMP WHOMP
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Nothing kills the mood faster than when you're screwing some chick from behind, and your nutsack starts belting out the theme song to The Andy Griffith Show.


Well, of course.  You're doing it wrong if it isn't belting out Sweet Georgia Brown.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm ... Not going to buy whistling Pete fireworks this year
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whistle us a song, you're the Scrotum Man.
Whistle us a song tonight.
I'm not in the mood for this melody
Cause you got us queasy, alright.
 
