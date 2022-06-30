 Skip to content
(AP News)   On This Day: 30 June 2008   (apnews.com) divider line
20
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My birthday is not insignificant!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can't honestly remember that day either
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: My birthday is not insignificant!


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Night Train to Wakanda: My birthday is not insignificant!

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 480x360]


There are no small parts. Just small actors.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: My birthday is not insignificant!


"I'm 14 years old and what is this?"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: My birthday is not insignificant!


Fark user imageView Full Size


And Happy Birthday!
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
June 30: Asteroid Day

1860 - Seven months after the publication of Charles Darwin's On the Origin of Species, prominent British scientists and philosophers participated in an evolution debate at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History.
1894 - London's Tower Bridge, a combined bascule and suspension bridge over the River Thames, was inaugurated.
1922 - An agreement was signed to end the United States occupation of the Dominican Republic.
1960 - The Belgian Congo gained independence from colonial rule, beginning a period of instability that would lead to the dictatorship of Joseph-Désiré Mobutu.
2015 - An Indonesian Air Force military transport aircraft crashed near a residential neighborhood in Medan, killing 139 people.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/June_30
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
George Bush Jr. was still president on that day. No wonder nothing happened.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mine has a picture.
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mine was first
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/Great minds
 
Drearyx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Something something Obama
 
SirMadness
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
5paz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1908, big bada boom
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
https://www.onthisday.com/date/2008/june/30

These two things happened. I'm also certain I was at work that day.
 
HenrytheEighth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Definitely a dead news day --- but I found a few more:

- "Mamma Mia The Movie!" premieres at Leicester Square, London.
- Olivia Newton John weds John Easterling in Florida.
- US President George Bush signs a US$162 billion war spending bill for Iraq and Afghanistan
- Sony streamed the very first movie over it's proprietary Bravia system - Will Smith's "Hancock".
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
tl;dr
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
30 June 2008 Anno Domini unremarkable
 
