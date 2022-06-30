 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Putin's nipples get twisted after G7 leaders mock his topless horse riding display   (thesun.ie) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i think you mean pony
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

i think you mean pony

i think you mean pony


Anyone can look big around Putin.  Putin's short.  That's no challenge.  What's impressive is being 6' 1" and looking like a little biatch around Putin.

static.politico.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Justin Trudeau should challenge him to a fight. Sure, Putin has his judo skills. But Trudeau does yoga. He can strangle Putin from across the room with stretchy arms or breathe fire on him.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
VLADIMIR Putin has said it would be "disgusting" to see Western leaders like Boris Johnson naked

Basically a pile of Subway sandwich meat with a cheap wig.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Putin claimed, unlike him, Western leaders drank too much alcohol and didn't do enough exercise.
"But to achieve harmony, you must stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, and do sports.

How can someone who is so anti-vodak ever have become a leader in a place like Russia?

And what the fark is the deal with teetotaler authoritarians in power? Trump didn't drink either. What happened to electing "someone you can have a beer with"?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing match against an MP at some point?


Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing  match against an MP at some point?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He's not very good at pretending he wasn't hurt by the mocking, is he?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good to know we're now at the "Mean Girls" stage of diplomacy
 
zeroman987
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Putin is a snowflake?

Grab my fainting couch!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing match against an MP at some point?

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing  match against an MP at some point?


And is decades younger and in much better health even disregarding age.

Trudeau would kick Putin's ass.  Well, punch his face anyway, kicking's generally not an approved boxing move.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can imagine that most women and a good chunk of men would enjoy seeing Trudeau topless, especially if it was a choice between him and Putin. Even Macron's a better choice than pooty poot. But bojo? Yeah I'd rather not, thanks.
 
Bloodnok
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing match against an MP at some point?

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing  match against an MP at some point?


Yes, and Trudeau kicked his ass.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I'll cheer for the Canadian, but I want this guy to suffer one Flying Piledriver.


I'll cheer for the Canadian, but I want this guy to suffer one Flying Piledriver.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But Putin lashed out at the swipe from the Western leaders, saying it would be a "disgusting sight" to see them without their clothes.


Says the pudgy man delusional about the fact that taking his shirt off and trying to suck in his gut for photo ops does not in fact make him less fat.  aka. the Alex Jones effect.
 
Zenith
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

i think you mean pony

i think you mean pony


It was barely that
 
ukexpat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
VLADIMIR Putin has said it would be "disgusting" to see Western leaders like Boris Johnson naked.

Well, in Johnson's case he's not wrong. Also, picture reports of Johnson and his then-not-wife Carrie being caught in flagrante delicto in his office - she was giving BJ a BJ...
 
Zenith
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x683]

i think you mean pony

Anyone can look big around Putin.  Putin's short.  That's no challenge.  What's impressive is being 6' 1" and looking like a little biatch around Putin.

[static.politico.com image 850x566]


and yet the MAGAs continue to worship their whipped around like a little biatch by a midget ex-prez.
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x683]

i think you mean pony

Anyone can look big around Putin.  Putin's short.  That's no challenge.  What's impressive is being 6' 1" and looking like a little biatch around Putin.

[static.politico.com image 850x566]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing match against an MP at some point?

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing  match against an MP at some point?


Yup, he beat the shiat out of a loud-mouthed conservative MP who challenged him to a boxing match.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
1. It's The Sun, so I'm now questioning if Putin even exists.
2. Seems the best way to get to Putin is to ridicule him. More of this please.
3. I say this with an unblemished record of staunch heterosexuality; Trudeau, and Macron look fabulous.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No doubt he'll drop trou next cause his knickers are in such a twist.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing match against an MP at some point?

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing  match against an MP at some point?


No, that was Julia Childs and Mr. Rogers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x683]

i think you mean pony

Anyone can look big around Putin.  Putin's short.  That's no challenge.  What's impressive is being 6' 1" and looking like a little biatch around Putin.

[static.politico.com image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing match against an MP at some point?

Yup, he beat the shiat out of a loud-mouthed conservative MP who challenged him to a boxing match.

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing  match against an MP at some point?

Yup, he beat the shiat out of a loud-mouthed conservative MP who challenged him to a boxing match.

[Fark user image image 717x479]

[Fark user image image 576x324]

[Fark user image image 512x434]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Putin claimed, unlike him, Western leaders drank too much alcohol and didn't do enough exercise.
"But to achieve harmony, you must stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, and do sports.

How can someone who is so anti-vodak ever have become a leader in a place like Russia?

And what the fark is the deal with teetotaler authoritarians in power? Trump didn't drink either. What happened to electing "someone you can have a beer with"?


A sociologist who studies Russia once told me that the fact Putin doesn't drink is exactly why he is so popular with the Russian people. It basically makes him a superhero as far as they're concerned.

And yeah, never trust a man who doesn't drink.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Putin claimed, unlike him, Western leaders drank too much alcohol and didn't do enough exercise.
"But to achieve harmony, you must stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, and do sports.

How can someone who is so anti-vodak ever have become a leader in a place like Russia?

And what the fark is the deal with teetotaler authoritarians in power? Trump didn't drink either. What happened to electing "someone you can have a beer with"?


Also, Trudeau probably looks fine with his shirt off.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing match against an MP at some point?

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing  match against an MP at some point?


Yep, well senator, but close enough,
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


And he kicked the sh*t out captain conservative banana hammock.
 
Zenith
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

g.fro: Shaggy_C: Putin claimed, unlike him, Western leaders drank too much alcohol and didn't do enough exercise.
"But to achieve harmony, you must stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, and do sports.

How can someone who is so anti-vodak ever have become a leader in a place like Russia?

And what the fark is the deal with teetotaler authoritarians in power? Trump didn't drink either. What happened to electing "someone you can have a beer with"?

A sociologist who studies Russia once told me that the fact Putin doesn't drink is exactly why he is so popular with the Russian people. It basically makes him a superhero as far as they're concerned.

And yeah, never trust a man who doesn't drink.


and never, ever trust a Russian that doesn't
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everyone in that pic except Boris is fit! And Biden may be old but he's not out of shape.

Poot picked the wrong guys to do comebacks on. Just like he picked the wrong country to invade, and the wrong currency to demand payment for gas. Maybe he's pining for the days of Trump and Merkel.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

He's not wrong there...


He's not wrong there...
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Boris, as a disgusting shirtless man? Well, more that he'd look like most aging white guys, just with worse hair. But it is not like people would long for him to take his shirt off. Disheartening sight I would say.

Trudeau and Macron? They look like they take care of themselves.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

g.fro: Shaggy_C: Putin claimed, unlike him, Western leaders drank too much alcohol and didn't do enough exercise.
"But to achieve harmony, you must stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, and do sports.

How can someone who is so anti-vodak ever have become a leader in a place like Russia?

And what the fark is the deal with teetotaler authoritarians in power? Trump didn't drink either. What happened to electing "someone you can have a beer with"?

A sociologist who studies Russia once told me that the fact Putin doesn't drink is exactly why he is so popular with the Russian people. It basically makes him a superhero as far as they're concerned.

And yeah, never trust a man who doesn't drink.


What about people who tend not to drink, but will when they feel like it? We're cool, right?
 
KB202
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sorry, Vlad, I know it hurts your feelings, but Trudeau's nipples are where they belong, and you are a saggy old man we'll all forget.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

virgo47: Everyone in that pic except Boris is fit! And Biden may be old but he's not out of shape.

Poot picked the wrong guys to do comebacks on. Just like he picked the wrong country to invade, and the wrong currency to demand payment for gas. Maybe he's pining for the days of Trump and Merkel.


mediacloud.theweek.comView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Putin claimed, unlike him, Western leaders drank too much alcohol and didn't do enough exercise.
"But to achieve harmony, you must stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, and do sports.

How can someone who is so anti-vodak ever have become a leader in a place like Russia?

And what the fark is the deal with teetotaler authoritarians in power? Trump didn't drink either. What happened to electing "someone you can have a beer with"?


That was said about Bush the Lesser who stopped drinking decades before he became President. The "have a beer with him" explanation for his election always struck me as particularly stupid because he was a teetotaler.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing match against an MP at some point?

Yep, well senator, but close enough,

And he kicked the sh*t out captain conservative banana hammock.

Didn't PM Socks also do a boxing  match against an MP at some point?

Yep, well senator, but close enough,
[pbs.twimg.com image 620x426]

And he kicked the sh*t out captain conservative banana hammock.


And in the years since, Brazeau has been nothing but complimentary of the PM.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boris was fined for having a beer at work.....


Boris was fined for having a beer at work.....
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: He's not very good at pretending he wasn't hurt by the mocking, is he?


Like the way he now claims he "isn't bothered" by Finland and Sweden joining NATO, when he was threatening to destroy them if they tried to join until a few months ago.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

That was said about Bush the Lesser who stopped drinking decades before he became President. The "have a beer with him" explanation for his election always struck me as particularly stupid because he was a teetotaler.


Having a beer with him would be really awkward, as I imagine he would just spend the time staring longingly at your glass while mumbling about how he was never a "knee-walking drunk" and waxing longingly about his favourite drinks in the old days.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Boris was fined for having a beer at work.....


Pretty sure he was fined for hosting parties at his house and office during lockdown. If he had been drinking a lonely beer at his desk I don't imagine anyone would have batted an eye.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Vlad just mad he only takes off his shirt to put on a hospital gown these days.
 
raius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trudeau and Macron would look good shirtless in general, compared to most politicians and Putin they would look like supermodels/Greek Gods.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Unsung_Hero: He's not very good at pretending he wasn't hurt by the mocking, is he?

Like the way he now claims he "isn't bothered" by Finland and Sweden joining NATO, when he was threatening to destroy them if they tried to join until a few months ago.


He also has a sad that his threats are toothless, because he's too cowardly to act on them, so no one hardly listens or takes them seriously anymore.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The three on the right are pretty good looking.  I wouldn't mind shirtless photos of them, if anybody on Fark is willing to share.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ukexpat: VLADIMIR Putin has said it would be "disgusting" to see Western leaders like Boris Johnson naked.

Well, in Johnson's case he's not wrong. Also, picture reports of Johnson and his then-not-wife Carrie being caught in flagrante delicto in his office - she was giving BJ a BJ...


I could really be just fine without seeing that picture.  Really.
 
