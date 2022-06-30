 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Moscow mall opens for Russian business after big brand exodus. The new Oldsmobiles are a little late but you can still get KFC or Nike   (msn.com) divider line
28
    More: Followup, Shopping mall, Yum! Brands, KFC, Russian capital, Russia, international companies, Chanel's Russian shops, early March  
•       •       •

1181 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 30 Jun 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must be nice to have a mall without missiles coming through the roof.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look!  A Tower Records!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Must be nice to have a mall without missiles coming through the roof.


Putin is one wrong step away from inviting that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joseph Stalin Fashions and Mustache Accessories
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Kubo: Must be nice to have a mall without missiles coming through the roof.

Putin is one wrong step away from inviting that.


Or bombing the mall himself to justify conscription of Muscovites.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a shame. That Russians are permitted civilized places like malls. And that there are people still willing to sell them things. Call me when they're all spending all of their time in rebar-free concrete huts under a single bare light bulb as they should be.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opening Soon: Эiяcцit Эity Moskva !
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Look!  A Tower Records!


With their latest hit release!

10 Hour Video - Troll Song
Youtube o1eHKf-dMwo
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
e4p7c9i3.stackpathcdn.comView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: That's a shame. That Russians are permitted civilized places like malls. And that there are people still willing to sell them things. Call me when they're all spending all of their time in rebar-free concrete huts under a single bare light bulb as they should be.


Most of them are just spitting back what they're told on their state controlled media.  And they've already seen you get arrested if you say anything critical to the media (especially Western media).  So I don't put much stock in pieces like this.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JUST TOUCH HIM
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Узкие джинсы для всех!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it going to be a modern Potemkin village? Looks like lots of nice shiny products for sale and shoppers everywhere, but the boxes are empty and the store rooms are empty.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian trying to act like everything is fine while crashing sanctions slowly drive them back in to the bronze age.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is really fast tracking their transition to North Korea with Vodak.

tredeponline.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a clear sign of a booming economy, there was a line 1.5 miles long for the grand opening of Potatoes B Us. "Who needs foreign stuff? We strong Russians only need potato. No sanction on potato"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jake: "this mall has got everynothing!"
 
id10ts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark Yum brands. Fark KFC, Fark Tago Bell, Fark Pizza Hut.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More like KFC or Nike.

groppet: Is it going to be a modern Potemkin village?


"Putinkin Village" should become a thing...
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I blame these guys!
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Opening soon:

GUM, Государственный универсальный магазин, but not for all Soviet, ahem, Russian comrades.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"It's a pity, of course," Decathlon customer Magomet told Reuters. "To hell with sanctions. People have lost jobs, me included. But everything is fine, everything will work out. Go Russia."

He then looked around nervously, whispering, "Please don't send me to Ukraine to die!"
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sleze: [i.ytimg.com image 320x180]


"durable outer casing to prevent fall-apart"
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: neongoats: That's a shame. That Russians are permitted civilized places like malls. And that there are people still willing to sell them things. Call me when they're all spending all of their time in rebar-free concrete huts under a single bare light bulb as they should be.

Most of them are just spitting back what they're told on their state controlled media.  And they've already seen you get arrested if you say anything critical to the media (especially Western media).  So I don't put much stock in pieces like this.


Russians aren't people, stop trying to pretend otherwise.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.