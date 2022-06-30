 Skip to content
(Whiskey Riff)   You don't have to run faster than the bison, you just have to run faster than your small child and hope a random bystander takes action to save them   (whiskeyriff.com) divider line
22
    Dumbass, National Park Service, Yellowstone National Park, bison yesterday, American Bison, National park, small child, bison charge  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they bear sprayed the bison?

They should all be arrested for wildlife harassment AND child endangerment. F*ckers
 
CCNP
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

puffy999: And they bear sprayed the bison?

They should all be arrested for wildlife harassment AND child endangerment. F*ckers


Some folks don't get the point. Some do.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"In the footage, you can see the bison charge two adults and a child, with one of the adults bailing on the child and running for safety."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skinink: "In the footage, you can see the bison charge two adults and a child, with one of the adults bailing on the child and running for safety."

[Fark user image image 425x600]


Bet a dollar he's "pro life"
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

puffy999: And they bear sprayed the bison?

They should all be arrested for wildlife harassment AND child endangerment. F*ckers


I know, right?  They should have used bison spray.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DO NOT APPROACH THE MURDER FLOOF.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What did the parents say when the bison charged? Bye son.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Towards the end of the video, some genius hits the bison with bear spray

Hey! It's a bison, not a Capitol Police officer.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Darwin misses another one.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No one runs faster than the bison.

If you can see one, you are too close.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

puffy999: And they bear sprayed the bison?

They should all be arrested for wildlife harassment AND child endangerment. F*ckers


That probably just made the bison more upset. I'm surprised that more brainless tourists aren't killed in Yellowstone...between the extremely acidic 190 degree Fahrenheit thermal features and all the free-ranger Murder Floof.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fluff-er-bo.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And that's why you can't skate in a buffalo herd
 
Snooza
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wish they would arrest more people for harassing the animals. Then YNP could start posting the mug shots of these dumbasses as a reminder to leave the animals alone.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: puffy999: And they bear sprayed the bison?

They should all be arrested for wildlife harassment AND child endangerment. F*ckers

That probably just made the bison more upset. I'm surprised that more brainless tourists aren't killed in Yellowstone...between the extremely acidic 190 degree Fahrenheit thermal features and all the free-range Murder Floof.


That has me laughing far more than it probably should.

/Free range murder cow?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: No one runs faster than the bison.

If you can see one, you are too close.


I was driving along the fence of Elk Island National Park. There was a herd of bison nearby so I stopped my car and got out to watch them. A bull sees me, turns toward me, and starts pawing at the ground and bouncing up and down, i.e. a 'fark off or I'll end you' display. I looked at the eight foot tall chainlink fence between us and still decided to get back in my car and go. The only reason the bison are in that park is that they don't know that they could go through that fence like it was a bead curtain.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Darwin blocking
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: No one runs faster than the bison.

If you can see one, you are too close.


Years ago, I had the opportunity to go to Yellowstone during winter. We managed to snag a snowmobile tour of the park.

Fark user imageView Full Size

this picture probably just a little too close, even though the snow was drifted 4 feet deep between me and the bison
 
eKonk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Towards the end of the video, some genius hits the bison with bear spray

Hey! It's a bison, not a Capitol Police officer.


Bear spray/Bison spray, close enough. The trick is proper use, which this guy clearly didn't understand.

No think about it -  if you want mosquito repellent to work, do you spray it at the mosquitos? NO! You apply it to YOURSELF - spray your clothing and exposed skin (arms, legs, back of the neck).  Do not apply directly to your face, but instead, apply spray liberally to your hands and rub it on your cheeks, nose, and forehead.  Repeat as needed.

/Do it right, and you're guaranteed not to see any bears.
//Or bison.
///Or much of anything, that's how good it works.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll be in YNP next month (and glad to be able to with the potential to be closed a long time due to the flooding) so I'm getting a kick out of these replies. And a reminder to not be an idiot while there
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, that's Ken. He's got to wear glasses now.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The father(?) was holding onto him initially.  I'm not sure if he let go to save himself, or the kid's hand slipped out and it took him a second to correct and come back around, by which time the bystander had intervened.  I need to see it in slo-mo.
 
