(NBC News)   IVF clinics in the United States of Gilead are in a panic as what are they supposed to do with all of their unused fertilized embryos they have sitting in the freezer since disposing them would be considered abortion now   (nbcnews.com) divider line
74
    More: Interesting, Pregnancy, Supreme Court of the United States, Arkansas' abortion ban, mention of IVF, Law, South Dakota, Fertility, fertility clinics  
•       •       •

74 Comments     (+0 »)
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start billing the local Catholic clergy for maintenance costs. They wanted them, they can pay for it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, the state needs to seize the embryos and forcibly implant them into incarcerated birth-cows.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Obviously, the state needs to seize the embryos and forcibly implant them into incarcerated birth-cows.


Start asking local churches for lists of people who want kids and sending them recruiting letters.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
F*ck... I never even thought... what does this do to stem cell research and stuff like that?

18th century, here we come!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My understanding of the conservative theory of governance is that the role of the government is not to provide resources to encourage desired behavior, it's to punish people for undesired behavior.

Ergo, I think the conservative solution is to have the IVF clinics dispose of the embryos then convict everyone ever associated with those clinics of a felony.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Feed them to the homeless?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Depends on how good their lobbying is, but I can easily see the Republican courts rationalizing the disposal of an embryo that isn't already implanted in a womb. After all, the goal was never to make more babies, it was always to control women's bodies and lives.

Mind you, I can also see Texas mandating that any woman not already pregnant by 16 be implanted with one of these fetuses.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Leave them on the steps of an orphanage.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jbc: Feed them to the homeless?


It's a modest proposal.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Caviar?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Close down and tell people to adopt instead, and do something to reduce the disturbingly large population of kids stuck in the system
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hold on to them, they'll be handy when the next census comes around.  If you put an apartment upstairs the fertility clinic can be its own congressional district. As a nice perk, the person who rents it also gets to be a state Rep.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Depends on how good their lobbying is, but I can easily see the Republican courts rationalizing the disposal of an embryo that isn't already implanted in a womb. After all, the goal was never to make more babies, it was always to control women's bodies and lives.

Mind you, I can also see Texas mandating that any woman not already pregnant by 16 be implanted with one of these fetuses.


They'll probably also confiscate her shoes
 
apoptotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Even if it's specified in legislation that abortion laws don't apply to frozen embryos, the fall of Roe will still affect IVF. See: selective reduction.
 
Bondith
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Implant them in rat surrogates so they can grow up to be Republicans.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pack up and move to blue states. Gilead doesn't deserve modern medicine.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Send them to Texas a cheap out on your backup power systems.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They should pack them up and send them to the SCOTUS justices.  Then it would be their responsibility.

Then, when they fail to keep them alive, they can all be charged under the same laws that they just allowed to pass.
 
greensunshine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Divide them up amongst the Justices who made the decision.  They make good money, and have job security. They can raise all of them like their god expects.
 
rga184
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Start billing the local Catholic clergy for maintenance costs. They wanted them, they can pay for it.


Shut down in red states.  If Trumper assholes want kids they can adopt on of the ones they forced some poor teenager to birth.

Seriously, they need to shut down those clinics in red states.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've seen general practitioners drive 1996 beetles until their mid 30s to early 40s, and started drivering big-ass subrubans once their school loans paid off.

I've never seen a specialist doctor not driving Dodge Demons and Pick-up trucks.

Of all the jobs that can afford to move out of bumfark into a blue state and still keep the embryos, they should be fine.

Just stop eating avocado toast and buying $5000 stationary bikes and banging the pool boy and you can probably move with littpe finacial disturbance.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Olthoi: Pack up and move to blue states. Gilead doesn't deserve modern medicine.


The GOP is BEGGING you to self-partition. Please don't encourage them.

Hawley wants to use political terrorism to the GOP's advantage (msnbc.com)
 
frieque
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a business, not a woman.

Republicans don't want to control and punish businesses. How would they get off on that?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Start billing the local Catholic clergy for maintenance costs. They wanted them, they can pay for it.


Forcibly implant them in anti-life women who wanted to end abortion? They made their choice when they declared life to being at fertilization.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Better move all these labs to the free states.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
First things first, we need to make sure that no right wingers are permitted any kind of reproductive health care.

If your dry-as-dust womb was meant to carry life JEESUS and GAWD would have made it happen. You're meant to be alone and barren. If you were meant to have kids your dick would get hard and not need pills. JEESUS and GAWD would provide.

Also really I just don't like right wingers reproducing. Those reprobate shiat people shiat up everything.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Arguably, they were aborted when they were removed from the women's bodies. The fact that they are frozen and viable makes them biological samples, not human life. Human beings can't be frozen and thawed.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think we've established that in America, it's okay to push a hospital patient in a wheelchair to the curb and let them die overnight of exposure, so their best bet is probably to just chuck all the stock outside. Gently, though.
 
Koodz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I've seen general practitioners drive 1996 beetles until their mid 30s to early 40s, and started drivering big-ass subrubans once their school loans paid off.

I've never seen a specialist doctor not driving Dodge Demons and Pick-up trucks.

Of all the jobs that can afford to move out of bumfark into a blue state and still keep the embryos, they should be fine.

Just stop eating avocado toast and buying $5000 stationary bikes and banging the pool boy and you can probably move with littpe finacial disturbance.


Hey, leave the pool boy out of this.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
secretly Implant them in conservative men amd film it.  Once the embryos are deemed unviable, charge the men for violating the law.
 
roddack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just dump them on the steps to SCOTUS
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Steal a church van and crash it in to the outside power lines.
 
LL316
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Steal a church van and crash it in to the outside power lines.


God's will be done.
 
Min5trel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Declare them as dependents and amass a humongous tax shelter? If they're people/children, they certainly count as such to the IRS, right?

/Also, that should cover the costs of banks of freezers to keep them...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Olthoi: Pack up and move to blue states. Gilead doesn't deserve modern medicine.

The GOP is BEGGING you to self-partition. Please don't encourage them.

Hawley wants to use political terrorism to the GOP's advantage (msnbc.com)


Do the opposite, take over GOP states and remake them into states befitting a first world country.

Get to 38 states led by "durty democraps" and we can even pass amendments that would force TEXASS and FLORIDUH to change their ways. Wouldn't even take a lot of regular voters moving... a hundred thousand to Wisconsin, two hundred thousand to a different state, and you could guaranteed no Republicans winning statewide office for at least a generation or three...

Bonus: You could undo Project REDMAP and institute state constitutional amendments turning gerrymandering (by anyone) into a felony nationwide. Nationwide? You'd never take over (STATE) to do that! No, but you can tie some very important funding to it on the national level until they do it... or go broke.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I grew up in a conservative environment. Abortion is still an uncomfortable issue for me that I am still grappling with on some level. But what's turned me pro-abortion more than anything else is the zealousness in which pro-lifers legislate from the pulpit to the point where they don't allow any flexibility.

It's like... the only people using abortion as contraception are weirdos like Alex Jones, and then he spins right around and projects that onto women having miscarriages, and it's farking gross.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Olthoi: Pack up and move to blue states. Gilead doesn't deserve modern medicine.

The GOP is BEGGING you to self-partition. Please don't encourage them.

Hawley wants to use political terrorism to the GOP's advantage (msnbc.com)


Asking people to put themselves, and the lives of their loved ones, in danger for your political gain was, is, and will continue to be, indefensible.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Circuit breaker for the freezer tripped. Must've been a power surge.

Real shame that had to happen on a holiday weekend though... what terrible luck.

=Smidge=
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Hold on to them, they'll be handy when the next census comes around.  If you put an apartment upstairs the fertility clinic can be its own congressional district. As a nice perk, the person who rents it also gets to be a state Rep.


username checks out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Eat them. Good protein.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Arguably, they were aborted when they were removed from the women's bodies. The fact that they are frozen and viable makes them biological samples, not human life. Human beings can't be frozen and thawed.


They're fertilized in the lab.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Send them to Ken Paxton, he knows what to do with them.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sell them to Olive Garden, who then introduces a new menu item: embryo fettuccine Alfredo.

/sorry
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Outlaw fertility clinics if God wants you to have a kid he'll give you a kid, see Sarah  and Abraham(who BTW were brother and sister so incest is Biblical, also see Lot and his daughters)
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Arguably, they were aborted when they were removed from the women's bodies. The fact that they are frozen and viable makes them biological samples, not human life. Human beings can't be frozen and thawed.


Damn I guess I will never see Walt Disney again :/

Heyoo
 
kindms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sitting In Limbo
Youtube -I7R8-g_G0Y
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Give all the female embryos to Matt Gaetz. All the male embryos to Gym Jordan. All the intersex embryos to Governor Hate Wheels.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flab: [Fark user image 425x287]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
