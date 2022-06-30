 Skip to content
(UPI)   In other news, there's a Guinness world record for.....*checks notes*...... walking with a guitar balanced on your chin   (upi.com) divider line
20
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark Guiness. Once the records moved beyond bar trivia facts (how old is the oldest person, how tall is the tallest person, etc), it just became a farking grift. Nobody is ever going to sit around wondering who walked furthest with a guitar on their chin.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is how we should appoint SCOTUS.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Fark Guiness. Once the records moved beyond bar trivia facts (how old is the oldest person, how tall is the tallest person, etc), it just became a farking grift. Nobody is ever going to sit around wondering who walked furthest with a guitar on their chin.


thechive.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wake me when he makes the Magilla Book of Records.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: NeoCortex42: Fark Guiness. Once the records moved beyond bar trivia facts (how old is the oldest person, how tall is the tallest person, etc), it just became a farking grift. Nobody is ever going to sit around wondering who walked furthest with a guitar on their chin.

[thechive.com image 600x450]


The smartphone ended the existence of Cliffs.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: OtherLittleGuy: NeoCortex42: Fark Guiness. Once the records moved beyond bar trivia facts (how old is the oldest person, how tall is the tallest person, etc), it just became a farking grift. Nobody is ever going to sit around wondering who walked furthest with a guitar on their chin.

[thechive.com image 600x450]

The smartphone ended the existence of Cliffs.


Not true.  Have you not seen the 'spurious at best' things people constantly post here?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you pay Guinness, they will make a "record" about just about anything so you can brag on your Facebook page about it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bought the book in the olden days, say 1975/76. Our Internet was sketchy then.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: I bought the book in the olden days, say 1975/76. Our Internet was sketchy then.


You weren't pulling the cans hard enough.  The string needed to be tight.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They have separate categories for six string, twelve string, electric, acoustic, etc.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They have separate categories for six string, twelve string, electric, acoustic, etc.


What's the current record for the Cheap Trick five-neck?
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: NeoCortex42: OtherLittleGuy: NeoCortex42: Fark Guiness. Once the records moved beyond bar trivia facts (how old is the oldest person, how tall is the tallest person, etc), it just became a farking grift. Nobody is ever going to sit around wondering who walked furthest with a guitar on their chin.

[thechive.com image 600x450]

The smartphone ended the existence of Cliffs.

Not true.  Have you not seen the 'spurious at best' things people constantly post here?


Better yet when they post some bullshiat link and demand you look at it to prove their baloney.
 
Pextor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, plenty of Americans won't even walk 3 miles.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: I bought the book in the olden days, say 1975/76. Our Internet was sketchy then.


That edition was my intro to Guiness as well. I don't remember this specific category in TFA at the time, but was very puzzled by the 'longest time holding breath' which included a picture of a person being held on their back by a pile of weights at the bottom of a pool -- and I was absolutely horrified. I was at the 'biggest dinosaur' phase, and turned back to 'the natural world' very quickly. I was convinced from there on that people did all kinds of stupid shiat.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you bite firmly on the strings you can walk indefinitely.   Ask Jimi.

Also, this guy can balance a coffee table on his chin while playing the funkiest shiat you ever heard....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fano: BunchaRubes: NeoCortex42: OtherLittleGuy: NeoCortex42: Fark Guiness. Once the records moved beyond bar trivia facts (how old is the oldest person, how tall is the tallest person, etc), it just became a farking grift. Nobody is ever going to sit around wondering who walked furthest with a guitar on their chin.

[thechive.com image 600x450]

The smartphone ended the existence of Cliffs.

Not true.  Have you not seen the 'spurious at best' things people constantly post here?

Better yet when they post some bullshiat link and demand you look at it to prove their baloney.


Yep. Most links shared in online debates don't prove the poster's claim. It's called CB's Fifth Law.

en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/CBs_5th_Law
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Russ1642: They have separate categories for six string, twelve string, electric, acoustic, etc.

What's the current record for the Cheap Trick five-neck?


Bruce Campbell.  He's the only one with a chin strong enough.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At some point, I fully expect to see a guiness world record for how many times you had to badger the guiness officials before they bothered officiating it....
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What if you walk from Alabama with a banjo on your knee?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pextor: Meanwhile, plenty of Americans won't even walk 3 miles.


Many cant do it.

Too busy eating like their TV wants them to.
 
