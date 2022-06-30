 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Yes, Hello, this is Tasmanian devil   (9news.com.au) divider line
15
    More: Weird, Tasmania, Mobile phone, Tasmanian devil, Tasmanian Devil, wildlife keepers, App Store, New South Wales, woman's phone  
•       •       •

971 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 30 Jun 2022 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tasmanian Devils is just too cute. As they chew off your face.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So dog is not available?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He was then heard to remark "worship me!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: So dog is not available?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Tasmanian Devils is just too cute. As they chew off your face.


Don't forget their lovely trait of spreading face-cancer by chewing each others' faces.  Damn things will also eat their way right into a body and eat their way back out.

A wolverine would still kick its ass.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awwwww cute
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was led to believe that they don't run, but rather, move like a whirlwind. Was I lied to?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: iheartscotch: Tasmanian Devils is just too cute. As they chew off your face.

Don't forget their lovely trait of spreading face-cancer by chewing each others' faces.  Damn things will also eat their way right into a body and eat their way back out.

A wolverine would still kick its ass.


The Tasmanian Devil in the video was obviously hand raised by humans. In the wild, they'll take down prey several times their size.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Also, when did they begin speaking English?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The Tasmanian Devil in the video was obviously hand raised by humans. In the wild, they'll take down prey several times their size.


I know.  I'd still bet on a wolverine in a confrontation.  Wolverines are just as vicious, but on top of that they're more aggressive and slightly larger.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't forget gangster crab!
crab with knife Funny☺☺☺
Youtube IjY260RQkrg
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I was led to believe that they don't run, but rather, move like a whirlwind. Was I lied to?


Nope.

Looney Tunes | Taz's Meal | Classic Cartoon | WB Kids
Youtube 4qT4ypTuGLM
 
Mouser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: iheartscotch: The Tasmanian Devil in the video was obviously hand raised by humans. In the wild, they'll take down prey several times their size.

I know.  I'd still bet on a wolverine in a confrontation.  Wolverines are just as vicious, but on top of that they're more aggressive and slightly larger.


That's why marsupials (except for the Virginia opossum) are only found in Australia.  Placental mammals out-competed them everywhere the two branches of Mammalia came in contact.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.