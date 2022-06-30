 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 127 of WW3: NATO invites Finland/Sweden to join. NATO also unveils force strengthening along bloc's eastern edge. Ukrainian military officials say about 15,000 people remain in Lysychansk. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    News, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russia  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking like some good action happening on Snake Island.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Looking like some good action happening on Snake Island.


"On June 30, as a step of goodwill, the Russian Armed Forces fulfilled their tasks on Snake Island and withdrew the garrison there"
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: Tr0mBoNe: Looking like some good action happening on Snake Island.

"On June 30, as a step of goodwill, the Russian Armed Forces fulfilled their tasks on Snake Island and withdrew the garrison there"


heh
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Tr0mBoNe: Looking like some good action happening on Snake Island.

"On June 30, as a step of goodwill, the Russian Armed Forces fulfilled their tasks on Snake Island and withdrew the garrison there"


English translation: "We were getting our backsides kicked and had nowhere to hide, so we had no choice but to leave."
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Tr0mBoNe: Looking like some good action happening on Snake Island.

"On June 30, as a step of goodwill, the Russian Armed Forces fulfilled their tasks on Snake Island and withdrew the garrison there"


untenable defensive position was untenable.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtle_Canary: wearsmanyhats: Tr0mBoNe: Looking like some good action happening on Snake Island.

"On June 30, as a step of goodwill, the Russian Armed Forces fulfilled their tasks on Snake Island and withdrew the garrison there"

untenable defensive position was untenable.


Could have hid behind a larch.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Third Force fighters eliminate russian positions.

Booms
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's talk about an update on Ukraine and Russia....
Youtube y5Yy7SWkUSM
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fuk you Russian garrison
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Clicking this link leads to a paywall --

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/30/world/europe/putin-russia-nato-ukraine.html

Is is just me or does it sound pro-Putin?

Seriously turned my stomach to read it.  Tried to submit is as a link here but it got [correctly] bounced.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nidiot: [Fark user image 579x631]


When NATO has the upper hand... nothing happens.  Because NATO's a defensive pact.

When Russia even thinks it might be able to bluff about having the upper hand, you get an invasion, and territorial expansion through genocide.

I know which side I'd prefer to be on.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

notmyjab: wearsmanyhats: Tr0mBoNe: Looking like some good action happening on Snake Island.

"On June 30, as a step of goodwill, the Russian Armed Forces fulfilled their tasks on Snake Island and withdrew the garrison there"

English translation: "We were getting our backsides kicked and had nowhere to hide, so we had no choice but to leave."


Pretty much. The only reason for taking Zmiinyi in the first place was to support russian forces attacking Odessa. Since there's no real probability of russia taking Odessa for the foreseeable future, someone in the orc chain of command finally realized they were expending assets needed elsewhere trying to hold an island within artillery range of Ukrainian territory.

The island is too far from orc-held territory (and too close to Ukrainian-held territory) to be worth holding- even as part of the naval blockade of Odessa. The reported shortages of manpower and equipment made the untenable position there even less justifiable. So the orcs declared 'mission accomplished' and finally left.

Now, if only this sudden recognition of the military realities could reach the orc high command, perhaps they'll finally realize they're destroying russia's military power trying to hold Ukrainian territory. The longer the war goes on, the weaker russia's military gets. Sooner or later, orc generals will have to face the option of obeying Vladimir the Incompetent or protecting russia- but they cannot accomplish both.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Erdogan relents on his NATO veto in exchange for a "promise" of some F-16 fighters and Finland and Sweden's promise to be "ok" with Turkey's genocide of Kurds

What a cheap date. I'm sure none of the other NATO members ever once raised the possibility of kicking Turkeyeyeyeyeyayaya or whatever they are called now the fark out of NATO over their BS
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Tr0mBoNe: Looking like some good action happening on Snake Island.

"On June 30, as a step of goodwill, the Russian Armed Forces fulfilled their tasks on Snake Island and withdrew the garrison there"


Russia claiming they fulfilled their mission on Snake Island reminds me of a joke.

A train bearing Lenin, Stalin, Khrushchev and Putin stops suddenly when the tracks run out. Each leader applies his own, unique solution. Lenin gathers workers and peasants from miles around and exhorts them to build more track. Stalin shoots the train crew when the train still doesn't move. Khrushchev rehabilitates the dead crew and orders the tracks behind the train ripped up and re-laid in front. Putin berates Stalin for not also shooting Lenin then calls Khrushchev a reactionary and a Nazi then announces the train has already arrived.
 
id10ts
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Tr0mBoNe: Looking like some good action happening on Snake Island.

"On June 30, as a step of goodwill, the Russian Armed Forces fulfilled their tasks on Snake Island and withdrew the garrison there"


Goodwill?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is tragically probably going to go on for more than a year so buckle up for the long haul. Probably the best resolution is Putin to ironically die by Polonium or Novichok and then whoever is left decide the conflict isn't worth it
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nidiot: [Fark user image 579x631]


Fark user imageView Full Size


At this point, ask them if they want help. I mean real help. I mean soldiers, in a unified command. A unified command? Well think Eisenhower during WWII directing many nations, but this time it's Ukraine turf, so a Ukrainian general in charge. Then roll over to the original Ukrainian borders, yes including Crimea. Stop at the border and shred anything nearby on the Russian side that's military related. When able, back off military forces deployed in Ukraine... probably after they get some time to stabilize the border.

Next tell Pooty poot Ukraine is now invited to NATO and the EU so any attack will trigger a complete NATO response at all border points.

Finally, help the Ukrainians rebuild their infrastructure.

The cost for Russia trying to knock over a sovereign nation should be high, and basically end up twice as bad for them as they think. So the next step is helping the EU cut any reliance on petrostate Russia's gas pipelines.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Descartes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm seeing much buzz on my war Twitter about Russia reportedly abandoning Snake Island, and that is a huge strategic defeat if true. Anyone got info on that?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I'm seeing much buzz on my war Twitter about Russia reportedly abandoning Snake Island, and that is a huge strategic defeat if true. Anyone got info on that?


Snake island seems like a great place to be shelled.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Descartes: [Fark user image 597x500]


Putin's policy is a singularity, and I would have thought someone would have made a course correction before Russia crossed the event horizon.  What's left to take from Putin now?  You shoot him and IF you survive, you get a failing shiat hole hated by the world with a miserable population that will inevitably blame you for their troubles.

If you're the kind of person who would shoot Putin, you're probably more the kind of person who is smart enough to recognize that getting whatever wealth you can out of the country and then sneaking yourself out as soon as Putin's weak enough he can no longer have you killed is actually the best strategy.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy

Link to the Poland Bayraktar fundraiser if anyone is interested
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I'm seeing much buzz on my war Twitter about Russia reportedly abandoning Snake Island, and that is a huge strategic defeat if true. Anyone got info on that?


Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-steps-up-attacks-ukraine-after-landmark-nato-summit-2022-06-30/
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Been a while since I popped into a Ukraine thread. No memes or anything, just glad Finland and Sweden are finally getting accepted into NATO.

Carry on.
/🇺🇦
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Erdogan relents on his NATO veto in exchange for a "promise" of some F-16 fighters and Finland and Sweden's promise to be "ok" with Turkey's genocide of Kurds

What a cheap date. I'm sure none of the other NATO members ever once raised the possibility of kicking Turkeyeyeyeyeyayaya or whatever they are called now the fark out of NATO over their BS


No one threatened Turkey with being kicked out. Don't be silly.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine: https://www.wrru.org

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: make me some tea: I'm seeing much buzz on my war Twitter about Russia reportedly abandoning Snake Island, and that is a huge strategic defeat if true. Anyone got info on that?

Snake island seems like a great place to be shelled.


So much so, that it should have been called Turtle Island
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I'm seeing much buzz on my war Twitter about Russia reportedly abandoning Snake Island, and that is a huge strategic defeat if true. Anyone got info on that?



Russian MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia has withdrawn its forces from Snake Island. https://t.co/IPDici3HAM pic.twitter.com/oxK9jUTWlC
- Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 30, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated Potomkine village in the Kherson region https://t.co/Rn4zGJmhp7
- Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) June 30, 2022
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Tr0mBoNe: Looking like some good action happening on Snake Island.

"On June 30, as a step of goodwill, the Russian Armed Forces fulfilled their tasks on Snake Island and withdrew the garrison there"


Why do I feel like they contaminated the whole island with nuclear debris to make it unusable?
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Tr0mBoNe: Looking like some good action happening on Snake Island.

"On June 30, as a step of goodwill, the Russian Armed Forces fulfilled their tasks on Snake Island and withdrew the garrison there"


Was their task to be artillery targets?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I guess on the 5th it becomes officially official?
Is this the last step? I'm not fully aware of the paperwork involved


🇸🇪🇫🇮 Sweden and Finland will sign a NATO accession protocol on July 5, - Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. pic.twitter.com/8zoDWwSV9L
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) June 30, 2022
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡ Ukrainian forces liberate Potiomkino village in Kherson Oblast.
Ukrainian soldiers of the 60th separate infantry brigade reported on June 30 that they have carried out a "successful offensive," regaining control over Potiomkino, a village in northern Kherson Oblast.
7:47 AM · Jun 30, 2022
Pot'omkyne, Kherson Oblast is apparently the correct spelling.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: wearsmanyhats: Tr0mBoNe: Looking like some good action happening on Snake Island.

"On June 30, as a step of goodwill, the Russian Armed Forces fulfilled their tasks on Snake Island and withdrew the garrison there"

Why do I feel like they contaminated the whole island with nuclear debris to make it unusable?


Oh you can guarantee they left something behind.  At the very least it's littered with antipersonnel mines now.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Norway talking about Russian  whining


Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs:

"Goods transportation to Barentsburg does not have to go through mainland Norway, the transports from Russia via Tromsø to Barentsburg have been used because they are efficient and cheap, not because they are the only alternative," https://t.co/J9ZhQFsAYg
- The Lookout (@The_Lookout_N) June 30, 2022
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tracianne: The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡ Ukrainian forces liberate Potiomkino village in Kherson Oblast.
Ukrainian soldiers of the 60th separate infantry brigade reported on June 30 that they have carried out a "successful offensive," regaining control over Potiomkino, a village in northern Kherson Oblast.
7:47 AM · Jun 30, 2022
Pot'omkyne, Kherson Oblast is apparently the correct spelling.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x678]


Really wish they'd include an english map as well...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Tracianne: The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡ Ukrainian forces liberate Potiomkino village in Kherson Oblast.
Ukrainian soldiers of the 60th separate infantry brigade reported on June 30 that they have carried out a "successful offensive," regaining control over Potiomkino, a village in northern Kherson Oblast.
7:47 AM · Jun 30, 2022
Pot'omkyne, Kherson Oblast is apparently the correct spelling.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x678]

Really wish they'd include an english map as well...


Or I can learn to farking read.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some video with shooting at Snake Island on it


Ukraine used domestic Bohdana self-propelled howitzer to liberate Zmiinyi (Snake) Island - 🇺🇦Army Commander Zaluzhnyi

Zaluzhnyi also thanked foreign partners for provided weapons, said Russians retreated after 🇺🇦 artillery, missile & air strikeshttps://t.co/drnsjHP8jB pic.twitter.com/Q7R9EurIUW
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 30, 2022
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
18m
Russian invader Mikhail Kulikov, who is on trial for shelling a residential building in Chernihiv, pleaded guilty
According to investigation, in February he followed his commander's order to fire from a tank at a residential house in #Chernihiv. He faces 8 to 12 years in prison.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Swedes providing more stuff to Ukraine


⚡Sweden to send anti-tank weapons, machine guns to Ukraine.

Sweden's fifth aid package for Ukraine includes anti-tank weapons, demining equipment, and support weapons such as machine guns, worth around 47 million euros, the Swedish VK media outlet reports.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 30, 2022
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrogSmash: Tracianne: The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡ Ukrainian forces liberate Potiomkino village in Kherson Oblast.
Ukrainian soldiers of the 60th separate infantry brigade reported on June 30 that they have carried out a "successful offensive," regaining control over Potiomkino, a village in northern Kherson Oblast.
7:47 AM · Jun 30, 2022
Pot'omkyne, Kherson Oblast is apparently the correct spelling.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x678]

Really wish they'd include an english map as well...


They thought about putting in some English city names, but they were worried they'd be impossible to pronounce.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ihave no real details on this, or confirmation, so take it with a grain of salt


It is reported that a Russian landing craft of project 1176 "Shark" of the Black Sea Fleet VD-106 blew up near Mariupol. pic.twitter.com/jiNCf7tVZN
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) June 30, 2022
 
