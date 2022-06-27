 Skip to content
(South Jersey Courier-Post)   Another day, another cop using police databases to stalk women on Onlyfans   (courierpostonline.com) divider line
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like they not only put in place some nice auditable traceback software for operating their restricted database, but there's maybe even oversight to catch the abusers of the system like this one.  Either that or he pissed someone off and they knew alerting investigations to check it out would get him removed.
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Munden: Sounds like they not only put in place some nice auditable traceback software for operating their restricted database, but there's maybe even oversight to catch the abusers of the system like this one.  Either that or he pissed someone off and they knew alerting investigations to check it out would get him removed.


using the systems is very highly audited these days.

at least i know the nypd is
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Probably the smartest cop they have.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cinnamonson, I am disappoint
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ah.  Of course we're short on story here.  I'll make a guess:  She told him she loved him.  And with that, she got him to empty his bank accounts.  Then he found her and her family.  Then he flashed his badge.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seventeen years on the force, still only ranked patrolman, and making $112,658?  That's weird.

What's weirder is how they found his misbehavior, fired him, charged him, and convicted him in under a year.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How else is a Jersey cop supposed to meet women? Pull over some rando for dubious reasons? That's how you find someone to date not marry.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Ah.  Of course we're short on story here.  I'll make a guess:  She told him she loved him.  And with that, she got him to empty his bank accounts.  Then he found her and her family.  Then he flashed his badge.


What?

This is almost 10 times more information than we get with any other "the police were being naughty boys" article.

There could be more, but we often get a lot less.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He has a bright future ahead of him once the red states start putting together morality squads.

/To think that once would have been a joke
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cops using the Database for personal reasons has been done since forever.
I had a friend in high school whos dad was a cop and every guy she dated he would do a search on to see if ANYTHING is in the system, any interactions with police since everything is logged.
Her sister is now a detective in the York Reigonal Police and she does it and all the other cops.
I knew one cop in Brantford ontario who would pull over pretty women just so he could get their names and numbers.
Its a problem and no one does shiat about it. 🤷🏼‍♂
 
Nirbo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: How else is a Jersey cop supposed to meet women? Pull over some rando for dubious reasons? That's how you find someone to date not marry.


Plus with the price of gas if she doesn't put out you might get in trouble.
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: Seventeen years on the force, still only ranked patrolman, and making $112,658?  That's weird.

What's weirder is how they found his misbehavior, fired him, charged him, and convicted him in under a year.


cops make a lot of $$ in new england / tri-state

6 figures and no college education needed retire after 20 years with like 80% salary pension
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But was it during
Regular hours?
Overtime hours?
His own time?

I'll bet a real cop can cyber stalk and bill time and a half.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: Seventeen years on the force, still only ranked patrolman, and making $112,658?  That's weird.

What's weirder is how they found his misbehavior, fired him, charged him, and convicted him in under a year.


What else would you spend the money on once you have enough tanks?

People would probably be critical if they police started paying stock dividends.

That's right. I'm criticizing the cops for not having share holders. Come at me Fark.
 
LL316
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrparks: Probably the smartest cop they have.


The stupidest criminals are always the ones who are caught
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

