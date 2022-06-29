 Skip to content
(North Jersey)   Student gave her college valedictorian speech one week before she gave her high school valedictorian speech   (northjersey.com) divider line
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Network with 13th grade...
Yah
 
powhound
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I would ask my teacher why I got 97 and not a 98,"

One of those kids. If you are that smart you can look at your own test results and physically see where points were deducted and why they were deducted. I'll still take this student who is an A student and knows they are an A student over those who are solid C students and think they truly are A students.

You get scholarships probably but in the end nobody gives a shiat about your grade. Like they say with doctors and engineers. The student who graduates ranked 237 out of 237 is still a doctor or engineer.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

powhound: "I would ask my teacher why I got 97 and not a 98,"

One of those kids. If you are that smart you can look at your own test results and physically see where points were deducted and why they were deducted. I'll still take this student who is an A student and knows they are an A student over those who are solid C students and think they truly are A students.

You get scholarships probably but in the end nobody gives a shiat about your grade. Like they say with doctors and engineers. The student who graduates ranked 237 out of 237 is still a doctor or engineer.


Seas have degrees, as they say.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"A humble Velazquez said she found out in late May she was number one at Passaic Preparatory Academy, one of the city's three public high schools. She finished with a 4.576 GPA."

How do you get >4, did they take a move from video games and add an S above A or something?
 
IamAwake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

trerro: "A humble Velazquez said she found out in late May she was number one at Passaic Preparatory Academy, one of the city's three public high schools. She finished with a 4.576 GPA."

How do you get >4, did they take a move from video games and add an S above A or something?


Some classes are weighed heavier.  AP, honors, etc, where a "4" is really a 5
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

trerro: "A humble Velazquez said she found out in late May she was number one at Passaic Preparatory Academy, one of the city's three public high schools. She finished with a 4.576 GPA."

How do you get >4, did they take a move from video games and add an S above A or something?


Advanced classes can have a GPA boost in highschool..  particularly if they are part of a running start program where you take college level courses for your high school credits.

It's an attempt to incentive the smart / gast learners to keep pushing themselves.

I didn't have those options so I stopped trying my Sr year and took ez fluff.  I had already enlisted in the military and wanted to do fark all.
 
