(WPXI.com)   Drunk woman charged with impersonation of cat   (wpxi.com) divider line
5
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bonus points if she had puked on the couch.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
JFC, lady, this is my first sighting of a black Karen.  She didn't lock her door.  Drunk lady passes out in her grandmother's old apartment.

It's should be a clear case of live and let be and maybe remember to lock your door.  Instead Black Karen puts a baseball bat by each door, clutches her pearls on the local news, and presses charges.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I impersonated a cat once, while attending a lavish banquet. I crawled around on the floor. When I was introduced to someone who was Very Important in Local Politics I meowed.

I think the main reason that I got away with it was that I was two years old at the time. It might not be so well received were I to try it again.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Fisher believes her front door wasn't closed, probably giving Bridger the opportunity to walk inside."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She left butthole prints in lipstick all over the kitchen counter and tables?
 
