(GearJunkie) Video Climber films massive rockslide in Rocky Mountain National Park as it moves directly toward him. "It went from me starting to climb to us running for our lives in like 5 minutes"   (gearjunkie.com) divider line
    More: Video, Climbing, Rocky Mountain National Park, United States, Rocky Mountains, Boulder, Jeremy Fullerton, Colorado, popular bouldering area  
9 Comments     (+0 »)
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We used to backpack/climb frequently and the sound of minor rockfall at night in the canyons was unnerving.  You know the chances of a bowling ball-sized rock hitting your tent is minor, but the mind keeps wandering back to how bad it would be.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've been in Sycamore Canyon during a gullywasher and heard rockfall even though we were safe in the open. Was really scary. I can't imagine seeing that.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This was in Chaos Canyon, which is an alpine bouldering area. I've been up there and it looks like the main climbing area is no more. Actually, it's been reset with new problems.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just like bison, gravity doesn't care.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Would have been a perfect opportunity to use landscape mode...
 
Bslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Massive Rockslide is the first compilation release of my rebooted K-Tel records, it will feature massive hits by legendary bands such as:
Hear n' Aid
Creed
Stryper
Kiss
Avril Lavigne
Rush

AND MANY MORE!
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You win again, gravity
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"oh mirror in the sky, what is love?".

Worst music ever.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
behold the ripple effect of watching a live 4-Alarm slide...

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

