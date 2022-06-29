 Skip to content
(NPR)   US companies: NoBoDy WaNtS tO wOrK. Also US companies: Payroll is too damn high and we gotta hit those numbers, so... you're fired   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Awkward, Federal Reserve System, Monetary policy, Mortgage, Central bank, Inflation, job cuts, Employment, interest rates  
Theeng
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's almost like they will make up any lie they can to justify slave wages.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just can't keep pumping the economy with cash and buying private stock, Joe.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm willing to make a few sacrifices so Jeff Bezos can live in a Smithsonian museum and ride penis rockets into space.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're like carnies, they'll say whatever they need to say to get you to play another round even when you know it to be against your better interests.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mine gave me a 23,000 dollar raise and promotion last month and the company is a multi-billion dollar company.  We had our reviews last week.  I got another 8% raise and still get free health insurance.

I don't know...maybe it depends on the company?
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've applied for at least one job per day since the start of the month, and I have yet to get a single interview. McDonalds, Red Lobster, Taco Bell, Safeway, Target, Walmart and others. Also plenty of manufacturing jobs, warehouse work, delivery driver. Nothing...

My work history over the last year or so has been a bit iffy, but I keep hearing "no one wants to work" and I'm here waving my arms like a desert island survivor trying to get a passing ship's attention. Seems like they'd be willing to give me a shot.

Now the economy is about to tank because Pooty Poot wanted something that didn't belong to him and ended up helping to make gas $7/gallon.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can't call yourself a success unless your quarter on quarter profits always rise.  Good news, working schlepps, but you're upgrading from wet cat food to dry.  Maybe next quarter you can upgrade again, to sawdust if it gets a half-cent cheaper by the pound.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Mine gave me a 23,000 dollar raise and promotion last month and the company is a multi-billion dollar company.  We had our reviews last week.  I got another 8% raise and still get free health insurance.

I don't know...maybe it depends on the company?

I don't know...maybe it depends on the company?


I don't know, what did they give you the last few years because maybe they're just finally paying you what you're worth?  I don't know. Maybe they're just super generous or maybe you made it to upper level management.  All I know is when a multi-billion dollar company drags their feet on annual reviews and gives you a bonus of $500 for Xmas and you're like WTF am I supposed to buy with this when you hear about people at other companies buying new cars with their bonuses and you see your co-workers leaving either for better jobs because you know they're better than you and you see other co-workers being "let go" because you know you work harder and are better than them and you have to pick up the slack for both the best and the worst workers who are no longer there, you tend to get a little burnt out.

I don't know I would ever feel that way.. Think of all the C*Os who have families to support! I shouldn't be so selfish.
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Mine gave me a 23,000 dollar raise and promotion last month and the company is a multi-billion dollar company.  We had our reviews last week.  I got another 8% raise and still get free health insurance.

I don't know...maybe it depends on the company?

I don't know...maybe it depends on the company?


You are pretty desperate for attention.

Exceptions to the rule don't negate the rules.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
STOP DRIVING!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


The pandemic taught nothing...
Hiways without your gasoline previlege.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shame on all you.
Now you think guzzling gas is a right?
Upright, walk, public transport, a bike ride for three miles isnt as detrimental/or far as you all think
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
TL;DR:

Companies that saw artificial demand during the government mandated lockdowns and money printing starting hiring more pandemic positions to meet the increased demand. The demand is now going down to normal levels as the country opens up and interests rates raise. This makes these pandemic positions unnecessary so companies are now downsizing to meet the lower demand and to brace for a potential recession or general market downturn. According to some people in the thread, this is clearly evidence of malicious malfeasance and a coordinated conspiracy by management against workers.
 
Theeng
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Mine gave me a 23,000 dollar raise and promotion last month and the company is a multi-billion dollar company.  We had our reviews last week.  I got another 8% raise and still get free health insurance.

I don't know...maybe it depends on the company?

I don't know...maybe it depends on the company?


I think my bullshiat meter just exploded.
 
Theeng
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says he and his colleagues are trying to stabilize a job market that is "unsustainably hot." Wages have been rising at a fast clip in an economy where the unemployment rate is at 3.6%, which is very close to its pre-pandemic low.
"You have two job vacancies essentially for every person actively seeking a job, and that has led to a real imbalance in wage negotiating," Powell said when answering questions at a press conference two weeks ago.

God forbid labor have bargaining power, that might cost money to the rich!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


THIS is why your gas is so expensive.
Holding hands with bone sawers....
Never forget.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Theeng: Fed Chair Jerome Powell says he and his colleagues are trying to stabilize a job market that is "unsustainably hot." Wages have been rising at a fast clip in an economy where the unemployment rate is at 3.6%, which is very close to its pre-pandemic low.
"You have two job vacancies essentially for every person actively seeking a job, and that has led to a real imbalance in wage negotiating," Powell said when answering questions at a press conference two weeks ago.

God forbid labor have bargaining power, that might cost money to the rich!


Like Americans even want it. The us work force doesn't have half a clue how badly it gets a red white and blue dildo shoved up its ass.

The labor force has been so programmed to think job protection is evil commie soshilizms they don't want it
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: TL;DR:

Companies that saw artificial demand during the government mandated lockdowns and money printing starting hiring more pandemic positions to meet the increased demand. The demand is now going down to normal levels as the country opens up and interests rates raise. This makes these pandemic positions unnecessary so companies are now downsizing to meet the lower demand and to brace for a potential recession or general market downturn. According to some people in the thread, this is clearly evidence of malicious malfeasance and a coordinated conspiracy by management against workers.


This. This right here. It'll take a year or two to work out but it'll be bumpy for a bit. But Let's vote fascist because her emails tho 7$ gas
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
House of Bush house of saud... 
Fark user imageView Full Size



Any programs worth a shait  for your vets, that mofo gets Walter reed forever...as you gripe, my fifth wheel and gas prices...
Bush wolfawitz cheney powell rumsfeld hughes war criminals.
 
daffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's not a good idea to use Netflix as an example because they are destroying themselves. All they show anymore is non English and Animee. Maybe if they realized that the majority of people
watch TV in America do not want to have to read subtitles, they might not be losing so many viewers.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Theeng: Fed Chair Jerome Powell says he and his colleagues are trying to stabilize a job market that is "unsustainably hot." Wages have been rising at a fast clip in an economy where the unemployment rate is at 3.6%, which is very close to its pre-pandemic low.
"You have two job vacancies essentially for every person actively seeking a job, and that has led to a real imbalance in wage negotiating," Powell said when answering questions at a press conference two weeks ago.

God forbid labor have bargaining power, that might cost money to the rich!

Like Americans even want it. The us work force doesn't have half a clue how badly it gets a red white and blue dildo shoved up its ass.

The labor force has been so programmed to think job protection is evil commie soshilizms they don't want it


I believe u
Jesus was a socialist
Lower case s
 
Theeng
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Theeng: Fed Chair Jerome Powell says he and his colleagues are trying to stabilize a job market that is "unsustainably hot." Wages have been rising at a fast clip in an economy where the unemployment rate is at 3.6%, which is very close to its pre-pandemic low.
"You have two job vacancies essentially for every person actively seeking a job, and that has led to a real imbalance in wage negotiating," Powell said when answering questions at a press conference two weeks ago.

God forbid labor have bargaining power, that might cost money to the rich!

Like Americans even want it. The us work force doesn't have half a clue how badly it gets a red white and blue dildo shoved up its ass.

The labor force has been so programmed to think job protection is evil commie soshilizms they don't want it


Yup, I've been hearing a lot locally (I live in one of the reddest districts in America) that inflation (besides Biden's fault) is the fault of rising wages and lazy people who won't work.  I'll admit farkers get worked up and demand unreasonable things but I mean.... most of us live in reality, the level of brainwashing in rural areas of the USA is farking terrifying.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Theeng: Fed Chair Jerome Powell says he and his colleagues are trying to stabilize a job market that is "unsustainably hot." Wages have been rising at a fast clip in an economy where the unemployment rate is at 3.6%, which is very close to its pre-pandemic low.
"You have two job vacancies essentially for every person actively seeking a job, and that has led to a real imbalance in wage negotiating," Powell said when answering questions at a press conference two weeks ago.

God forbid labor have bargaining power, that might cost money to the rich!

Like Americans even want it. The us work force doesn't have half a clue how badly it gets a red white and blue dildo shoved up its ass.

The labor force has been so programmed to think job protection is evil commie soshilizms they don't want it


South African is like running our economy?
Ok
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: STOP DRIVING!!!

[Fark user image 183x275]

The pandemic taught nothing...
Hiways without your gasoline previlege.[Fark user image 275x183]

Shame on all you.
Now you think guzzling gas is a right?
Upright, walk, public transport, a bike ride for three miles isnt as detrimental/or far as you all think


It's also not as accessible/feasible for a farkton of Americans who don't live in urban areas. Public transportation and jobs within walking/driving distance SHOULD be more prevalent, but that's just not the shiatty reality we live in.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Theeng: Fed Chair Jerome Powell says he and his colleagues are trying to stabilize a job market that is "unsustainably hot." Wages have been rising at a fast clip in an economy where the unemployment rate is at 3.6%, which is very close to its pre-pandemic low.
"You have two job vacancies essentially for every person actively seeking a job, and that has led to a real imbalance in wage negotiating," Powell said when answering questions at a press conference two weeks ago.

God forbid labor have bargaining power, that might cost money to the rich!


Right? fark the middle class and young people trying to earn enough money to pay student loans AND enjoy avocado toast. There are billionaires to protect.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
US companies: "Oh no, this inflation is terrible but it's totally inevitable."
Also US companies: *rake in enormous profits, give executives multi million dollar 'bonuses' for doing fark-all*
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Theeng: Father_Jack: Theeng: Fed Chair Jerome Powell says he and his colleagues are trying to stabilize a job market that is "unsustainably hot." Wages have been rising at a fast clip in an economy where the unemployment rate is at 3.6%, which is very close to its pre-pandemic low.
"You have two job vacancies essentially for every person actively seeking a job, and that has led to a real imbalance in wage negotiating," Powell said when answering questions at a press conference two weeks ago.

God forbid labor have bargaining power, that might cost money to the rich!

Like Americans even want it. The us work force doesn't have half a clue how badly it gets a red white and blue dildo shoved up its ass.

The labor force has been so programmed to think job protection is evil commie soshilizms they don't want it

Yup, I've been hearing a lot locally (I live in one of the reddest districts in America) that inflation (besides Biden's fault) is the fault of rising wages and lazy people who won't work.  I'll admit farkers get worked up and demand unreasonable things but I mean.... most of us live in reality, the level of brainwashing in rural areas of the USA is farking terrifying.


Not flip, but get out dude/ette
Thsts not the United states...
I pledged every day this is indivisible...
Now let the traitors leave
Move to where United meant something.
Jobs here, rocking blue w weed

Dollar says first act of  seccision comes from florida
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The examples being a bunch of companies seeing slack demand for specific products.  These companies are falling back to earth from a boom. The only companies listed are:

Peloton
Netflix
JP Morgan's mortgage lending
Crypto
Tesla, which didn't actually lay anyone off

This is The NY Times trend piece of business reporting.
 
