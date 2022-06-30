 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Citing global travel resurgence, and that people are returning to flying at a rate never seen in the industry, Air Canada decides to reduce its number of flights by 15% for July and August   (cbc.ca) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Airline, Avianca, Aircraft, dozens of daily flights, Aviation, Montreal  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reduce the number of flights and increase the prices by 30% due to "unforseen demand" in flights.
You get to piss off the customers who can do nothing about it and stick it to the working poors by laying them off while the big wigs and share holders get fat pay days.
Its genius.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of pilots retired early during the pandemic, and there's no one to replace them.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: A lot of pilots retired early during the pandemic, and there's no one to replace them.


Bring a pilot used to be a well paying job but that hasn't been true for a while. Crazy coincidence, I'm sure.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that how popularity works?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: Tyrone Slothrop: A lot of pilots retired early during the pandemic, and there's no one to replace them.

Bring a pilot used to be a well paying job but that hasn't been true for a while. Crazy coincidence, I'm sure.


Commercial jet pilots get something like 150k/year.  They're fine.  The problem is the little leagues... a regional commuter plane pilot would be lucky to get 50k.  They're mostly flying to keep their hours up while they hope to get a job flying the big planes.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Invincible: Tyrone Slothrop: A lot of pilots retired early during the pandemic, and there's no one to replace them.

Bring a pilot used to be a well paying job but that hasn't been true for a while. Crazy coincidence, I'm sure.


Airlines are little more than busses in the sky. Hell, a major builder of aircraft is even called Airbus. While I'm sure being a bus driver used to be a well paying job back when we had unions, why should we pay pilots more than burger flippers? And besides, they are going to be replaced with self-flying tech anyway

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People keep asking my why I don't fly Air Canada, especially when it means switch between two different airlines at two different airports to get where I'm going.

Because getting between Billy Bishop and Pearson on a weekend is must less hassle than dealing with Air Farking Canada.  The question really is why anyone still willingly chooses AC.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Air Canada "We're not happy 'til you're not happy" or

"We hate to fly and it shows!"
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The pandemic isn't over, you morons.  All the flight crew are sick.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bondith: People keep asking my why I don't fly Air Canada, especially when it means switch between two different airlines at two different airports to get where I'm going.

Because getting between Billy Bishop and Pearson on a weekend is must less hassle than dealing with Air Farking Canada.  The question really is why anyone still willingly chooses AC.


I always fly Air Transat (goat class) when crossing the pond. Way cheaper.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bondith: People keep asking my why I don't fly Air Canada, especially when it means switch between two different airlines at two different airports to get where I'm going.

Because getting between Billy Bishop and Pearson on a weekend is must less hassle than dealing with Air Farking Canada.  The question really is why anyone still willingly chooses AC.


Air Canada's motto: "Why NOT pay more?"

I honestly don't understand why anyone books with them at all.  As for airports, I wish more flights departed from Hamilton to take some load of Pearson.  Then again, I wish we had a nice high speed rail system from Victoria to Fredericton (with affordable tickets).
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bondith: People keep asking my why I don't fly Air Canada, especially when it means switch between two different airlines at two different airports to get where I'm going.

Because getting between Billy Bishop and Pearson on a weekend is must less hassle than dealing with Air Farking Canada.  The question really is why anyone still willingly chooses AC.


Because after Westjet's repeated farkups last year with rescheduling my red eye flight out East into first an evening flight the night before (adding a 6 hour layover at Pearson and wrecking all the initial arrangements for pet boarding), requiring 15 hours on hold over 2 days to get a hold of anyone to get it sorted by finally just moving me to the flight that left an hour earlier than the original, then cancelling the new flight, and then needing a further 15 hours on hold to be told there's nothing they can do makes me not want to ever use them ever again, then another 8 hours on hold demanding a refund that they didn't want to give except as a travel credit.
 
Bondith
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Bondith: People keep asking my why I don't fly Air Canada, especially when it means switch between two different airlines at two different airports to get where I'm going.

Because getting between Billy Bishop and Pearson on a weekend is must less hassle than dealing with Air Farking Canada.  The question really is why anyone still willingly chooses AC.

Because after Westjet's repeated farkups last year with rescheduling my red eye flight out East into first an evening flight the night before (adding a 6 hour layover at Pearson and wrecking all the initial arrangements for pet boarding), requiring 15 hours on hold over 2 days to get a hold of anyone to get it sorted by finally just moving me to the flight that left an hour earlier than the original, then cancelling the new flight, and then needing a further 15 hours on hold to be told there's nothing they can do makes me not want to ever use them ever again, then another 8 hours on hold demanding a refund that they didn't want to give except as a travel credit.


That's fair.  I've been a loyal Westjet customer since the days when they were competent, but in the last few years they've been trying really hard to be Air Canada.

/sorry, there aren't any Economy seats on this flight, only Premier and Assrapingly Deluxe, even though they're all the same farking seats
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Demand is up, revenue is up, but pay is down.  And no one wants to work!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.