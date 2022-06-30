 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Assault and battery suspect in San Francisco is more literal than most   (cbsnews.com) divider line
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for the Battery Street reveal, leaving disappointed
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the peanut ok?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police are hoping to get a jump on the suspect, but currently have no leads, making it hard to apply a charge. They plan to amp this up into a high-voltage investigation, with hopes of landing him in a cell. He's evaded capture thus far, perhaps through use of acid wit, or maybe just straight-up li-ion about who he is.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy will be in D Cell in no time..I'm positive...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was more of a Philadelphia thing.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: Police are hoping to get a jump on the suspect, but currently have no leads, making it hard to apply a charge. They plan to amp this up into a high-voltage investigation, with hopes of landing him in a cell. He's evaded capture thus far, perhaps through use of acid wit, or maybe just straight-up li-ion about who he is.


I'm resisting the negative attraction of asking you watt possessed you to transform all the puns in a one capacitor post. It's entirely ungrounded behavior. You have a switch and chose to leave it on. Quite frankly, I'm shocked.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

powhound: trerro: Police are hoping to get a jump on the suspect, but currently have no leads, making it hard to apply a charge. They plan to amp this up into a high-voltage investigation, with hopes of landing him in a cell. He's evaded capture thus far, perhaps through use of acid wit, or maybe just straight-up li-ion about who he is.

I'm resisting the negative attraction of asking you watt possessed you to transform all the puns in a one capacitor post. It's entirely ungrounded behavior. You have a switch and chose to leave it on. Quite frankly, I'm shocked.


One spark and I'm wired to go. This is definitely a place to keep with the flow of currant events, and there's no resistance to running a circuit through these forums. I have no intention of insulating myself from the surge of puns, and will only add to their power.
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I got a real charge out of this one.⚡
 
