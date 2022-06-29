 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Not only are young women clogging operating suites to get their tubes tied, young men are rushing to get vasectomies. Heck, the Final Four isn't happening for another 9 months   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alito's gonna have some 'splaining to do when the "domestic supply of babies" he's procuring for his whack job puppeteers isn't vast enough for them to pick and choose the truckloads of perfect blue-eyed newborns they're salivating over.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DOWN WITH BABIES!

/vhemt
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do it. Guys can get vasectomies. Women possibly can get tubes tied. All can be reversed. Did Republicans think this out?
 
Chenopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually, it's brilliant.  See, Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC) was established by the Social Security Act of 1935 because so many teenagers from rural states were malnourished  and rejected by the army, meaning all the  richer urban kids were called up.  The War Department called for nutrition programs so they would have a good crop of soldiers.  This history has been mostly forgotten.  So let this play out naturally, and the rich people will be sending their sons off to war because none of the poors are strong enough to fight.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alexxia: Do it. Guys can get vasectomies. Women possibly can get tubes tied. All can be reversed. Did Republicans think this out?


You might want to look into reversal costs and success rates.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thank God my son is gay.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A ban of fertility reducing measure incoming in 3... 2...
 
Klyukva
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

alexxia: Do it. Guys can get vasectomies. Women possibly can get tubes tied. All can be reversed. Did Republicans think this out?


Democrats are totally going to own Republicans by not having children.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Thank God my son is gay.


Some states are already talking about different ways to go after gays again, like bringing back sodomy laws.

This ruling could end up overturning a whole lot of other ones that would remove LGBT rights.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why the uptick in California? Abortion didn't get banned, it just got kicked back to the States. If anything, almost all Blue States will end up having even more liberal laws regarding abortion. I see people having melt downs and panicking in Hawaii and New York and shiat like, you don't live in Texas or Florida, you'll be fine.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why don't they get married instead?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are they getting their bladders botoxed at the same time?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Why the uptick in California?


Because they're stupid and have a persecution fetish. These are the same kinds of people who wrote fanfiction about how Trump was going to put them in concentration camps.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Why the uptick in California? Abortion didn't get banned, it just got kicked back to the States. If anything, almost all Blue States will end up having even more liberal laws regarding abortion. I see people having melt downs and panicking in Hawaii and New York and shiat like, you don't live in Texas or Florida, you'll be fine.


Granted, it is a few years off, but if the right gets control of Congress and the White House again, a federal ban doesn't seem unlikely.

That said, if that happens again, given the current state of the right, God help us. And if it happens with TFG, childbearing is one of the last things I think we have to worry about.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

plecos: alexxia: Do it. Guys can get vasectomies. Women possibly can get tubes tied. All can be reversed. Did Republicans think this out?

You might want to look into reversal costs and success rates.


Yeah.  Let alone the fact that to reverse a vasectomy requires they splay your boys open like a dissected frog.

My brother-in-law did that (the motive and outcome a whole CSB in itself) a few years ago.  He stayed with us a few nights after the operation because we were much closer to the surgeon.

He got here after the operation, waddled in bowlegged, collapsed (carefully) onto the couch, man-spread out and reclined...

... and didn't move from the spot for 6 hours until his bladder complained more than his balls.  I told him that if he'd hang out in the backyard, I'd bring him a jug and he wouldn't have to move all day.

He declined.  We kept him supplied with painkillers and tequila for the weekend regardless.

/yah, I know
//he doesn't make mixing them a habit
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You would have to be psychotic to want to bring a child into this world. Even before the fall of Roe.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bughunter: plecos: alexxia: Do it. Guys can get vasectomies. Women possibly can get tubes tied. All can be reversed. Did Republicans think this out?

You might want to look into reversal costs and success rates.

Yeah.  Let alone the fact that to reverse a vasectomy requires...


My gonads just retracted into my body a little further from reading that.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Why the uptick in California? Abortion didn't get banned, it just got kicked back to the States. If anything, almost all Blue States will end up having even more liberal laws regarding abortion. I see people having melt downs and panicking in Hawaii and New York and shiat like, you don't live in Texas or Florida, you'll be fine.


So if I personally am not experiencing difficulty, there is no reason for me to care about any other human being?

Sweet!  I can't wait to be a total f*cking sociopath!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Why don't they get married instead?


Who?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: the money is in the banana stand: Why the uptick in California? Abortion didn't get banned, it just got kicked back to the States. If anything, almost all Blue States will end up having even more liberal laws regarding abortion. I see people having melt downs and panicking in Hawaii and New York and shiat like, you don't live in Texas or Florida, you'll be fine.

Granted, it is a few years off, but if the right gets control of Congress and the White House again, a federal ban doesn't seem unlikely.

That said, if that happens again, given the current state of the right, God help us. And if it happens with TFG, childbearing is one of the last things I think we have to worry about.


It is highly unlikely a federal ban would occur ever and even if by some stretch the crazy fundies pass some bullshiat legislation, there is no possible way it is going to be enforced and you can guarantee that States will fight back. It is like everyone has lost every ounce of rational thinking and go off on these hyperbolic rants. "Oh, the SC is going to round up homosexuals and put them in conversion therapy camps!" Yeah, no. Will they maybe attempt to use the Roe v Wade ruling to overturn the Obergefel decision and put that back on the States? Maybe, so, and that would be bad. No need to go all off the deep end when the reality is bad enough. When people start their insane conspiracy theory rants, it pretty much taints whatever legitimate argument they might have.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: maxandgrinch: Why don't they get married instead?

Who?


The babies
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Aren't condoms and the pill cheaper?

/yeah yeah I know what the context of the story is.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Why the uptick in California? Abortion didn't get banned, it just got kicked back to the States. If anything, almost all Blue States will end up having even more liberal laws regarding abortion. I see people having melt downs and panicking in Hawaii and New York and shiat like, you don't live in Texas or Florida, you'll be fine.


Runs on toilet paper and hand sanitizer, crypto crashes, vasectomies, humans are panicky, stampede-prone herd animals and when you spook 'em ...
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Pfighting Polish: the money is in the banana stand: Why the uptick in California? Abortion didn't get banned, it just got kicked back to the States. If anything, almost all Blue States will end up having even more liberal laws regarding abortion. I see people having melt downs and panicking in Hawaii and New York and shiat like, you don't live in Texas or Florida, you'll be fine.

Granted, it is a few years off, but if the right gets control of Congress and the White House again, a federal ban doesn't seem unlikely.

That said, if that happens again, given the current state of the right, God help us. And if it happens with TFG, childbearing is one of the last things I think we have to worry about.

It is highly unlikely a federal ban would occur ever and even if by some stretch the crazy fundies pass some bullshiat legislation, there is no possible way it is going to be enforced and you can guarantee that States will fight back. It is like everyone has lost every ounce of rational thinking and go off on these hyperbolic rants. "Oh, the SC is going to round up homosexuals and put them in conversion therapy camps!" Yeah, no. Will they maybe attempt to use the Roe v Wade ruling to overturn the Obergefel decision and put that back on the States? Maybe, so, and that would be bad. No need to go all off the deep end when the reality is bad enough. When people start their insane conspiracy theory rants, it pretty much taints whatever legitimate argument they might have.


lol

Two months ago I bet you were saying they'd never overturn Roe.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Pfighting Polish: the money is in the banana stand: Why the uptick in California? Abortion didn't get banned, it just got kicked back to the States. If anything, almost all Blue States will end up having even more liberal laws regarding abortion. I see people having melt downs and panicking in Hawaii and New York and shiat like, you don't live in Texas or Florida, you'll be fine.

Granted, it is a few years off, but if the right gets control of Congress and the White House again, a federal ban doesn't seem unlikely.

That said, if that happens again, given the current state of the right, God help us. And if it happens with TFG, childbearing is one of the last things I think we have to worry about.

It is highly unlikely a federal ban would occur ever and even if by some stretch the crazy fundies pass some bullshiat legislation, there is no possible way it is going to be enforced and you can guarantee that States will fight back. It is like everyone has lost every ounce of rational thinking and go off on these hyperbolic rants. "Oh, the SC is going to round up homosexuals and put them in conversion therapy camps!" Yeah, no. Will they maybe attempt to use the Roe v Wade ruling to overturn the Obergefel decision and put that back on the States? Maybe, so, and that would be bad. No need to go all off the deep end when the reality is bad enough. When people start their insane conspiracy theory rants, it pretty much taints whatever legitimate argument they might have.


A couple months ago, people like you were saying that "SCOTUS is going to overturn Roe v Wade" was an "insane conspiracy theory rant."
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: It is highly unlikely a federal ban would occur ever and even if by some stretch the crazy fundies pass some bullshiat legislation, there is no possible way it is going to be enforced and you can guarantee that States will fight back.


Ummm ...

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/05/02/abortion-ban-roe-supreme-court-mississippi/

As for your "don't worry" mindset, uh, that seems more like a way of lulling people into complacency. "Don't worry, they'll never overturn Roe." Ummm ...

I mean, yeah, you gave some over-the-top examples that are probably unlikely. But yeah, there's a healthy segment of the right that's trying to reshape this country, the opinion of the majority of people be damned. I wouldn't just say, "Eh, they're only going to accomplish ye much." Be as focused on what they want as what they can accomplish.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

alexxia: Do it. Guys can get vasectomies. Women possibly can get tubes tied. All can be reversed. Did Republicans think this out?


Success rates of reversals is not great for either and gets worse over time.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Idiocracy: Beginning
Youtube gJDcoqrh1ac


Um, guys ...
 
The Envoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jjorsett: the money is in the banana stand: Why the uptick in California? Abortion didn't get banned, it just got kicked back to the States. If anything, almost all Blue States will end up having even more liberal laws regarding abortion. I see people having melt downs and panicking in Hawaii and New York and shiat like, you don't live in Texas or Florida, you'll be fine.

Runs on toilet paper and hand sanitizer, crypto crashes, vasectomies, humans are panicky, stampede-prone herd animals and when you spook 'em ...


I'll never understand Republic*nts who don't understand the issue with rights being taken away, but they pitch a fit if anyone looks funny at the 2nd, a "right" the civilised world doesn't need and functions better without.

Oh wait, yes I do. It's because they're vile toddlers with a self-centred belief that they're "one of the good ones" so it won't happen to them. There are no good nazis.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [YouTube video: Idiocracy: Beginning]

Um, guys ...


Looking forward to getting up to median intelligence levels? It would take idiocracy for that to happen to you.
 
darkone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chenopod: Actually, it's brilliant.  See, Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC) was established by the Social Security Act of 1935 because so many teenagers from rural states were malnourished  and rejected
by the army, meaning all the  richer urban kids were called up.  The War Department called for nutrition programs so they would have a good crop of soldiers.  This history has been mostly forgotten.  So let this play out naturally, and the rich people will be sending their sons off to war because none of the poors are strong enough to fight.


I was thinking along those lines, many fewer children for high income parents in progressive communities, many more often unwanted children for poor parents in regressive communities. And loads of incest babies. Guaranteed to spark a generations long rise in crime and regressive political choices. It seems to be a mashup of all of the sci-fi nightmares: The Hunger Games, The Squid Game, The Handmaids Tale  and The Purge are packed into one politically convenient and morally specious ruling.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just be careful when dating a woman who plays in a brass orchestra. She may or may not be lying when she talks about having had a tuba ligation.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

plecos: alexxia: Do it. Guys can get vasectomies. Women possibly can get tubes tied. All can be reversed. Did Republicans think this out?

You might want to look into reversal costs and success rates.


Don't worry, we dont need that many men to be fertile to continue the species.
 
