(MLive.com)   Michigan cats rejoice as a portion of Sleeping Bear Dunes is off limits to dogs in order to protect an endangered shore bird   (mlive.com) divider line
114 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2022 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)



4 Comments
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Old guys with umbrellas still allowed...
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of Michigan cats, this little buddy hung out with me all last night on the porch. Went to smoke at like 10, he showed up and I petted him and told him I wish I could have him, then told him his name is now Gerald.

Smoked again an hour later, he was up under the tree by the neighbors house, came running up to me and loving on me as soon as I stepped out. That time I had to tell him "Gerald, listen, you have to go home. Here is not your home. I want nothing more than to bring you inside and cuddle with you, but you don't live here bud. Go home!"

Then he tried to sneak in between my legs when I opened the door. He got distracted by a rabbit so I was like YOINK open the door and close it real quick.

Hour later, smoke again (don't farking judge), Gerald sees me again, and comes RUNNING. I'm petting him and he lays on his back so I'm like ok, you're one of the cats that like belly rubs, cool. Narrator: he did not like belly rubs, bit me in the sweetest most innocent "I'm gonna touch my tooth to your hand" kinda way. Another extra 15 minutes outside cuz he kept trying to come inside.

So far tonight, no Gerald, and that kinda bums me out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coroner74
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

He's so cute!
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I want to take him in so bad. But he has a collar, a belly, and his fur is super soft, definitely belongs to somebody and he's well taken care of. We definitely have a stray problem here, and I've named every one of em. Frank, George, Carlos, Darren. Want all of them to be my kitties, but Gerald over here like "I'm the reason you forgot about them". Little shiat
 
