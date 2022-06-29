 Skip to content
(CBS News)   California Department of Justice placed hundreds of thousands of conceal carry applicant information since 2011 including names, age, address, and permit status available for download on a public portal. Whoopsie, enjoy your free credit montoring   (cbsnews.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woopsy Daisy
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bonta said he was deeply disturbed and angered by the leak.

That's how I feel about every leak I've encountered, also.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh.  Live by the sword, die by the sword.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They'll be fine - they're gun owners!   This is literally the day they have been waiting for.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Perfect. Now people can know what their friends are really like.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PadreScout: They'll be fine - they're gun owners!   This is literally the day they have been waiting for.


Naw, on the contrary, these are people who are so terrified of the world that they want to carry a gun around with them in secret everywhere they go. This'll only terrify them even more.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, so you mean data that anyone can look up in ten seconds has access to, or a Mormon has memorized, and it's attached to who might be packing? Sounds like a good idea that might keep concealed carriers from having to brandish their pieces.

I think that's a farking sounds like an excellent idea
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
?????? I'm, seriously, not seeing the issue.
Why should you be ashamed? Why should you not be publicly be announced as wanting a gun?
This should definitely be up to public debate.  WTF? Explain!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
First they came for the concealed carry applicants and I did nothing because fark their need to wander around with a hidden deadly weapon in public spaces.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This provides a clear target list for burglary crews.  Chances are most gun owners don't have a single weapon, and they aren't home 24/7. This leak is going to result in deaths when people with bad intentions go after an easy mark that turns out not to be so easy.  You can't put the genie back in the bottle so the fallout to this leak will be tremendous.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: This provides a clear target list for burglary crews.  Chances are most gun owners don't have a single weapon, and they aren't home 24/7. This leak is going to result in deaths when people with bad intentions go after an easy mark that turns out not to be so easy.  You can't put the genie back in the bottle so the fallout to this leak will be tremendous.


fark it. .
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ?????? I'm, seriously, not seeing the issue.
Why should you be ashamed? Why should you not be publicly be announced as wanting a gun?
This should definitely be up to public debate.  WTF? Explain!


This is a doxing of a 5% of the states population identifying locations that have firearms (or had firearms at one time if they have moved).  How can you not see how the criminal element might try to take advantage of this information?  Furthermore, it provides a residence list of judges, prosecutors, reserve peace officers, celebrities, etc., to individuals who may have grudges.
 
patcarew
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sorry, there's a lot to unpack here:

Did the founding fathers anticipate doxxing one man psychotic militias, in the end times.

Also, we're getting overrun by bison, javelinas, and coronavirus. So everybody should have AR15s, as long as they're vaxxed? What did the founding fathers think of that? What would Jesus say about that?

Would the founding fathers approve of invermectin and dynamite fishing?

Like I said, there's a lot to unpack here.
 
caljar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PadreScout: They'll be fine - they're gun owners!   This is literally the day they have been waiting for.


Of course, a bunch of these people are women victims of domestic abusers, and now the abusers have been given their addresses and other data to continue harassing and attacking them, Great deal for them.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's every CCW application, approved or declined, every Firearm Safety Certificate, every Dealer Record Of Sale, every AW registration. At least.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: This provides a clear target list for burglary crews.  Chances are most gun owners don't have a single weapon, and they aren't home 24/7. This leak is going to result in deaths when people with bad intentions go after an easy mark that turns out not to be so easy.  You can't put the genie back in the bottle so the fallout to this leak will be tremendous.


People steal cars, too, and the DMV doesn't keep my license or registration info secret.
Why should gun owners get special treatment?
This is police business and hence public information.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: This provides a clear target list for burglary crews.  Chances are most gun owners don't have a single weapon, and they aren't home 24/7. This leak is going to result in deaths when people with bad intentions go after an easy mark that turns out not to be so easy.  You can't put the genie back in the bottle so the fallout to this leak will be tremendous.


^This. It will be used as a evidence against having a national registry also and an argument for constitutional carry. It is funny how many people have no problem with this. I am sure the same people would also not have a problem with people's personal health information being leaked, like let's say those who have had abortions?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder if they can file a class action.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People steal cars, too, and the DMV doesn't keep my license or registration info secret

Uh, but they do? I can't go into DMV with your plate number and get your personal info.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

patcarew: Did the founding fathers anticipate doxxing one man psychotic militias, in the end times.


The founding fathers envisioned a USA where every white man had a musket at home (because of federal universal militia service), and all non-white men and all women were unarmed (because they were banned from federal universal militia service).
 
meathome
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jso2897: Daedalus27: This provides a clear target list for burglary crews.  Chances are most gun owners don't have a single weapon, and they aren't home 24/7. This leak is going to result in deaths when people with bad intentions go after an easy mark that turns out not to be so easy.  You can't put the genie back in the bottle so the fallout to this leak will be tremendous.

People steal cars, too, and the DMV doesn't keep my license or registration info secret.
Why should gun owners get special treatment?
This is police business and hence public information.


Don't you usually have to pay for that data, and apply for it in person?

Or is that just my state?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is where we learn Devin Nunes packs a lime green .22
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Daedalus27: This provides a clear target list for burglary crews.  Chances are most gun owners don't have a single weapon, and they aren't home 24/7. This leak is going to result in deaths when people with bad intentions go after an easy mark that turns out not to be so easy.  You can't put the genie back in the bottle so the fallout to this leak will be tremendous.

^This. It will be used as a evidence against having a national registry also and an argument for constitutional carry. It is funny how many people have no problem with this. I am sure the same people would also not have a problem with people's personal health information being leaked, like let's say those who have had abortions?


That isn't public information. Police business and public safety matters are the public's business. Just like crimes and arrests and trials and jailings. It's called "public record". You can't keep those things secret in a civilized society. None of this has even remotely to do with medical information - total red herring.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: This is where we learn Devin Nunes packs a lime green .22


Grapefruit colored would be more fitting.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if the same people upset at this leak are also upset when assholes take pictures of license plates of the women visiting planed parenthood and subsequently their information gets leaked.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: waxbeans: ?????? I'm, seriously, not seeing the issue.
Why should you be ashamed? Why should you not be publicly be announced as wanting a gun?
This should definitely be up to public debate.  WTF? Explain!

This is a doxing of a 5% of the states population identifying locations that have firearms (or had firearms at one time if they have moved).  How can you not see how the criminal element might try to take advantage of this information?  Furthermore, it provides a residence list of judges, prosecutors, reserve peace officers, celebrities, etc., to individuals who may have grudges.


I literally can't find the outrage.  fark them. In the farking ear.  Serves them right.  Doxx none or doxx all. Meh.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Daedalus27: This provides a clear target list for burglary crews.  Chances are most gun owners don't have a single weapon, and they aren't home 24/7. This leak is going to result in deaths when people with bad intentions go after an easy mark that turns out not to be so easy.  You can't put the genie back in the bottle so the fallout to this leak will be tremendous.

^This. It will be used as a evidence against having a national registry also and an argument for constitutional carry. It is funny how many people have no problem with this. I am sure the same people would also not have a problem with people's personal health information being leaked, like let's say those who have had abortions?


Because health care is the same as shooting people. Got it. Thanks for the hot take, champ.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

meathome: Don't you usually have to pay for that data, and apply for it in person?


I don't know. Not germane to my point.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

khitsicker: I wonder if the same people upset at this leak are also upset when assholes take pictures of license plates of the women visiting planed parenthood and subsequently their information gets leaked.


I'm pretty sure the people upset at this leak are the assholes who take picture of license plates of women visiting planed parenthood.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jso2897: the money is in the banana stand: Daedalus27: This provides a clear target list for burglary crews.  Chances are most gun owners don't have a single weapon, and they aren't home 24/7. This leak is going to result in deaths when people with bad intentions go after an easy mark that turns out not to be so easy.  You can't put the genie back in the bottle so the fallout to this leak will be tremendous.

^This. It will be used as a evidence against having a national registry also and an argument for constitutional carry. It is funny how many people have no problem with this. I am sure the same people would also not have a problem with people's personal health information being leaked, like let's say those who have had abortions?

That isn't public information. Police business and public safety matters are the public's business. Just like crimes and arrests and trials and jailings. It's called "public record". You can't keep those things secret in a civilized society. None of this has even remotely to do with medical information - total red herring.


Your assertion stupid. Because there was a data breach and a leak, that content is public record? This is the most idiotic stretch I have ever heard. By your logic, if it was victims of child abuse, it would be public record that the victim's names be made known. You can and should keep the names and personal information "secret" it is the damn responsibility of the government to do so. You don't have the right to that information jackhole.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

khitsicker: I wonder if the same people upset at this leak are also upset when assholes take pictures of license plates of the women visiting planed parenthood and subsequently their information gets leaked.


Of course they don't. But nobody is suggesting that someone visiting a PP clinic can do so with no license plates on their car because some nut might see them. It is public information.
Only the gun nuts are making an unreasonable demand for privacy in public information.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: the money is in the banana stand: Daedalus27: This provides a clear target list for burglary crews.  Chances are most gun owners don't have a single weapon, and they aren't home 24/7. This leak is going to result in deaths when people with bad intentions go after an easy mark that turns out not to be so easy.  You can't put the genie back in the bottle so the fallout to this leak will be tremendous.

^This. It will be used as a evidence against having a national registry also and an argument for constitutional carry. It is funny how many people have no problem with this. I am sure the same people would also not have a problem with people's personal health information being leaked, like let's say those who have had abortions?

Because health care is the same as shooting people. Got it. Thanks for the hot take, champ.


Because purchasing a firearm or applying for a concealed carry permit is the same as shooting someone. Got it.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: This is where we learn Devin Nunes packs a lime green .22


He strikes me as more of a ".454 casull revolver that would break his nose if he ever tried to fire it" kind of guy. What with the need to overcompensate and all.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Your assertion stupid. Because there was a data breach and a leak, that content is public record? This is the most idiotic stretch I have ever heard.


Well, you've done some good name calling. Too bad you have no facts or arguments to support your name-calling.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: khitsicker: I wonder if the same people upset at this leak are also upset when assholes take pictures of license plates of the women visiting planed parenthood and subsequently their information gets leaked.

Of course they don't. But nobody is suggesting that someone visiting a PP clinic can do so with no license plates on their car because some nut might see them. It is public information.
Only the gun nuts are making an unreasonable demand for privacy in public information.


So Planned Parenthood should disclose the names of anyone seeking their services? That too is public record?
 
meathome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Daedalus27: waxbeans: ?????? I'm, seriously, not seeing the issue.
Why should you be ashamed? Why should you not be publicly be announced as wanting a gun?
This should definitely be up to public debate.  WTF? Explain!

This is a doxing of a 5% of the states population identifying locations that have firearms (or had firearms at one time if they have moved).  How can you not see how the criminal element might try to take advantage of this information?  Furthermore, it provides a residence list of judges, prosecutors, reserve peace officers, celebrities, etc., to individuals who may have grudges.

I literally can't find the outrage.  fark them. In the farking ear.  Serves them right.  Doxx none or doxx all. Meh.


So a domestic abuse victim?

A judge?

I can see a lot of situations where this is an issue. This is just what popped off the top of my head.

And it's not just people with a permit. It's anyone who applied. And you don't need a firearm to apply for one.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jso2897: the money is in the banana stand: Your assertion stupid. Because there was a data breach and a leak, that content is public record? This is the most idiotic stretch I have ever heard.

Well, you've done some good name calling. Too bad you have no facts or arguments to support your name-calling.


Your "facts" hinge around loosely calling sensitive information public record because it was the result of a leak/breach, that somehow makes it tangently a police matter and by proxy a public record. The public has a right now to this information. Sounds legit. Where did you pass the bar?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

patcarew: Sorry, there's a lot to unpack here:

Did the founding fathers anticipate doxxing one man psychotic militias, in the end times.

Also, we're getting overrun by bison, javelinas, and coronavirus. So everybody should have AR15s, as long as they're vaxxed? What did the founding fathers think of that? What would Jesus say about that?

Would the founding fathers approve of invermectin and dynamite fishing?

Like I said, there's a lot to unpack here.


Did you just have a stroke?
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why should the application fir conceal carry be private/confidential. Seems like this is perfect for the transparency treatment. Especially if it comes to denials.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: So Planned Parenthood should disclose the names of anyone seeking their services? That too is public record?


Nope - medical information - not public.
Police business - public.
If I get arrested for drunk driving - that's not a private matter under the law.
If You are placed on trial for digging postholes in the city park - that's not a private matter under the law.
It's stupid that this info was inadvertantly leaked, and some of it may have been inappropriate types of information - but legitimate information on the issuance of gun permits would certainly be subject to a records request is someone wanted it.
Medical privacy is a very poor analogy to public police matters.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meathome: waxbeans: Daedalus27: waxbeans: ?????? I'm, seriously, not seeing the issue.
Why should you be ashamed? Why should you not be publicly be announced as wanting a gun?
This should definitely be up to public debate.  WTF? Explain!

This is a doxing of a 5% of the states population identifying locations that have firearms (or had firearms at one time if they have moved).  How can you not see how the criminal element might try to take advantage of this information?  Furthermore, it provides a residence list of judges, prosecutors, reserve peace officers, celebrities, etc., to individuals who may have grudges.

I literally can't find the outrage.  fark them. In the farking ear.  Serves them right.  Doxx none or doxx all. Meh.

So a domestic abuse victim?

A judge?

I can see a lot of situations where this is an issue. This is just what popped off the top of my head.

And it's not just people with a permit. It's anyone who applied. And you don't need a firearm to apply for one.


Worse, it affects innocent people who have moved into a residence (purchased a home, rented an apartment, etc.,) that was used on a former application.  Someone can come looking for the gun that is no longer there.  Many guns used in crimes are stolen, this is a ready made list of hundreds of thousands of locations that have guns present which may or may not still be there, but someone may be climbing through your window at night to look for them.  If you don't have a gun, you might want to get one....
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Weren't we told recently that this type of risk wasn't going to happen?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
