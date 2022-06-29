 Skip to content
(YouTube)   It's a rare thing when the Lockpicking Lawyer has to do a 20-minute video for opening a single padlock   (youtube.com) divider line
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he does it like a Boss.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't lock puzzles be on a Tumblr page?
 
spaztic lv6 cleric
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Shouldn't lock puzzles be on a Tumblr page?


Fark user imageView Full Size

/ ; )
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LPL is a freaking American hero.  Witness how weak our personal security is.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Shouldn't lock puzzles be on a Tumblr page?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I get the passion for solving puzzles, but for those who wish to avoid potential criminal charges by getting caught in the act, speed, efficiency, and brute force beats being clever almost every time.

This would be a much better tool.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

danvon: I get the passion for solving puzzles, but for those who wish to avoid potential criminal charges by getting caught in the act, speed, efficiency, and brute force beats being clever almost every time.

This would be a much better tool.

This would be a much better tool.

[Fark user image 347x145]


Much harder to hide in your pants, though.
 
danvon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Much harder to hide in your pants, though.

This would be a much better tool.

[Fark user image 347x145]

Much harder to hide in your pants, though.


Four letters to remember. J, N, C, O.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

danvon: I get the passion for solving puzzles, but for those who wish to avoid potential criminal charges by getting caught in the act, speed, efficiency, and brute force beats being clever almost every time.

This would be a much better tool.

This would be a much better tool.

[Fark user image image 347x145]


If you're looking for speed and brute force, why take half measures?

[880] STRONGER Ramset vs. Stronger Master Lock
Youtube YREflbQzVB4
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
as an ex-thief, security guard, legal locksmith, i did enjoy this.
as for the hex wrench, it did say to use the key to unlock it.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will: LPL is a freaking American hero.  Witness how weak our personal security is.


The saying goes "locks keep out honest men". A more accurate saying would be "locks keep those who didn't wake up intending to commit a crime from succumbing to temptation, plus people too stupid or poor to use tools".
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

danvon: I get the passion for solving puzzles, but for those who wish to avoid potential criminal charges by getting caught in the act, speed, efficiency, and brute force beats being clever almost every time.

This would be a much better tool.

This would be a much better tool.

[Fark user image 347x145]



Locks only keep honest people honest.

LPL really focuses on that.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Shouldn't lock puzzles be on a Tumblr page?


Yeah but if you really want to get inside quckly, use a Grindr.
 
