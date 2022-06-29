 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Last year, Grand Canyon National Park received 45,000 volunteer applications to cull bison with guns; the results were so underwhelming they're going to skip the entire exercise this fall   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ultimately, 10 were picked, and they were able to kill four bison.

whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

F*ck that shiat.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bless the Beasts and the Children
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buffalo hunting' ain't easy.

Read American Buffalo by Steve Rinella
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bison are dangerous enough on their own. Now they have guns?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Buffalo hunting' ain't easy.

Read American Buffalo by Steve Rinella


In Montana, tribal members can get a permit to harvest 2 bison, 2 elk, 2 deer and 2 antelope each year.  Different conditions and environment.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Introducing the sound of gunfire and having people close to the bison was meant to nudge the massive animals back to the adjacent forest where they legally could be hunted. But the efforts had little effect.
"They just kind of moved a bit from where the activity occurred, and sometimes they'd come back the next day," said Grand Canyon wildfire program manager Greg Holm."

Bison don't give a fark.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow. Peak America.

We need to "nudge" them to where we can hunt them. Get the guns.

Oh wait, who doesn't love a good cull contest!?

(one of) The stupidest animals alive didn't take our SUBTLE hint about not coming back to these parts.
 
chewd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This year theyre just going to herd them up and stampede them off a cliff like in the good ol days.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

little big man: Ultimately, 10 were picked, and they were able to kill four bison.

[Fark user image image 240x138]


You left off the best part.

Ultimately, 10 were picked, and they were able to kill four bison. Although the animals are massive, they're quick and agile and can hide among thick stands of trees.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, people think that animal herds can reproduce exponentially and everything will be just fine, ironically enough while usually whining about over-population.

People aren't actually smart. Hunting serves as a way to keep animal populations in balance, and the Buffalo herd at the North Rim was already a subject of discussion when I worked there in '97. The herd wasn't too big then, but it was already known that someday they would have to use some kjnd of mitigation efforts.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chewd: This year theyre just going to herd them up and stampede them off a cliff like in the good ol days.


You think that the Grand Canyon has a cliff someplace?
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"State Park solicits volunteers to participate in half baked plan that didn't work"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: "Introducing the sound of gunfire and having people close to the bison was meant to nudge the massive animals back to the adjacent forest where they legally could be hunted. But the efforts had little effect.
"They just kind of moved a bit from where the activity occurred, and sometimes they'd come back the next day," said Grand Canyon wildfire program manager Greg Holm."

Bison don't give a fark.


That's why they were so easy to nearly wipe out the first time.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In 1500 there were an estimated 35 million to 65 million bison in North America. We managed to get their numbers down to a few hundred by the late 1800s. Now we've got their numbers all the way up to a whopping 500,000 or so. Only about 30,000 are wild, the rest are mostly livestock. So obviously we need to cull the wild ones.
 
MoparPower
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Makes me feel better about the gun ratio verses us in Sweden. We could probably take you out, guns don't mean much if you can't shoot.
 
chewd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: chewd: This year theyre just going to herd them up and stampede them off a cliff like in the good ol days.

You think that the Grand Canyon has a cliff someplace?


I understand theres one or two.
 
Froman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WelldeadLink: chewd: This year theyre just going to herd them up and stampede them off a cliff like in the good ol days.

You think that the Grand Canyon has a cliff someplace?


The problem is that the North Rim is higher, so they just bounce back up onto the South Rim where they're even more destructive.
 
