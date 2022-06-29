 Skip to content
(WJTV Jackson)   Do arrest warrants have an expiration date?   (wjtv.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Emmett Till, undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, Mississippi Delta, Tallahatchie River, unserved warrant, arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, Money, Mississippi, Local residents Roy Bryant  
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Systemic racism right there.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, arrest her.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Murder has no statute of limitations.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They don't where I live.

Took me less than 5 minutes to find her current address. Should I call Dog the Bounty Hunter?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do it. Please.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A warrant for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham - identified as "Mrs. Roy Bryant" on the document

It's weird how in olden times women didn't have names but were just "Mrs. Husband's Name."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kind of depends what they're for.

Murder, no.
Assault, yes.
 
King Something
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
inb4 the Supreme Court rules that the arrest warrant is invalid because of reasons such as and furthermore comma.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's like milk. Just taste it and find out.

Seriously, though. If 100 year old Nazi guards can be arrested, some racist old lady can be brought to justice too.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
While it would be pretty cool I don't think it is going to pass a court review.

Evidence indicates a woman, possibly Donham, identified Till to the men who later killed him. The arrest warrant against Donham was publicized at the time, but the Leflore County sheriff told reporters he did not want to "bother" the woman since she had two young children to care for.

General Sherman should have kept going.
 
Valter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No.

Wait, Emmett Till? Definitely not.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's like milk. Just taste it and find out.

Seriously, though. If 100 year old Nazi guards can be arrested, some racist old lady can be brought to justice too.


Yeah, but lucky for us the Nazi's were very helpful in hanging themselves by keeping such detailed records. In reality anyone that could shed light on this kept their mouth shut, died by now, and hopefully rotting in hell.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Klyukva: A warrant for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham - identified as "Mrs. Roy Bryant" on the document

It's weird how in olden times women didn't have names but were just "Mrs. Husband's Name."


Which raises the question of whether she's still married to him.  A lawyer could haggle over that detail in court.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Serve it and charge her,"
"Serve it and charge her,"

"Serve it and charge her,"
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: While it would be pretty cool I don't think it is going to pass a court review.

Evidence indicates a woman, possibly Donham, identified Till to the men who later killed him. The arrest warrant against Donham was publicized at the time, but the Leflore County sheriff told reporters he did not want to "bother" the woman since she had two young children to care for.

General Sherman should have kept going.


And let us remember that next time we have any one take up arms against our government
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
IANAL but I do not think they have one. However if a real lawyer says they do I'm not going to argue.

TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like most felonies don't have statute of limitations in Mississippi. It's going to be difficult proving it beyond a reasonable doubt after damn near 70 years.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Systemic racism right there.


Well except for the fact that they actually  issued an arrest warrant for her.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Ragin' Asian: It's like milk. Just taste it and find out.

Seriously, though. If 100 year old Nazi guards can be arrested, some racist old lady can be brought to justice too.

Yeah, but lucky for us the Nazi's were very helpful in hanging themselves by keeping such detailed records. In reality anyone that could shed light on this kept their mouth shut, died by now, and hopefully rotting in hell.


Except they didn't. The guys who were acquitted later admitted to the murder since they couldn't be tried again. Seems like there could still be a civil suit based on that though.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So we have incompetence (or so we can call it) by the Justice Department and a District Attorney, neither of whom found this in the records. But some amateurs found it. And the "kidnapping" charge against this woman is based on "identifying" Emmett Till to her redneck husband and his half-brother. How did she participate in the crime?

Yeah, they should probably jump right on it and make the woman's last years miserable. I have no sympathy for anyone who was involved in this, but I think that prosecuting the people in the Justice Department or the DA, or a civil suit against them (both tenuous) would be better than that.

/Emmett Till was a handsome young man. No wonder she (a young woman then) could "identify" him, and that's the human part of this.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Looks like most felonies don't have statute of limitations in Mississippi. It's going to be difficult proving it beyond a reasonable doubt after damn near 70 years.


Charge was for kidnapping not murder.  She assisted in Emmett Till's abduction, but was not present at his murder.  However, because her own criminal acts were a contribution to a larger criminal conspiracy that led to his death, she could, in theory be charged as a coconspirator in that death.

Given her age though, even convicted and serving time, it would be a more symbolic victory, though one the state should still pursue, as elderly inmates over a certain age are normally housed in special prisons that are really just nursing homes that  belong to the Department of Corrections, in most states.  So symbolically, she would be arrested and charged, and possibly convicted, but at the end of the day, we might just be saving her family from having to pay her nursing home costs.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Klyukva: A warrant for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham - identified as "Mrs. Roy Bryant" on the document

It's weird how in olden times women didn't have names but were just "Mrs. Husband's Name."


Olden times, very near future...same difference.

#VoteBlue2022
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Looks like most felonies don't have statute of limitations in Mississippi. It's going to be difficult proving it beyond a reasonable doubt after damn near 70 years.


At least see if she can survive 48 hours of questioning we make all other accused stand up to?
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

winedrinkingman: TheGreatGazoo: Looks like most felonies don't have statute of limitations in Mississippi. It's going to be difficult proving it beyond a reasonable doubt after damn near 70 years.

Charge was for kidnapping not murder.  She assisted in Emmett Till's abduction, but was not present at his murder.  However, because her own criminal acts were a contribution to a larger criminal conspiracy that led to his death, she could, in theory be charged as a coconspirator in that death.

Given her age though, even convicted and serving time, it would be a more symbolic victory, though one the state should still pursue, as elderly inmates over a certain age are normally housed in special prisons that are really just nursing homes that  belong to the Department of Corrections, in most states.  So symbolically, she would be arrested and charged, and possibly convicted, but at the end of the day, we might just be saving her family from having to pay her nursing home costs.


Good 👍
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

winedrinkingman: TheGreatGazoo: Looks like most felonies don't have statute of limitations in Mississippi. It's going to be difficult proving it beyond a reasonable doubt after damn near 70 years.

Charge was for kidnapping not murder.  She assisted in Emmett Till's abduction, but was not present at his murder.  However, because her own criminal acts were a contribution to a larger criminal conspiracy that led to his death, she could, in theory be charged as a coconspirator in that death.

Given her age though, even convicted and serving time, it would be a more symbolic victory, though one the state should still pursue, as elderly inmates over a certain age are normally housed in special prisons that are really just nursing homes that  belong to the Department of Corrections, in most states.  So symbolically, she would be arrested and charged, and possibly convicted, but at the end of the day, we might just be saving her family from having to pay her nursing home costs.


Real justice is often a mixed bag you describe
 
