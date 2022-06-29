 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Car chase participants flee scene after deadly crash and failing to render aid. Two suspects last seen driving black and white police cruiser   (ktvu.com) divider line
5
    More: Asinine, Police, Constable, rookie Oakland police officers, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, news conference, Such rogue chases, short clip of Instagram video, deadly crash  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2022 at 11:30 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Were they French?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They set a new record for investigating themselves and finding that they did nothing wrong?
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Throw the book at those cops!   TWO WEEKS Paid Administrative Leave!!!!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
On Wednesday, in response to questions from KTVU, Armstrong said he has "relieved the officers of police powers, as these very serious allegations are being investigated."

Firing them is like step 8. Step 1 is arresting and charging them.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They actively ignored their duties to render aid which directly led to the death of an innocent bystander.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.