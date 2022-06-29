 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   Apparently wealthy people are getting botox injected into their bladders so they can hold it while sitting in traffic on the drive to the Hamptons. At least according to a New York City urologist   (insider.com) divider line
28
    More: Weird, Urology, Prostate, New York City, Urinary incontinence, Urinary bladder, Long Island, Medical imaging, Dr. David Shusterman  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2022 at 10:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatapisser.gif
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck? 🤷‍♂
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The doctor himself can relate. "I can't tell you how many arguments I personally get into - I've lost three friends because I'm the driver and refuse to stop for them," said Shusterman. "There's just no place to stop."

Sounds like three people dropped the asshole from their friend group.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are not the rich.  The rich take helicopter to the Hamptons and the poors complain about the 15 seconds of noise whenever they pass over.   Nextdoor app around here is hilarious.   Between that, every noise being a gunshot and the constant someone looked at my house funny it's endless enjoyment for me.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Botox works like a charm. My mother was having bladder control issues due to age and three fat babies using her bladder like a speed bag a few decades ago. She gets the Botox injections and is dry all day and during the night, too, if she gets up to pee once during the night. It's surprising that there's no simple surgical fix, but apparently not.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Crawling through increasingly insufferable summer traffic to and from their second homes, sometimes as far as 100 miles away"

Yep, it's a story about new yorkers when a distance I can do in an afternoon bike ride might as well be to the moon
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anybody who has driven Highway 99 in California understands why
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: These are not the rich.  The rich take helicopter to the Hamptons and the poors complain about the 15 seconds of noise whenever they pass over.   Nextdoor app around here is hilarious.   Between that, every noise being a gunshot and the constant someone looked at my house funny it's endless enjoyment for me.


I call it the KarenNextDoor app.  Constant whining about petty things.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Garden State: The Botox works like a charm. My mother was having bladder control issues due to age and three fat babies using her bladder like a speed bag a few decades ago. She gets the Botox injections and is dry all day and during the night, too, if she gets up to pee once during the night. It's surprising that there's no simple surgical fix, but apparently not.


???? I get up once, twice, a night to pee. I'm diabetic.  And? What's the big farking deal? This is odd to me.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wicked pissah.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Last two years there's been articles ahead of the summer season about how the septic systems in the Hamptons are all failing from overuse and being old (and undersized). All the people fleeing the greater NYC area during the pandemic put them over the edge.. So enjoy paralysis-peeing in your yards and relaxing near poop-water, I guess.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Down
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Will this work on my work-mate's arse? One giant fart when he gets home would be great.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Garden State: The Botox works like a charm. My mother was having bladder control issues due to age and three fat babies using her bladder like a speed bag a few decades ago. She gets the Botox injections and is dry all day and during the night, too, if she gets up to pee once during the night. It's surprising that there's no simple surgical fix, but apparently not.


There are:
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/urinary-incontinence/surgery/
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a hundred miles, FFS.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Will this work on my work-mate's arse? One giant fart when he gets home would be great.


I just found out you can get Botox for your balls to get all the wrinkles out.

Pretty nuts, right?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm gonna tell my urologist about this. I haven't got a laugh out of him yet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nah, they are just trying to alleviate the discomfort of antibiotic resistant gonorrhea.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Way of the road...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Bob Down: Will this work on my work-mate's arse? One giant fart when he gets home would be great.

I just found out you can get Botox for your balls to get all the wrinkles out.

Pretty nuts, right?


Not just pretty, but, taffy-like in terms of scrotal tension & control. We're talking "Dracula's balls" low, here.
Dracula's Doctor Visit | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube 34WGBKhbCYo
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does that actually work?  I hate to tell people this, but I don't think my internal organs work as well as they used to.  I'll talk to my doctor about it - not gonna ask for any botox though and if she recommends it I'll probably want a second opinion.

I doubt any reputable doctor would prescribe that, but then again I am NOT a doctor.  WTF do I know?  I'm going to hold out for the good snake oil.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Nah, they are just trying to alleviate the discomfort of antibiotic resistant gonorrhea.


Please... clap.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This sounds like a B-plot on Royal Pains
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: I'll talk to my doctor...if she recommends it, I'll probably want a second opinion.


Obviously.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Garden State: The Botox works like a charm. My mother was having bladder control issues due to age and three fat babies using her bladder like a speed bag a few decades ago. She gets the Botox injections and is dry all day and during the night, too, if she gets up to pee once during the night. It's surprising that there's no simple surgical fix, but apparently not.

???? I get up once, twice, a night to pee. I'm diabetic.  And? What's the big farking deal? This is odd to me.


Without the Botox she wakes up wet. She's elderly and can't wake up quickly enough or frequently enough to prevent accidents. The Botox restores control to her, and that IS a big farking deal.
 
ongbok
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Bob Down: Will this work on my work-mate's arse? One giant fart when he gets home would be great.

I just found out you can get Botox for your balls to get all the wrinkles out.

Pretty nuts, right?


Didn't David Chappelle tell us about this years ago

NSFW

Botox Balls - Dave Chappelle For What Its Worth
Youtube 2DCcxVpNzes
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you're stopping 4+ times driving one-way, and each pull-off, walk to the rest area, walk back from the rest area, pull-back-on is taking around 15-minutes each, it would take you just as long to take the LIRR train.

They have toilets.  You can piss to your own delight without botoxing your bladder.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zez: "Crawling through increasingly insufferable summer traffic to and from their second homes, sometimes as far as 100 miles away"

Yep, it's a story about new yorkers when a distance I can do in an afternoon bike ride might as well be to the moon


You ride 100 miles in an afternoon??? Crazy.  Most of the traffic is either in the city or way out on the island when it's just a few roads.   It's not a ny thing it's a weekend thing for popular areas.

Try driving into the outer banks on a Saturday and you wait hours for that last bridge, same with the jersey shore at check-in time or any other popular location.

Personally i would avoid the traffic and do it in 2 hours the night before or later in the day.  Much simpler than having bladder injections whenever I want to spend a weekend away
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.