(SoraNews24)   Nephew receives SD from late uncle. He didn't find any porn on it. What he found instead was history   (soranews24.com) divider line
    Kyoto, Japan, Shuhei Miyazawa, World War II, Photography, SD card, Twitter, Shiga Prefecture  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
that's farking cool
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like he really wanted the porn, though.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I didn't know Japanese people liked to take so many pictures.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Neat. Now go back and find the porn.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steganography
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you want a (fictional) peek into post-war Japan, check out one of Kurosawa's a little lesser known films, Stray Dog.  It's like an LA Noire type story that came out in 1949.  It's weird how familiar and foreign it seems simultaneously.

But yeah, these pictures are really cool.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UberDave: I didn't know Japanese people liked to take so many pictures.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's this? Thought provoking, interesting and worthwhile content on the internet?  I don't want that.  Please tell me how some famous person set another famous person on fire with a tweet.

/saved for later
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandfather took a lot of amazing photos during the Depression, but he lost his SD card in World War II.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soranews24.comView Full Size


Rice farming looks like it'd be sheer misery. Hunched over all day wading through ankle-deep muck. In the blazing sun too, because its no good growing your rice under a shade tree.
Is there any kind of farming thats more miserable?
Maybe cotton farming, cuz that shiats got a shiv & will cut you.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wouldn't anything found on any medium be history?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
His uncle gave him South Dakota?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*awesome photos. I just can't help being a degenerate.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well I'm an ignorant person. I saw this picture and thought 'is that a rotating theater stage?'

Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought Les Miserables had pioneered that technology. Off to the googles

The mawaributai-a rotating section in the center of the stage-is a mechanism devised in the latter half of the Edo Period. The stage revolves with actors and stage settings in place, making it possible to quickly change scenes...introduced in the years 1715-1735

And I learned something
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like prom to me.  My lotion won't go to waste tonight!
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Neat. Now go back and find the porn.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steganography


That kinda surprised me when I first saw .rar files embedded in jpegs.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Neat.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aungen: Looks like prom to me.  My lotion won't go to waste tonight!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Neat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Check the "taxes" folder.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow.

I love historical photos, especially from average folks. That stuff is just awesome.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CSD, Bro
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Different story, but uncles leaving their kids with Sexual Diseases? And you can carry a card for that?
 
