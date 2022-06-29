|
Fark NotNewsletter: Can't move, need advice, soonish
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-06-29 4:24:58 PM (15 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
News cycle's been super weird this week. Major news events have been shortening the not-news cycle quite a bit. Everyone's been rushing to push their stories into the cycle around Real News and also before everyone logs off for the long weekend this Friday. Seems like a sprint - I can't wait for the weekend to get here.
This week on the Fark News Livestream - we should have everyone back! Lucky, Dill, and Christine will join me for the best of the under-the-radar news this week, both weird and important. Sorry for the late scratch last week, we were short on material and I was short on sleep. I've got a stack of about 40 stories for tomorrow that I'm gonna need to cut down to 20 or fewer, about half the stack came from just today. More AIs behaving badly, the world's ugliest dog, crypto shenanigans and llama's blood. What do these all have in common? Hopefully nothing - but you never know....
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
fragMasterFlash showed us how the shooter at Robb Elementary School was finally stopped
BigMax gave us the good news and the bad news about a house for sale in Gary, IN
NeoCortex42 explained why they can't just fix "The Flash" movie by changing it to an animated feature
bearded clamorer had an alarming question about a home listing photo
OdradekRex thought it might be convenient to have a baby and an 83-year-old spouse
DonkeyDixon had personal experience with how hard it can be to get a door open
KC Dutchman revealed the real reason Jerry Hall is divorcing Rupert Murdoch
HighlanderRPI showed how police gained access to Robb Elementary
EvilEgg made a point about a character from "The Boys" (spoilers in thread, duh)
Prof. Frink helped a sad Farker who was disappointed there was no nudity in a news link
Smart:
nmrsnr took a guess at what the next revelation about the Uvalde police will be
OdradekRex had a theory about what caused the collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, FL a year ago
TheMaskedArmadillo responded to a Texas school district's claim that their new dress code is meant to prepare students for jobs
hubiestubert discussed the kinds of messages in science fiction and comics ("The Boys" spoilers in thread)
hubiestubert shared what it was like to do catering for various famous musical acts
Ambivalence made a point about missing children who are assumed to be runaways
Private_Citizen shared a story about how cops get new cars
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Adventures with jewelry
Smart: catmandu used symbolic jewelry to make a sentimental pendant
Funny: ingo shared a story that's open to interpretation
Politics Funny:
Joe USer was ready to be the next leader of QAnon
giantmeteor speculated about the 50 people from the terror watchlist who were arrested by Border Patrol
I Ate Shergar had a question about a plan of attack advocated by a member of Russian parliament's defense committee
aleister_greynight complained about a man wearing a Starfleet pin at a January 6 hearing
Bootleg showed that it's true that Mike Pence never saw a president lie as much as Joe Biden
Politics Smart:
duppy considered the fact that police in riot gear were sent to the Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade was overturned
blastoh listed some information that had come out in the January 6 hearings so far
Brosephus discussed civil rights fights in the past
eurotrader thought there's a resource many people will need since the Supreme Court is undoing federal civil rights protections
ace in your face wrote about what it means to deny the right to abortion
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba sent an intimidating messenger with an arrest warrant
samsquatch brought McDonald's for the kids
Yammering_Splat_Vector finished and brightened this famous bridge
bugdozer Viggened an apple
RedZoneTuba scolded this school
RedZoneTuba brought us to a Fish restaurant
RedZoneTuba illustrated the difficulties modern architecture can pose to even the best detectives
bugdozer showed that love can find you even if you're a rock and an island
RedZoneTuba did the opposite of what the yellow flag requested
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered the mighty armored bison
Farktography theme: Sacred Spaces
gorrck shared a photo from Kyoto
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Four inmates escape from Virginia prison satellite camp, although how they were able to construct an effective re-entry vehicle with working heat shield in prison is anybody's guess
Tractor-trailer hauling cheese catches fire. De Brie everywhere
Police said witnesses knew the man wasn't a real officer when he responded to a call in under an hour
First there was no Dana, now there is no Juul
Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom
Fleetwood Apple-IIe
It seems like interest in SQL must be surging
How kings ate through the ages. Fark around, find gout
Chickens fed cannabis don't require antibiotics, can't fly but still get high
If our lungs are bottoming out, we might be willing to consider a little derri-air
Incelligent design?
Super Mega dyslogistic crypto is atrocious
Get your flu shot so you won't forget your flu shot
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, where we learned some surprising things about how far we in the US are behind the rest of the developed world when it comes to reducing our environmental impact. The 1000 club is overflowing this week, so I'll be making banana smoothies as soon as I can find paper straws that don't fall apart halfway through your beverage. Here's last week's top 10:
Myk-House of El - 958
ccking - 927
mybluemake - 919
freakingmoron - 854
edmo - 853
bodegas - 839
bingethinker - 839
hopkin_green_frog - 838
Dead Skin Mask - 837
Rattrap007 - 835
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about a sealed copy of an old VHS movie that went for $75,000 recently, sold by one of the movie's stars. Only 47% of quiztakers recognized actor Tom Wilson as Biff Tannen from "Back to the Future", a movie series where he would go on to play several iterations of himself and his ancestors who troubled the McFly clan (as well as Clint Eastwood).
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about how a woman in New York City was able to escape a hostage situation. 94% of quiztakers knew that she included a message to call police in the "special instructions" of her GrubHub order. While she was successfully rescued, she was interviewed before seeing the service charge, so no word yet on whether she felt it was worth it.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about sci-fi streaming serieseseses. Only 43% of quiztakers recognized the "Chimps Don't Cry" video as an extra from the superhero parody series "The Boys", featuring actress Laurie Holden (The X-Files, The Shield, The Walking Dead, The Americans) continuing her career trajectory of series that begin with "The", in character as Crimson Countess.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which feature Microsoft has finally said goodbye to. 93% of quiztakers knew that you could no longer use Internet Explorer to download another browser, and would now need to use Edge for this step on newer systems.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
