(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "If you don't turn your life into a story, you just become a part of someone else's story." -Terry Pratchett. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Storied Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir Terence David John Pratchett was a legendary fantasy writer who sold more than 85 million books worldwide, was knighted for his services to literature, and like any good fantasy knight, forged his own sword (with a bit of thunderbolt iron thrown in.) His writing was accessible, comfortable, and brilliant enough that even people who don't normally read fantasy are sometimes aware of his ideas: I've had business types reference the Sam Vimes "Boots" theory of socioeconomic unfairness to me, without having a clue where it came from.

This page lists some advice from Terry Pratchet for writers:

Write first, plan second. I just let it run, because you can always rewrite, check things, find the right way to say things. If you sit and plan, you get stuck in the planning. When you're writing a book, I find my fingers just start doing it.

Read non-fiction to become an ideas machine.Ideas come from anywhere and everywhere, particularly, it seems, offbeat non-fiction. Neil Gaiman is exactly the same, which is why we had so much fun doing Good Omens. Anything that looks vaguely interesting is worth reading. It could be the history of washing up. Something in there would make it worth reading and it would pop up someday when we needed it.

Take the pressure off by writing the ending first. If necessary, I will write the ending fairly early on in the process. Now that ending may not turn out to be the real ending by the time that I have finished. But I will write down now what I think the conclusion of the book is going to be. It's all a technique, not to get over writer's block, but to get 15,000 or 20,000 words of text under my belt. When you've got that text down, then you can work on it. Then you start giving yourself ideas.

Make characters relatable to connect to readers. I make considerable use of fantasy, but I also make considerable use of reality and indeed, every time Bilbo Baggins takes a quaff of ale, Tolkien makes considerable use of reality.

Study the best. To write good SF and to write good fantasy, like anything else, you have to have actually studied it. Not just thought, ooh this looks good, I know how it goes. You have to know what works. You have to know what's gone before. You have to know how Poe wrote, how everybody wrote. You have to read Brian Aldiss. But you have to read everybody, not just the SF guys. It's just following the masters. See how the best are doing it.

Well, I think he'd be fine with us studying him, then.

Actual (gasp!) writing update!

Yes, it actually happened! I finally finished up and submitted my entry to this year's Fark Fiction Anthology. As always, once I was done with it, I had no idea if it was the best thing I'd ever written or utter garbage. Lucky for me, the first readers seemed okay with it, so it's probably somewhere in between. Either way, ~8.5K words of SF/Horror are done!

Now I can get back to procrastinating about the novel I'm supposed to be working on. *cracks knuckles*

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

It's the end of June, so that means there's just one month left to get your submissions in for this year's anothology!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

Submissions will be open until July 31st, so get them in to us!

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the pressure off by writing the ending first.If necessary, I will write the ending fairly early on in the process. Now that ending may not turn out to be the real ending by the time that I have finished. But I will write down now what I think the conclusion of the book is going to be. It's all a technique, not to get over writer's block, but to get 15,000 or 20,000 words of text under my belt. When you've got that text down, then you can work on it. Then you start giving yourself ideas.

It's Terry Pratchett, so I'm not going to say that there's no value or merit in this advice because clearly he knows a thing or two about the subject matter. But I disagree with this approach in just about any kind of writing. There are exceptions, of course, but it's been my experience, and the experience of many others, that having a defined ending can actually hamper and limit the creative process. You find yourself trapped into believing that everything you do must be toward that goal, and what can happen as a result is that you dismiss good ideas that might require upending your plans. Most of the writers I know prefer to write blind, and will articulate points that essentially boil down to, "I know what I'm doing is good because it's even surprising me."

That's not to say you can't have an idea of where things need to end, of course. You just have to be willing to accept that just because you've already written an ending, it's not written in stone. It needs to be every bit as much on the table as everything else you're writing. That's the part that can be hard for novice writers to wrap their heads around.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here to chime in that Pratchett almost always found and told the truth about interpersonal, political and socioeconomic issues.  His first Vimes-centric story, Guards Guards, is an 100% accurate parable about how Trump was elected, but written in 1989.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had that conversation with my boss just two days ago.  "You live only so long as people keep talking about you.   So try and live forever."
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I had that conversation with my boss just two days ago.  "You live only so long as people keep talking about you.   So try and live forever."


and Milan Kundera is also often correct
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, that's something
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I had that conversation with my boss just two days ago.  "You live only so long as people keep talking about you.   So try and live forever."


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm still looking for someone to write my story.  From orphaned newborn, to adoptee of a migrant farm family, to NSF researcher, to automated-driving pioneer, and someday, evil genius who destroys manki...

This is why I need someone else to write it.  I cannot stay on track.  Anyway, special events include making out with famous people, being struck by lightning, and fathering a child with an exceptionally enthusiastic ...

Dammit.  Im never going to get the real story out.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not mine, spotted as a screenie of someone else's facebook post, retyped to make copy/pasta easier.

GNU Terry Pratchett.

I started out reading a fantasy novel. A simple police procedural in a city far away, that straddles an old slow river.

But no, it was about ethics. It was about knowing the difference between what's allowed, what's legal, and what's right. And that fairly often those three don't line up.

Or it was about gender politics. About the first person in a society willing to step up and say "You've called me by this name, and this pronoun, all my life. But that isn't me. This is me. No, we don't even have that pronoun yet, but this is still me."

Or it was about racism. That constant social whine of "well, everybody knows what they're like." The blame game that's based on the whispered mutterings that never have a source, and always boil down to "I'm terrified because they are different. I'm terrified because when I look at them, for a second there I can see myself in their eyes and if I was wrong, then all I've said and done..."

It was about giving voices to the voiceless, and hearing how much they've been trying to say this whole time.

It was about what it means to be human.

I always start out reading a fantasy novel when it comes to Pratchett. And somehow it ends up in a moral philosophy lesson from a professor with a grasp of humanity that still leaves me astonished.
 
dryknife
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I stop at the beginning.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some of us were destined to be "comic relief" in other folks' dramas.
Now if you'll excuse me I have to fart embarrassingly.
 
