(Metro)   Man in Gimp suit terrorizes neighborhood again, probably because he's significantly inferior to man in Photoshop suit despite being free and open source   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Looks like Kevin Spacey is really starting to lose it.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh man.  Let me start by saying it's awful and it's not cool that he's terrorizing people, etc. etc.

But a small teeny tiny part of me also thinks it's really really funny too 🤣
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Props to Subby.

/GIMP User
//Cheap AF
///Threes
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All of the tools on the Gimp suit were non intuitive, also...
 
pounddawg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ALFER69
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pulp Fiction?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
By the time we saw him he was very close and my boyfriend just told me to run,' she said.

'I dread to think what would have happened if I'd been on my own

Dizzying intellect.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A GIMPshop is not an army surplus store in a Tarantino flick.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Beautiful headline subby
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Christ, people are pussies.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This whole thing seems like a Bonnie Situation.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Dammit Tate, it's not Halloween yet.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A rubber or latex full body catsuit allowing full freedom of movement is not a gimp suit.  I'd venture to say its not even illegal if they aren't exposing themselves or assaulting others but who knows these days. Too many people are offended by everything that isn't perfectly fit into their interests.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, he tried to touch the girl's Claversham or something? The British terms always give me a headache. Why can't they just talk American, like everybody else?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wrongo: Props to Subby.

/GIMP User
//Cheap AF
///Threes


I used to use gimp, but switched to photopea.  Gimp had issues with crashing and didn't seem to be maintained.  Photopea runs in browser so thats nice, and is just fine for non-pro shopping.  Also the creator is actually responsive to bugs on social media.  Decsnt documentation and when it's missing photoshop documentation is usually almost the same and gets you in the right direction.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just hired for the neighborhood watch...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
