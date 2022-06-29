 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Good news, parents. Peacock has heard your pleas, and has agreed to bring back "Caillou" for a whole new season. What's that? Oh, you didn't plead for that? Well, they heard something   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    Stupid, Public Broadcasting Service, Animated cartoon, Mother, English-language films, animated series, PBS Kids, Learning, The Specials  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I have Peacock again? I'm done with Community and Parks and Rec.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Caillou's a little shiat with idiot parents.
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size

Oblig
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why don't they go cry about it, that what that little cancer patient would do
 
kosherkow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
fark that noise... Caillou is destined to turn into a Caren with that voice and all the CONSTANT biatching and moaning.

first kid watched it a ton
second kids not as much
third child has no idea what it is, because fark Caillou.

Nickleback
Beiber
Cruz
Caillou

stop dumping your trash here canada, we got enough problems...
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oblig:
CAILLOU THE GROWNUP
Youtube ancfV-rhAHU
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nobody asked to bring back that whiny little fark.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Caillou's a little shiat with idiot parents.


The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Old meme but it still applies

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kahnzo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't get Caillou off of my homescreen.  I see that little asshole every time I turn on my TV.  Xfinity Flex knows what I like!  I am curious if the Flex box is improving image quality for the apps that I use, or not.  I might just remove it from the signal chain as it seems to crash Youtube mid-video more often than simply using the Samsung app on the TV.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Oblig:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ancfV-rhAHU]


Beat me to it lol. I ended up watching it again so yea now I'm late. I bring nothing to the table. So here's a different one!

Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
not the hero we desire

the hero we deserve
 
Rent Party
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would let my kids watch all the Rambo movies back to back before I'd let them watch a single episode Caillou.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dall E Mini (now craiyon) HATES Caillou.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Caill-who?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I never liked Caillou and (thank God) neither did my kid, but we still had an occasional episode play in the background while we were doing other things. Is it really so different from other preschool shows in its content? My impression of what made it so intolerable was Caillou's terrible voice acting, which is clearly an adult doing the most cloyingly obnoxious baby doll voice they could come up with. If preschoolers were more worldly, they'd file a group lawsuit for slander over the implication that any of them sound like that.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: puckrock2000: Oblig:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ancfV-rhAHU]

Beat me to it lol. I ended up watching it again so yea now I'm late. I bring nothing to the table. So here's a different one!

It's the same one
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The thing about Caillou, it's got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes. When it comes at you it doesn't seem to be livin'... until he bites you, and those black eyes roll over white."
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kosherkow: stop dumping your trash here canada, we got enough problems...


lollipop
Youtube y_lPcJO7Y90


May I interest you in some Nanalan? 0:)
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My twin girls weren't that interested in that truckload of pablum, and they watched all the other PBS shows.
Of course, I didn't understand any of those shows, because I grew up when cartoons big doses of healthy ultra-violence, like when Ignace the Mouse would bounce a brick off Krazy Kat's head. And I grew up kind of almost normal.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Caill-who?


This was my first thought, followed shortly by: "Each and every day, I become more and more certain that getting a vasectomy was the best decision of my entire life. I have made many, MANY mistakes, and by gawd that was NOT one of them."

*pats scar on scrotum with contended sigh*
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What the fark is a Caillou?

Why the fark do people have kids?
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: My twin girls weren't that interested in that truckload of pablum, and they watched all the other PBS shows.
Of course, I didn't understand any of those shows, because I grew up when cartoons big doses of healthy ultra-violence, like when Ignace the Mouse would bounce a brick off Krazy Kat's head. And I grew up kind of almost normal.


images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
fark Caillou with a red hot poker. It is simply the worst show. My goddaughter used to watch it. She'd never get the lessons where Caillou gets called out on being a whiney little asshole, but she sure picked up on how to pitch a fit. It was about the time she stomped her foot, crossed her arms and said "I don't want to pick up my toys." in that same biatch-ass tone that we decided that was the last of that show.

I mean, why couldn't they have a mass shooting at *his* school? Would that be too much to ask?
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I learned to skate with a chair.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: *pats scar on scrotum with contended sigh*


Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: Golden Brown Delicious: *pats scar on scrotum with contended sigh*

Sir, this is an Arby's.


He's got "the meats"!!
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was making coffee this morning and saw an orange envelope under the wiper of my pickup outside.  Being parked in my own driveway, this baffled me.  So after I got the coffee maker started, I went outside and took a look.  It was a ticket to Morbius.  And it's mandatory.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: cwheelie: Caill-who?

This was my first thought, followed shortly by: "Each and every day, I become more and more certain that getting a vasectomy was the best decision of my entire life. I have made many, MANY mistakes, and by gawd that was NOT one of them."

*pats scar on scrotum with contended sigh*


Sir I told you not to do that here
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: I mean, why couldn't they have a mass shooting at *his* school? Would that be too much to ask?


Now I'm going to hell for laughing at that, and it's ALL YOUR FAULT!!!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I asked for it, just so the next generation of parents can suffer.
 
