R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years for luring kids for sex.
75
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pisser.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Zykstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For scientific purposes, his beliefs about his ability to fly should be empirically determined.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good job subby.  Urine a list of top headlines.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...


Well, he actually had sex with the victims but she didn't....

No tears shed for either of these pond scum...
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...


Maybe it's that he had sex with them.....  But probably because he's black.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has somebody made a pee joke already?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
Dancin_In_Anson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pisser - Airplane
Youtube AmA7Nm4qvGE
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...


Wait until you hear about the white woman who got life for letting a teenager cop a feel over clothing.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barnhawk72: good job subby.  Urine a list of top headlines.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe I can touch this guy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...


Black man... longer... something...
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Has somebody made a pee joke already?


You pissed you didn't get there first?
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...

Maybe it's that he had sex with them.....  But probably because he's black.


He also leveraged his influence as a celebrity musician.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that your culture will expend resources to house and feed the pedo, while you allow any child you claim to be one of your own, to go hungry or be homeless, is demonstration of your culture's lack of real morality.

You only have morality theater, because you ignore the reality you choose to have.

Your culture and country have the power to not have one single hungry child among you, so when you do have them this means you literally CHOOSE FOR YOUR OWN CHILD MEMBERS TO GO HUNGRY. That is your culture, you like to have starving hungry homeless children among you.

if you didn't like it that way, you'd done something about it cause you do have the power to just make that not happen. So you choose hungry homeless children as what makes your culture what it is to be murican i guess..
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...


I think she's in her 60s. Assuming she has to serve her full sentence, she's likely to die in jail. So that's ok with me.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...

Well, he actually had sex with the victims but she didn't....

No tears shed for either of these pond scum...


I recall some of the testimony against Maxwell was that she did join in the sex sometimes.

Regardless, I think what she did was worse.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barnhawk72: Valter: Has somebody made a pee joke already?

You pissed you didn't get there first?


Yeah kinda.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About five years beyond his life expectancy. With more charges pending.

I'm okay with that.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't that video of him pissing on a minor's face come to light like eleventy-billion years ago?  I know the wheels of justice move slowly but sheesh
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: And that your culture will expend resources to house and feed the pedo, while you allow any child you claim to be one of your own, to go hungry or be homeless, is demonstration of your culture's lack of real morality.

You only have morality theater, because you ignore the reality you choose to have.

Your culture and country have the power to not have one single hungry child among you, so when you do have them this means you literally CHOOSE FOR YOUR OWN CHILD MEMBERS TO GO HUNGRY. That is your culture, you like to have starving hungry homeless children among you.

if you didn't like it that way, you'd done something about it cause you do have the power to just make that not happen. So you choose hungry homeless children as what makes your culture what it is to be murican i guess..


It's your culture too, moran.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...

I think she's in her 60s. Assuming she has to serve her full sentence, she's likely to die in jail. So that's ok with me.


She's 60, R Kelly is 55.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Has somebody made a pee joke already?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...


Yeah. She definitely deserves more time.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingCarpet: Didn't that video of him pissing on a minor's face come to light like eleventy-billion years ago?  I know the wheels of justice move slowly but sheesh


Didn't he walk on that charge LITERALLY using the "Shaggy defense"?
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingCarpet: Didn't that video of him pissing on a minor's face come to light like eleventy-billion years ago?  I know the wheels of justice move slowly but sheesh


I though he got off on that one?

/I wrote that without thinking
//after thinking, decided to keep it
///three
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...

Well, he actually had sex with the victims but she didn't....

No tears shed for either of these pond scum...


Actually it's rumored she might've
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: WalkingCarpet: Didn't that video of him pissing on a minor's face come to light like eleventy-billion years ago?  I know the wheels of justice move slowly but sheesh

Didn't he walk on that charge LITERALLY using the "Shaggy defense"?


Oh, I have no idea.

/drtfa
 
bdub77
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
RIP

(Rot in Prison)
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PvtStash: And that your culture will expend resources to house and feed the pedo, while you allow any child you claim to be one of your own, to go hungry or be homeless, is demonstration of your culture's lack of real morality.

You only have morality theater, because you ignore the reality you choose to have.

Your culture and country have the power to not have one single hungry child among you, so when you do have them this means you literally CHOOSE FOR YOUR OWN CHILD MEMBERS TO GO HUNGRY. That is your culture, you like to have starving hungry homeless children among you.

if you didn't like it that way, you'd done something about it cause you do have the power to just make that not happen. So you choose hungry homeless children as what makes your culture what it is to be murican i guess..


Wow. You sure are virtuous.

Does everyone see how virtuous PvtStash is being?

Can you be done?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...


They're both just minor offences.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...


The two cases aren't even remotely similar.  Nice try with the race card.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: WalkingCarpet: Didn't that video of him pissing on a minor's face come to light like eleventy-billion years ago?  I know the wheels of justice move slowly but sheesh

Didn't he walk on that charge LITERALLY using the "Shaggy defense"?


He did try and claim it wasn't him.  But the biggest part of why he got off was because the victim didn't want to cooperate at all.   I'm sure the fact that he has a history of paying off and/or intimidating the families of his victims had nothing to do with that of course.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Valter: Has somebody made a pee joke already?


Yup.  But that's Fark for ya'.  Just circling the bowl at this point...
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Trapped in the Cellblock?
 
Timmy the Tumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PvtStash: And that your culture will expend resources to house and feed the pedo, while you allow any child you claim to be one of your own, to go hungry or be homeless, is demonstration of your culture's lack of real morality.

You only have morality theater, because you ignore the reality you choose to have.

Your culture and country have the power to not have one single hungry child among you, so when you do have them this means you literally CHOOSE FOR YOUR OWN CHILD MEMBERS TO GO HUNGRY. That is your culture, you like to have starving hungry homeless children among you.

if you didn't like it that way, you'd done something about it cause you do have the power to just make that not happen. So you choose hungry homeless children as what makes your culture what it is to be murican i guess..


What kind of word diarrhea is this?
 
olorin604
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PvtStash: And that your culture will expend resources to house and feed the pedo, while you allow any child you claim to be one of your own, to go hungry or be homeless, is demonstration of your culture's lack of real morality.

You only have morality theater, because you ignore the reality you choose to have.

Your culture and country have the power to not have one single hungry child among you, so when you do have them this means you literally CHOOSE FOR YOUR OWN CHILD MEMBERS TO GO HUNGRY. That is your culture, you like to have starving hungry homeless children among you.

if you didn't like it that way, you'd done something about it cause you do have the power to just make that not happen. So you choose hungry homeless children as what makes your culture what it is to be murican i guess..


So that's what a street corner preacher sounds like on fark
 
blackminded
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who's on "actually it's ephebophilia" detail for this thread?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...


Maybe when his attorney tried to plea for R Kelly only doing 20 years, he blurted out he didn't like to do anything over 18 years?
 
CruiserTwelve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

alex10294: But probably because he's black.


So were his numerous victims.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I believe he can fry
I believe don't let him touch guys
He thinks about it every night and day
Finds victims on which to prey
He will be free no more
I see he'll be shoved through that prison door
I believe he can fry
I believe he can fry
I believe he can fry

(I'm not actually pro-death penalty, but he definitely deserves a long sentence.)
 
Cormee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...


The jury may have considered other factors than that

/Hmm...
 
ununcle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...


Yo right? Bruthas should be burnin shiat down for this muthfarka Aight. Dis be mo booshiat den dat Floyde mutha farka.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ununcle: Zykstar: White woman who did it for years and years: 20 years
Black man who did it for years and years: 30 years.

Hmm...

Yo right? Bruthas should be burnin shiat down for this muthfarka Aight. Dis be mo booshiat den dat Floyde mutha farka.


Just a bookmark to see how long this post survives.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good. Now do Gaetz.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Should be life, but good. I hope he's miserable every day
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Matt Gaetz still stinking up the halls of Congress though.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He should have become a Trumper like Kanye and gotten one of those pardons.
 
