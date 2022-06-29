 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSTP St. Paul)   Candygram   (kstp.com) divider line
22
    More: Creepy, Police, Sheriff, sheriff's office, United States, Coroner, Benton County Sheriff's Office, short time, information  
•       •       •

716 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2022 at 3:35 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Landshark - SNL
Youtube p_NS2H55dxI
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It was a black SUV instead of a white van so everything is good.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
IS this illegal? If not, why the investigation?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: It was a black SUV instead of a white van so everything is good.


It was an suv with a fed plate
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hobnail: [Fark user image image 320x180]


I came here for Mongo, and I leave satisfied.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Had a Facebook AI pulled off this stunt, it'd be praise as a utopian future. If the drone reappears with a donut, will the cops go back to napping?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I try to do something nice and I get the creepy tag? Jesus, glad I didn't load up the puppy I had planned next.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: hobnail: [Fark user image image 320x180]

I came here for Mongo, and I leave satisfied.


But before leaving, I have to post the gif:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Obligatory (notice who is on the right?):
Ferris Buellers Nurse
Youtube zj6Vg5Mirg4


- Sofa
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I try to do something nice and I get the creepy tag? Jesus, glad I didn't load up the puppy I had planned next.


On the bright side, a drone is less creepy than a van.
 
rfenster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
John Candy Classic Clips
Youtube tHE31pygvVE
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: hobnail: [Fark user image image 320x180]

I came here for Mongo, and I leave satisfied.


This.
I actually read the headline in Sheriff Bart's voice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jjorsett: [Fark user image 500x375]


Seen the stuffed cat drone?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sofakinbd: Obligatory (notice who is on the right?):
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zj6Vg5Mirg4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

- Sofa


Umm...NOT John Candy?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Came to see any mention of Uncle Wiggly Wings, leaving satisfied.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
IS that the new Wonka Drone? They are designed to be sure and give out the first taste of candy for free.
It's a collaborative effort between candy makers and the oral surgeons association.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did the kids eat the candy? Or was it turned over to the cops. Have the boys in the crime lab had anything to say? Was the candy spiked with poison? Hallucinogens?

On the other hand, it might have been a FedEx SUV.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We need to get Monk in on this right away.
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  

buravirgil: jjorsett: [Fark user image 500x375]

Seen the stuffed cat drone?
[Fark user image 850x478]


My cat would be seriously creeped out by that thing.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.