I have the weirdest bon...wait, *border*, sorry
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Shut up and take my money give us Patio Trains....
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't know, I think the Dutch-Belgian border has it beat.
Fark user imageView Full Size

There are bits of the Netherlands that are entirely enclosed by bits of Belgium that are entirely enclosed by the Netherlands.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Vennbahn? Vennbahn.

Vennbahn: The World's Weirdest Border?
Youtube KEM_cp6hVeM
 
Ethertap
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: I don't know, I think the Dutch-Belgian border has it beat.
[Fark user image 850x472]
There are bits of the Netherlands that are entirely enclosed by bits of Belgium that are entirely enclosed by the Netherlands.


I think our border with Canada gets like that on the west coast, where the only way to get from one small American town to the assigned school is to either drive through a bit of Canada or take a ferry.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: I don't know, I think the Dutch-Belgian border has it beat.
[Fark user image image 850x472]
There are bits of the Netherlands that are entirely enclosed by bits of Belgium that are entirely enclosed by the Netherlands.


Nahwa, UAE, is surrounded by a donut-shaped section of Oman that is contained entirely within UAE.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Vennbahn? Vennbahn.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KEM_cp6hVeM]


Hello and bonjour.

Came here to post the Tim Traveller, but I see it's already taken care of.
The only YT channel I subscribe to whose videos must be watched as soon as they are posted.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: I don't know, I think the Dutch-Belgian border has it beat.
[Fark user image 850x472]
There are bits of the Netherlands that are entirely enclosed by bits of Belgium that are entirely enclosed by the Netherlands.


India and Bangladesh laugh at you derisively

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Borders have been worse...

India/Bangladesh - The world's worst border
Youtube r-aIzkvPwFo
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ethertap: I Ate Shergar: I don't know, I think the Dutch-Belgian border has it beat.
[Fark user image 850x472]
There are bits of the Netherlands that are entirely enclosed by bits of Belgium that are entirely enclosed by the Netherlands.

I think our border with Canada gets like that on the west coast, where the only way to get from one small American town to the assigned school is to either drive through a bit of Canada or take a ferry.


Point Roberts, WA.

Also, Canada now shares a land border with Denmark.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: I don't know, I think the Dutch-Belgian border has it beat.
[Fark user image 850x472]
There are bits of the Netherlands that are entirely enclosed by bits of Belgium that are entirely enclosed by the Netherlands.


I think Bangladesh still wins.  They have several examples of the above and up until 2015 there was a piece of India within a part of Bangladesh, within a part of India, within Bangladesh.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's only a real issue when countries treat their borders like The Wall from Game of Thrones. Take Point Roberts for example. People there will send their kids through substantial border crossings four times a day just to go to school. What a complete waste of time. The weird borders in Europe however are often only apparent by looking at a map.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Northwest Angle, Minnesota is a weird geographical area.

There's no US ground connection, so you have to take a boat from the US or drive through Canada to get to it.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I Ate Shergar: I don't know, I think the Dutch-Belgian border has it beat.
[Fark user image image 850x472]
There are bits of the Netherlands that are entirely enclosed by bits of Belgium that are entirely enclosed by the Netherlands.


Yeah, who ever wrote this, went to the right country, and then picked the wrong border.

What a dumbass.

Or perhaps, just spiffing up "what I did in my vacation" to make an article.
 
