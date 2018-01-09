 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Portsmouth News)   Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower closed for truth in advertising   (portsmouth.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Ironic, Portsmouth, latest news, best backpacking tents UK, Lawn care UK, Portsmouth F.C., artillery shells, Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower, Royal Navy's HMS Bronington  
•       •       •

865 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2022 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, boomer.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Southern IN? just burn the place down, nothing of value will be lost
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Top 10 Biggest Explosions on MythBusters
Youtube ts34UxRfTx8
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also, why the fark is there a naval museum there?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Southern IN? just burn the place down, nothing of value will be lost


chitownmike: Also, why the fark is there a naval museum there?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a naval explosion once looked like:

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Magazine explosions go boom.

Excuse me, that's KA-BOOM!

(HMS Barham explodes after taking U-boat torpedoes to the magazine, 1941.  862 of 1349 hands died.)

/colorized
//you think that's bad, read about British losses at the Battle of Jutland
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bughunter: What a naval explosion once looked like:


warriorgirl3.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can I blow up whoever designed the mobile site instead, cause fark
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
bughunter:

(HMS Barham explodes after taking U-boat torpedoes to the magazine, 1941.  862 of 1349 hands died.)

Looks at picture

That's all?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: chitownmike: Southern IN? just burn the place down, nothing of value will be lost

chitownmike: Also, why the fark is there a naval museum there?

[Fark user image image 850x431]


I missed the US in the address and obviously didn't rtfa
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ooh, ooh, can I play too?
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bughunter: What a naval explosion once looked like:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x601]

Magazine explosions go boom.

Excuse me, that's KA-BOOM!

(HMS Barham explodes after taking U-boat torpedoes to the magazine, 1941.  862 of 1349 hands died.)

/colorized
//you think that's bad, read about British losses at the Battle of Jutland


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Ambitwistor: chitownmike: Southern IN? just burn the place down, nothing of value will be lost

chitownmike: Also, why the fark is there a naval museum there?

[Fark user image image 850x431]

I missed the US in the address and obviously didn't rtfa


UK, farking autocorrect!
 
nytmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Also, why the fark is there a naval museum there?


Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower is by Portsmouth Harbor which is on the southern cost of England, which abuts the English Channel, which in turn connects to several fairly large seas and oceans. Seems like as good a place for a naval museum as any.

The real question is why do the tags on this Fark article refer to backpacking tents and lawn care?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: bughunter:

(HMS Barham explodes after taking U-boat torpedoes to the magazine, 1941.  862 of 1349 hands died.)

Looks at picture

That's all?


Yeah.  Compared to typical WWI casualties, that's good.  After the battle of Jutland, the Brits stopped storing their powder charges willy-nilly in the turrets, passageways, etc., and practiced safer ordnance handling.

Plus, the crew of the Barham had 4 minutes between the torpedo hits and the explosion to abandon ship.  The casualty count might have been even lower if it hadn't immediately rolled 90° to port after being struck.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: Yeah.  Compared to typical WWI casualties, that's good.  After the battle of Jutland, the Brits stopped storing their powder charges willy-nilly in the turrets, passageways, etc., and practiced safer ordnance handling.


Both sides also learned the valuable lesson that capital ships are farking expensive, and the risk of losing their own fleet outweighed the rewards of sinking the opposing one.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.