(Zillow)   Yup, totally up to code
47
    Real estate  
•       •       •

47 Comments
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Fark says we don't have affordable housing...
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I kinda like it.  It'd be a bit of money to repaint and recarpet, but I enjoy the "grew organically" aspect.
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You'd think you would have better housing construction standards in a place called Wallkill.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I kinda like it.  It'd be a bit of money to repaint and recarpet, but I enjoy the "grew organically" aspect.


I think things growing organically on it is part of the problem
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The design reminds me of my freshman architecture lab. Jury day was such fun.
 
Nullav
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not that bad a price for a rotted mansion, I'd think. Well, I say mansion, but it looks like a house-katamari in its resting state.

/Though I'm too lazy to see what a similar plot of empty land goes for there.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I looked at a house like this once.

The old person occupying it had died, she was the matriarch and had two trailers full of family on 5 acres.

Doors were widened to accommodate wheel chairs too and from bedroom to kitchen and no where else, rooms added on to rooms added on to extensions so that there was no floor plan, just a fun house of doors and walls. There were doors with in doors. And the "hard" wood floor was squishy with a collapsing roof.

The only thing worthwhile was the land it was on was flat and backed up to a creek.

Oh and a 55 Buick four door too.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
$21,500 in annual taxes.  ha
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mr. Koresh, your compound is ready.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like something H.H. Holmes would have built.
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Also how'd they only manage to fit 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in 6200 square feet?

Loosest definiton of bedrooms and bathrooms is in effect.
 
Cheron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Perfect club house for outsider 12 year olds.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looks like the drinkin camp we had when I was a kid. It grew organically until someone moved in and started throwing bottles at the folks coming to drink. it was burned down soon after.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
John Drinkwater for the budget conscious.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Depends on whose code. Sovereign Citizen? That's practically a beach house in Eleuthera.
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Kerbal House Program.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is this a garage/workshop?

Fark user imageView Full Size

I like the room up on top
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I once was on a long walk and came upon an open house for a 7 bed 7 bath, 5,000 sq foot house that reminds me of this.  It was rooms upon rooms upon rooms.  They kept adding and adding.  There were dead end rooms where you had to pass through two bedrooms to get to a room that then had no way out, but back through the two bedrooms.  The rooms were also sometimes a foot or two in height differential so you were always up or down a few stairs.  They had this insane three level screened in porch with one of those pool treadmill thingies.  I went to the home office room and the walls were covered in various engineering degrees from Georgia Tech.  I think the guy had two bachelors and two masters or something.  His education like his house was overkill.

Zillow is telling me it sold for $525,000 in 2017.  That seems like a quaint price right now.
 
farker99
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is a nice 1K plot adjacent, so you could pick that up, join them and have a much larger lot. Push over this monster and build a nice place there.
/not me
//you
///there is no 3
 
falkone32
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Behold, a house made entirely of additions. That roof looks like a barely-functional nightmare.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ranchguy: $21,500 in annual taxes.  ha


😵
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks like the house from What Remains of Edith Finch, but they built out instead of up.
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And it's just around the corner of Living The Miracle Inc, how convenient ? somebody call Gabriella Prest ( Founder ) (845)-915-4926 51 Old Unionville Rd, Wallkill, NY 12589, USA and ask her to look at this home for us.
 
Mouser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you're looking for unique, here it is! Bring your imagination and reconfigure or redesign this house into something new.

Translation: "Please tear this eyesore down and build something you can actually live in."
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Looks like something H.H. Holmes would have built.


Yep.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


This is why that old build-as-you-go (where those abortive basement flat-roof homes come from) has ended as a construction practice.   This is insane.  Even if the walls and interior are solid (unlikely) this roof will be a money pit or would require complete renovation to make it sane.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think I built this house in Fallout 4.
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

groppet: Is this a garage/workshop?

[Fark user image image 640x480]
I like the room up on top


What happened to the rest of the structure?  Clearly there was a roof adjacent.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

groppet: Is this a garage/workshop?

[Fark user image 640x480]
I like the room up on top


Looks like they took a shed from somewhere else and plopped it on top of the garage, then put the roof from another structure on top.
I look at that and just feel it's full of wasp nests. FULL.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Also how'd they only manage to fit 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in 6200 square feet?

Loosest definiton of bedrooms and bathrooms is in effect.


Strictest. Loosest would probably claim a dozen of those haphazard rooms as bedrooms. Strict definition might require bedrooms to have an exterior window, a proper closet, and to open to common-space on the inside (ie not to another private bedroom), so almost no rooms comply.
 
callmeox
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Agents please read the agent remarks prior to showing"


I'd love to see the agent remarks.

Any real estate agents here with access?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I once was on a long walk and came upon an open house for a 7 bed 7 bath, 5,000 sq foot house that reminds me of this.  It was rooms upon rooms upon rooms.  They kept adding and adding.  There were dead end rooms where you had to pass through two bedrooms to get to a room that then had no way out, but back through the two bedrooms.  The rooms were also sometimes a foot or two in height differential so you were always up or down a few stairs.  They had this insane three level screened in porch with one of those pool treadmill thingies.  I went to the home office room and the walls were covered in various engineering degrees from Georgia Tech.  I think the guy had two bachelors and two masters or something.  His education like his house was overkill.

Zillow is telling me it sold for $525,000 in 2017.  That seems like a quaint price right now.


I work with home builders and designers and according to one the worst people to work for, in his experience, were engineers. Especially aerospace. They tend to overcomplicate everything and have unrealistic expectations about accuracy. Houses are built by hand with natural materials so even the best builder will have variations here and there. He had one story of an engineer who solved part of this by using LVL for studs. A wildly expensive and unnecessary thing - but hey, no quarter inch variances
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I kinda like it.  It'd be a bit of money to repaint and recarpet, but I enjoy the "grew organically" aspect.


No natter what you do to the interior, there's no getting rid if the organic smells.

Also, where's the kitchen? Odd that there isn't a picture.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
callmeox:
I'd love to see the agent remarks.

Me too, someone please post them. I'm envisioning: "Don't enter any of the structures or you may fall to your death."
 
spleef420
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Carpenters dream, contractors nightmare.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ranchguy: $21,500 in annual taxes.  ha


I see ~ $7K listed.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ranchguy: $21,500 in annual taxes.  ha


Welcome to NY.... Lol
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I actually know where this is.... Lol
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You could buy that, tear it all down, build the home of your dreams and still do it for less than what a one bedroom apartment in Manhattan will set you back.

And yet, we STILL hear the howling screams about how unaffordable NYC is. I think those people are stupid. If you can't afford NYC, just move farther away (like, you know, the outer farking boroughs) and commute. Not everyone deserves a place in the city.

It isn't hard to see the solution.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

deadromanoff: I actually know where this is.... Lol


Do you also know where a gasoline can and some matches are?

//You might be doing the world a favor
//In no way am I advocating arson, it's just a joke
 
zez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Built in 1940.
and 1950, 1957, 1965 and 1980

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The decorative porch fencing looks like it has been assigned ad-hoc structural duties.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Whar indoor pool, whar?

/pics?
//the living room flooding every now and then does not equal "indoor pool."
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Versailles West up in here!
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is what happens to orgy houses when the owners get to old to...uh...orgy.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
meblogwritegood.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
....and when I look at the tags Fark has assigned to the link, I see "English-language films". Which explains everything to me.
 
