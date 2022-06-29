 Skip to content
(Inside the Magic)   So howcome Donald Duck gets away with this all the time?   (insidethemagic.net) divider line
    Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney World, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's huge shopping center, Walt Disney, Orlando, Florida  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does this deserve an article? She was wearing a bikini bottom

/ probably did it to make some kind of video
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Porky Pig wears no pants.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Live-action Rule 34 Donald, you say?
 
sefert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She was humping the group wearing the equivalent of a thong.  Probably not illegal, but more appropriate in a nightclub than in Disneyland in front of children.  If I had a business that catered to children, I would probably have banned her.

/ Maybe fapped to the security video later....
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I love how the kids turned away in unison.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How does he get away with it?  It's Disney World. In Florida. He knows people there. The best people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well he's a cartoon, so there's that.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eh, she's wearing a swimsuit.
I would have pointed and laughed.
So many idiots desperate to be a social media star.
 
Creoena
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's dancing?  It looked more like a temper tantrum.

/or just a terrible attempt of the Tillhammer
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The article said it happened at Disney Springs so not in the parks, in the shopping mall near the parks.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sefert: She was humping the group wearing the equivalent of a thong.  Probably not illegal, but more appropriate in a nightclub than in Disneyland in front of children.


How dare we criticize this brave woman for expressing her sexuality on her own terms?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's later revealed that the Guest is not wearing any pants, just a small swimsuit bottom.

Oh no, that's horrible.  I recall how very traumatizing it was to go to a beach as a child.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: How does he get away with it?  It's Disney World. In Florida. He knows people there. The best people.

[Fark user image image 425x223]


LOL!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She wasn't even pantless. What a letdown.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/hot
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It probably works in Donald's favor that he has no genitalia.

...

well, in this case, anyway...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
SCIENTIFICALLY ACCURATE™: DUCKTALES (REUPLOAD)
Youtube Z-lDJgNLDl4
/you're welcome
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She was decent looking, so I'll allow it.
 
Stardate 4040.7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Live-action Rule 34 Donald, you say?


Already done: https://youtu.be/cewQufCx2Is
 
The5thElement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Were the dads throwing dollar bills in her direction?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Uhhhh.... OK. And? She's in a big shirt and a bikini bottom. I lived in Florida - people would go shopping in the mall in a bikini without the tshirt on the reg.

Distasteful to twerk at some kids, sure, but I'm pretty sure they'll survive. Reactions like this:
"wait she INTENTIONALLY pulled her shirt down to show her a** and started to twerk knowing children were next to her. She's gotta get charged with something"

Are asshole responses. Stop letting religious people trick you into thinking the human body is inherently immoral. Fark those people.

The chick was a schmuck, that's about it. Doesn't merit jail time, nobody was harmed. Nice ass though.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not sure if I have enough information to have an opinion.

Will have to review the video several more times and get back to you farkers.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


/ hey, it's a duck ...
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Probably a variety of words appropriately describe this, but perhaps not "disgusting".
 
danvon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA: "That's absolutely disgusting. I hope security walked her right out and she was permanently banned. Flashing is sexual assault."

1. She had a bikini bottom on. So, not flashing, or at least any definition I've ever heard.
2. Flashing is not "sexual assault". At worst, what she did is indecent exposure.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Porky Pig wears no pants.


Showing off his hog?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These kids need to learn that you don't look away when something like this happens. You get your phone out and hit record. Thousands of likes to get on YouTube and Instagram ya know.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sefert: She was humping the group wearing the equivalent of a thong.  Probably not illegal, but more appropriate in a nightclub than in Disneyland in front of children.  If I had a business that catered to children, I would probably have banged her.

/ Maybe fapped to the security video later....


Ftfm
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Suspect is pantsless, repeat, pantsless

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"wait she INTENTIONALLY pulled her shirt down to show her a** and started to twerk knowing children were next to her. She's gotta get charged with something"
preview.redd.itView Full Size

The prisoner who now stands before you
Was caught red-handed showing Butt Cheeks
Showing Butt Cheeks of an almost human nature
This will not do.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

danvon: Flashing is not "sexual assault".


Does that include penises or is there a special exception for penises?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: She wasn't even pantless. What a letdown.


She wasn't wearing pants
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

xanadian: It probably works in Donald's favor that he has no genitalia.

...

well, in this case, anyway...


Yes, it's true.  This duck has no dick.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
uhhh, what's she doing that's not seen in any common advertisement or just anywhere in a public park/at the beech?
I seen more skin in a skittles commercial, and so have all your kids.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
maybe some kid at the park was crying and this was an attempt to be topical and humorous

Cry Baby - Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby (Dance Video) | @besperon Choreography
Youtube uf34-pcFtqQ
 
khatores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: It's later revealed that the Guest is not wearing any pants, just a small swimsuit bottom.

Oh no, that's horrible.  I recall how very traumatizing it was to go to a beach as a child.


Yes I remember how traumatizing it was to see slightly sweaty boobs and asses covered by small pieces of fabric in the bright sun and think one day...

...she's going to take everything and I'll be in my bunk.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Uhhhh.... OK. And? She's in a big shirt and a bikini bottom. I lived in Florida - people would go shopping in the mall in a bikini without the tshirt on the reg.


Doesn't Disney also have a water park where people wear bikinis? Typhoon Lagoon or something?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This can't be the worst thing that happened in Florida that day.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My first thought watching that was, God, I bet that ground is pretty damned hot...
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That was a lot of words for a story that could be told in one or two short sentences.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A pantsless person?  I was assuming Rudy Guiliani.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Because Donald Duck can get away with anything?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They're not panties, so it's not embarassing!
 
Toxophil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

berylman: [YouTube video: SCIENTIFICALLY ACCURATE™: DUCKTALES (REUPLOAD)]/you're welcome


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Not sure if I have enough information to have an opinion.

Will have to review the video several more times and get back to you farkers.


I'm just going to pornhub
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: She wasn't even pantless. What a letdown.


So you're saying that TFA was...

... pants?
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's not pantsless and that's not dancing.

/off my lawn
//and take your crappy ticky tocks with you
///slashies
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh no!!!
Imagine if children went to the beach where people wear swimsuits!


Also
Posted on June 27, 2022 by Luke Dammann
Real name, or self-appointed "nickname"?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/AppropriateAnimalAttire
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey look kids! It's a real life attention whore!
 
