(The Hill)   The last World War II Medal of Honor recipient has died. R.I.P. Woody Williams   (thehill.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You'd think that an article about the man would, at a minimum, describe at least at a high level the actions that led to him being awarded a Medal of Honor in the first place. But this is The Hill we're talking about, so basic journalistic common sense certainly has no place in the conversation. But here, from Wikipedia:

Williams' next and final campaign was at the Battle of Iwo Jima, where he distinguished himself with actions "above and beyond the call of duty", for which he would be awarded the Medal of Honor. On February 21, 1945, he landed on the beach with the 1st Battalion, 21st Marines. Williams, by then a corporal, distinguished himself two days later when American tanks, trying to open a lane for infantry, encountered a network of reinforced concrete pillboxes.[6]

Pinned down by machine gun fire, his company commander asked one of his men to attach a high explosive charge to a pole and, supported by Williams, his flamethrower and several Marine riflemen, shove the improvised weapon into an opening in the enemy's pillbox. As they fought their way to the pillbox, all of the men, except Williams, became casualties. Undeterred, Williams arrived at the first pillbox, shoved the flamethrower nozzle into the pillbox opening and fired the weapon, killing all of the soldiers inside. He then returned five times to his company area, refueled his weapon, and moved forward to destroy the remaining pillboxes.

Covered by only four riflemen, he fought for four hours under terrific enemy small-arms fire and repeatedly returned to his own lines to prepare demolition charges and obtain serviced flame throwers. He returned to the front, frequently to the rear of hostile emplacements, to wipe out one position after another.[6] At one point, a wisp of smoke alerted him to the air vent of a Japanese bunker, and he approached close enough to put the nozzle of his flamethrower through the hole, killing the occupants.[7] On another occasion, he was charged by enemy riflemen who attempted to stop him with bayonets and he killed them with a burst of flame from his weapon.[9][6] Williams has said that much of the action "is just a blank. I have no memory."[10]

These actions occurred on the same day that two flags were raised on Mount Suribachi, and Williams, about one thousand yards away from the volcano, was able to witness the event.[11][7] He fought through the remainder of the five-week-long battle even though he was wounded on March 6 in the leg by shrapnel, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart.[6]
 
JRoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Uhm, what about him?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The buried lede here is that there was a WWII CMoH recipient still alive nearly 77 years after the war ended.
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was offered a woody williams at a massage place once, I decided against it.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Williams has said that much of the action "is just a blank. I have no memory."


For that I imagine he was eternally grateful.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Pocket Ninja: Williams has said that much of the action "is just a blank. I have no memory."

For that I imagine he was eternally grateful.


Yeah. Killing people up close with a flamethrower? Yeeesssh...... Nightmares forever.

Godspeed, good sir.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where is JIMMY PATTERSON?!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not true.  I got a WW II Medal of Honor free from Origin.  Stopped playing it after the DI yelled at me.  He was soooo mean.

Just kidding.  Guy shows up at Pearl Harbor on December 7th 1941.  What are the odds?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Pocket Ninja: Williams has said that much of the action "is just a blank. I have no memory."

For that I imagine he was eternally grateful.


Some times the brain just says, "Nope, we don't need that in there."
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Salute Sir, and thank you
🍺🍺🍺
 
