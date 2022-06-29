 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   You might think living across the street from a Fire Station is a big pain in the ass with the sirens all night, and dalmatians, and drills even when there's no emergency, but not when your house is on fire   (wfla.com) divider line
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live just up the street from a fire station.  We have a monitored alarm system which includes a smoke detector.

A couple weeks ago I was out mowing the front lawn when a fire engine rolls up with lights and sirens going.  Firemen hop out and tell me they got an alarm company dispatch for fire at my address.

We rush inside, and everything's fine.  NONE of the smoke alarms are going off, although the alarm panel indicates one did go off a 3 minutes ago and then immediately stop.  No evidence of smoke/heat/fire at all.  We all rummage around a bit, can't find anything wrong.  I apologize profusely to the firemen, and they say they'd rather have 100 false alarms than one real one, especially since it was a very hot day and fighting an actual fire would have been a miserable experience.

All the firemen were very gracious and kind, and I definitely appreciate having them so close in the event we ever actually need them.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A saw a car crash in downtown Atlanta late one night.  A car ran a red light and hit a car with four teenagers in it.  Very hard hit but could have been much worse.  The good news was it was right in front of a fire station.  They heard the crash and were headed to the crash before other people were able to get to the firehouse house door.  We were able to tell them the status of the six people who were hurt as they were running out, first aid in progress within 30 seconds.  Call for backup went out almost immediately.  Amazing to watch them in action.
 
full8me
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Given the details in the story, I'd probably still think it wasn't worth it.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Buried lede: "cats missing"

/ I suspect the above mentioned dalmatians
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When the fire station is next to the police station...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I used to live just across the street from one of the busiest fire stations on the eastern seaboard in Boston.  Honestly after the first few weeks, you just start tuning it out.  Unless you're trying to listen to something very intently, you don't even notice it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

In my experiences, with lots of fire departments, firefighters are generally pretty laid back nice people who will gladly jump on any excuses to get out of the firehouse
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Growing up, there was an abandoned house two doors down from the fire station. Old shiatty place literally used as the neighborhood haunted house.  Looked like something out of a movie.  One day it caught fire. No big deal, except the lot between the fire station and the haunted house was... a gas station. They were all over that shiat. We ended up with an eve worse eyesore which was now no longer safe to use as a seasonal showpiece.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

They say that the first couple times...  :D

Back in the day, there was a semi-stray cat that hung out at the office.  If the last person out forgot to put him out, he'd wake up at 4am and start wandering around looking for someone to let him out.  Couldn't just snooze a couple more hours until the morning crew came in.  So he'd set off the motion sensors and the cops would respond to the alarm.  We got one free false alarm per year.  I think we averaged a grand a year because of that cat.
 
Morning Horsefarts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to live in a complex next to a police station and a couple of blocks from the firehouse.  It becomes part of the city ambience and it was actually great.  Same when you live next to a military airport with jets and P-3s, although it does screw up your hearing after a while, and not being able to hear the TV sucks until you get a headset.
 
