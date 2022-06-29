 Skip to content
(PennLive)   'I would have killed someone sooner if I knew I was going to get McDonald's'   (pennlive.com) divider line
    Creepy, Schizophrenia, Hallucination, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, 14-year-old Claire Miller, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Lancaster County, South Carolina, Psychosis, Police  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This snarky website can have a bad influence on children.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who said it?

I would have killed somebody earlier if I knew I would be getting McDonalds

The answer may be further fom Donald Trump than you thought.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Children should never be in adult court.  Just like an adult should never be in a child.  Anyone who disagrees is a ped.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the plus side, the "I don't like mondays. This brights the day up a bit" girl now has some equally-sociopathic company...
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm starting to think this girl's parents shouldn't have any more kids.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well that's farking dark.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Who said it?

I would have killed somebody earlier if I knew I would be getting McDonalds

The answer may be further fom Donald Trump than you thought.


It was said by a 14 year old girl so . . 

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
PA? The PA Dutch part or what?

/ not familiar with the state
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Claire's brain is not yet fully developed."

I think Claire's brain might be a lost cause at this point.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's catchy!
I smell a new ad campaign!
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does that mean she likes Mondays ?
https://www.wincalendar.com/Calendar/Date/February-22-2021
 
the_rhino
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: This snarky website can have a bad influence on children.


I came to ask if anyone knows her Fark handle

Also I feel like Disaster Girl would approve
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size



/ I feel like this story will be a movie in a few years
// or at least a Law & Order episode
 
Nimbull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just imagine what she would have done if it was Taco Bell.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Oooh, McDonalds. I would have killed someone sooner if I knew I was going to get McDonalds."

That's what 14-year-old Claire Miller said when police bought her breakfast, hours after she was accused of fatally stabbing her 19-year-old disabled sister, Helen on Feb. 22, 2021, according to John Martin, a Manheim Township police officer.

She sounds charming.

Claire's parents testified Monday that they want Claire to eventually return home with them.

"We love both of them. I know Claire did not mean to do this. We lost Helen and we don't want to lose Claire too. We don't want her to be punished, not get help and be put away for a long period for something that was out of her control. We can't lose her too." Marie Miller, Claire's mother, said in court Monday according to
WGAL.

It's great that you love your daughter and all, but don't be too surprised when she stabs you to death in your sleep.

"There's an old saying in Tennessee - I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee - that says, fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again."

- Bush the Lesser
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My GED in Psychiatry tells me this poor girl is way beyond psychotic.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "Oooh, McDonalds. I would have killed someone sooner if I knew I was going to get McDonalds."

That's what 14-year-old Claire Miller said when police bought her breakfast, hours after she was accused of fatally stabbing her 19-year-old disabled sister, Helen on Feb. 22, 2021, according to John Martin, a Manheim Township police officer.

She sounds charming.

Claire's parents testified Monday that they want Claire to eventually return home with them.

"We love both of them. I know Claire did not mean to do this. We lost Helen and we don't want to lose Claire too. We don't want her to be punished, not get help and be put away for a long period for something that was out of her control. We can't lose her too." Marie Miller, Claire's mother, said in court Monday according to
WGAL.

It's great that you love your daughter and all, but don't be too surprised when she stabs you to death in your sleep.

"There's an old saying in Tennessee - I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee - that says, fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again."

- Bush the Lesser


Like, ok, on the one hand, locked away in prison isn't going to help this girl. Not in any real sense.

Locked away in a facility for the criminally disturbed? Yeah, that's probably a good call.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Claire's brain is not yet fully developed."

I think Claire's brain might be a lost cause at this point.


yeah i think she's exhibiting fairly common sociopath POV there. Some people are just born with a broken brain like that and ain't going to "develop" out of it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So what's the deal with the admissibility of her statements made while they were getting her food, considering that she's a minor?
 
