 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave has been preempted by the pastFORWARD Most Glorious All Listener Request-o-tacular 2022™. Hear what other Farkers wanted to hear on pastFORWARD #361. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
50
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

91 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 29 Jun 2022 at 12:30 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What song is it you want to hear?"
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay! Thank you Pista for being the sub today. I promise I will keep the spitballs to a minimum...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey all.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Yay! Thank you Pista for being the sub today. I promise I will keep the spitballs to a minimum...


That's no fun is it?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Yay! Thank you Pista for being the sub today. I promise I will keep the spitballs to a minimum...

That's no fun is it?


I think I'll stick with virtual verbal snark today, I'm all outta paper. I used it all making tix for this show.

Get yours before they run out!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: NeoMoxie: Yay! Thank you Pista for being the sub today. I promise I will keep the spitballs to a minimum...

That's no fun is it?

I think I'll stick with virtual verbal snark today, I'm all outta paper. I used it all making tix for this show.

Get yours before they run out!

[Fark user image 720x560]


LOL.
I love how you remembered Wednesdie
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present.

Thanks to the TF fairy!  I'm a happy little TFer!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guten Morgan!

Glad to see everyone is as bored at work as I am.

I would have requested Cocteau Twins, but nobody ever listens to me. I've got a face that nobody listens to. So I'll go Viking and just invade Cocteaus.

Cocteau Twins - Pearly Dewdrops' Drops (Official Video)
Youtube s-5Xgw6d3h0


Metropolis dance GIF -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immobile lil monkey...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Guten Morgan!

I would have requested Cocteau Twins, but nobody ever listens to me. I've got a face that nobody listens to. So I'll go Viking and just invade Cocteaus.


Cocteau Twins! Show fav actually. Heard them many a time here...

And believe me, I have a face for radio, and the powers that be haven't ignored me... yet. Make a request! I even get cheesy obscure Thompson Twins tunes played every so often.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm having a small pre-show warm up
Juliette and the Licks - Smash And Grab
Youtube TsnG5Btqb5E


As if it's not warm enough already
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
NeoMoxie: Make a request! I even get cheesy obscure Thompson Twins tunes played every so often.


Ooooh. Muy Peligroso!

Lessee...

Danielle Dax - Yummer Yummer Man.


Time to test the mettle of man...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

perigee: Guten Morgan!

Glad to see everyone is as bored at work as I am.

I would have requested Cocteau Twins, but nobody ever listens to me. I've got a face that nobody listens to. So I'll go Viking and just invade Cocteaus.

[YouTube video: Cocteau Twins - Pearly Dewdrops' Drops (Official Video)]

Metropolis dance GIF -

[Fark user image image 260x194]


They're listening.

Need a sign?  Request something off Violator.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!

Me is here. On pins and needles. Ouch!
/Pants-less day today. Damn... That hurt!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: NeoMoxie: Yay! Thank you Pista for being the sub today. I promise I will keep the spitballs to a minimum...

That's no fun is it?

I think I'll stick with virtual verbal snark today, I'm all outta paper. I used it all making tix for this show.

Get yours before they run out!

[Fark user image 720x560]


Glorious! Grabbed.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pista: I'm having a small pre-show warm up
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/TsnG5Btqb5E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

As if it's not warm enough already


Crazy that that's Juliette Lewis! I remember her from Natural Born Killers.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Howdy y'all!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Howdy y'all
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Holy shiat WTF!?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seriously, WTF
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: I'm having a small pre-show warm up
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/TsnG5Btqb5E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

As if it's not warm enough already

Crazy that that's Juliette Lewis! I remember her from Natural Born Killers.


I was a bit taken aback when i found out she had a band. & a pretty darn good band at that.
She's even done a collaboration with Prodigy who I hate. But this is rather good
The Prodigy - Hot Ride (ft. Juliette Lewis) - HQ Sound
Youtube 3N_0D1ehoEU
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Seriously, WTF


Yes - that's right.

Lioness7 Is pants-less today.

Its workplace casual X-treme round here.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

perigee: west.la.lawyer: Seriously, WTF

Yes - that's right.

Lioness7 Is pants-less today.

Its workplace casual X-treme round here.


wait.... My interests, this is pertinent to them
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: NeoMoxie: Yay! Thank you Pista for being the sub today. I promise I will keep the spitballs to a minimum...

That's no fun is it?

I think I'll stick with virtual verbal snark today, I'm all outta paper. I used it all making tix for this show.

Get yours before they run out!

[Fark user image image 720x560]


*yoink*

Also: Hi everybody.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Pista: I'm having a small pre-show warm up
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/TsnG5Btqb5E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

As if it's not warm enough already

Crazy that that's Juliette Lewis! I remember her from Natural Born Killers.

I was a bit taken aback when i found out she had a band. & a pretty darn good band at that.
She's even done a collaboration with Prodigy who I hate. But this is rather good
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3N_0D1ehoEU]


And I'm just remembering that I knew she had a band and had forgotten that fact.

Not casting any aspersions on Ms Lewis or her band. I honestly don't recall what they sound like. I'd give it a listen if I didn't have to 3/4 pay attention to this meeting right now. Why do they always wait until the 1/4 I'm not paying attention to to ask me a question?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Pista: I'm having a small pre-show warm up
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/TsnG5Btqb5E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

As if it's not warm enough already

Crazy that that's Juliette Lewis! I remember her from Natural Born Killers.

I was a bit taken aback when i found out she had a band. & a pretty darn good band at that.
She's even done a collaboration with Prodigy who I hate. But this is rather good
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3N_0D1ehoEU]


Shut your mouth! Prodigy *glow-stick* rocks! Hehe
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Pista: NeoMoxie: Yay! Thank you Pista for being the sub today. I promise I will keep the spitballs to a minimum...

That's no fun is it?

I think I'll stick with virtual verbal snark today, I'm all outta paper. I used it all making tix for this show.

Get yours before they run out!

[Fark user image image 720x560]

*yoink*

Also: Hi everybody.


Howdy, Milady Carrot Cake. How goin's?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In all my years here, I've learned three things:

1. socalnewwaver loves us like family

2. IPA Sucks

3. Lioness7 looks amazing without pants on
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

perigee: Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: Pista: NeoMoxie: Yay! Thank you Pista for being the sub today. I promise I will keep the spitballs to a minimum...

That's no fun is it?

I think I'll stick with virtual verbal snark today, I'm all outta paper. I used it all making tix for this show.

Get yours before they run out!

[Fark user image image 720x560]

*yoink*

Also: Hi everybody.

Howdy, Milady Carrot Cake. How goin's?


Avaunt, demon! You have no power over me. My belly is full of chana saag and ostrich jerky.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pc_gator: In all my years here, I've learned three things:

1. socalnewwaver loves us like family

2. IPA Sucks

3. Lioness7 looks amazing without pants on


Surely by this point we should only need to announce when we are wearing pants, shouldn't we?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:

Avaunt, demon! You have no power over me. My belly is full of chana saag and ostrich jerky.

~Shakes krovvy rooker~
media3.giphy.comView Full Size


Next time, Gadget!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Currently on my lunch break so I'll only get 10 minutes to listen; right now I challenge you all to listen to "Marian" by Sisters of Mercy while simultaneously watching this video on mute:
https://mobile.twitter.com/foundfootage/status/1541806673903452161
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Finally. Done with THAT guy. Hector Tobar.
Go 'way. We needs musics.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oswaldo Diaz again!
Oh yes!
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
OSWALDO DIAZ IMMINENT
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Currently on my lunch break so I'll only get 10 minutes to listen; right now I challenge you all to listen to "Marian" by Sisters of Mercy while simultaneously watching this video on mute:
https://mobile.twitter.com/foundfootage/status/1541806673903452161


CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.

I will liasten to "Marian" while watching Bibleman.

..have done, in fact...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I made a UCI zot PS for a contest that went red
It is below - I think it was a park in Eastern Europe somewhere, and the wheel sculpture reminded me of BC and then, of course, I kept going:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh god....

I wished I hadn't done that.

It's like...

Being Rickrolled by Goth Chippendales...
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

perigee: Oh god....

I wished I hadn't done that.

It's like...

Being Rickrolled by Goth Chippendales...


I almost choked on my salad after reading that... thank for the hearty laugh
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think I'm here
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here we gooooo......
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two Days of Plaid !

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pc_gator: In all my years here, I've learned three things:

1. socalnewwaver loves us like family

2. IPA Sucks

3. Lioness7 looks amazing without pants on


Especially #2, but all 3 are correct
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You MUST keep this intro music FOREVER.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Woohoo! Starting off right!

Is anyone gonna cop to their requests in the thread? I've got my spitballs ready...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
After an amazing show in Edinburgh in 1991, the local paper called Jaz's coveralls jumper outfit "kebab shop chic."
Still makes me laugh.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.