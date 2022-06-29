 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   "What are you going to do, stab me?" asked the shooter   (ktvu.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Area, Javon Green, SAN FRANCISCO, public place, attorney Randy Knox, San Francisco Bay, San Francisco subway commuter train  
•       •       •

803 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jun 2022 at 12:35 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In California when you use your gun against a crazy man who is trying to stab you they charge you with crimes.   Simply lunacy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Injured bystanders? This is what Good Guy With A Gun looks like. Are we sure we want more of that?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Javon Green, 26, will face charges of having a concealed weapon in a public place and having a loaded gun in a public place, both felonies that possibly could be reduced to misdemeanors, attorney Randy Knox told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Reduce felonies to misdemeanors?  For a black dude?

We'll see.

Knox told the paper that his client was a security guard who carried a gun for protection because he had twice been shot

I'm assuming California doesn't have a way you can be at least licensed for conceal carry?  100% illegal unless you're a cop?

If he had already been shot--twice--I can understand why he'd break the law and conceal carry.  Feels like a damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don't situation.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xanadian: Javon Green, 26, will face charges of having a concealed weapon in a public place and having a loaded gun in a public place, both felonies that possibly could be reduced to misdemeanors, attorney Randy Knox told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Reduce felonies to misdemeanors?  For a black dude?

We'll see.

Knox told the paper that his client was a security guard who carried a gun for protection because he had twice been shot

I'm assuming California doesn't have a way you can be at least licensed for conceal carry?  100% illegal unless you're a cop?

If he had already been shot--twice--I can understand why he'd break the law and conceal carry.  Feels like a damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don't situation.


In Santa Clara county the only way to get a CC permit is by bribing the sherrif.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A 70-year-old passenger on the train was wounded and received non-life threatening injuries.

That old timer should've been packing heat. The only thing stopping a good guy in a crowded urban environment is a gooder guy with another gun.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

xanadian: Javon Green, 26, will face charges of having a concealed weapon in a public place and having a loaded gun in a public place, both felonies that possibly could be reduced to misdemeanors, attorney Randy Knox told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Reduce felonies to misdemeanors?  For a black dude?

We'll see.

Knox told the paper that his client was a security guard who carried a gun for protection because he had twice been shot

I'm assuming California doesn't have a way you can be at least licensed for conceal carry?  100% illegal unless you're a cop?

If he had already been shot--twice--I can understand why he'd break the law and conceal carry.  Feels like a damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don't situation.


Prior to last weeks decision cal was a shall issue stat meaning that you could be denied if you didn't know the right person or you didn't bribe the police or even if someone involved in the process was having a bad day. Or even if you were the "wrong" skin color.

Now the SC guaranteed the process must be equal for eveeryone
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sorry meant to say cal was may issue
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: In California when you use your gun against a crazy man who is trying to stab you they charge you with crimes.   Simply lunacy.


I know, right? That damn DoorDash driver wouldn't read the map on my delivery instructions, and now I gotta go to court because the nanny state wants to tell me I can't dot my lawn with claymores.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: feckingmorons: In California when you use your gun against a crazy man who is trying to stab you they charge you with crimes.   Simply lunacy.

I know, right? That damn DoorDash driver wouldn't read the map on my delivery instructions, and now I gotta go to court because the nanny state wants to tell me I can't dot my lawn with claymores.


SHALL NOT INFRINGE
 
OBBN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Injured bystanders? This is what Good Guy With A Gun looks like. Are we sure we want more of that?


I see your point. I guess you would rather see more innocent people stabbed to death because they didn't have a tool to defend themselves.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh great. Yet ANOTHER exception to the rule that the ammosexual gun humpers are going to jump on to claim a gun is a valid means for self defense. Like we've said in the hundreds of other threads like this, this sort of thing is incredibly rare. As often as this happens, you'd think we wouldn't have to say that anymore.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Green will be charged with "Performing the only allowable abortion allowed by Republicans".
 
Mouser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And another person forgets that you don't carry a knife to a gunfight.
 
olorin604
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: xanadian: Javon Green, 26, will face charges of having a concealed weapon in a public place and having a loaded gun in a public place, both felonies that possibly could be reduced to misdemeanors, attorney Randy Knox told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Reduce felonies to misdemeanors?  For a black dude?

We'll see.

Knox told the paper that his client was a security guard who carried a gun for protection because he had twice been shot

I'm assuming California doesn't have a way you can be at least licensed for conceal carry?  100% illegal unless you're a cop?

If he had already been shot--twice--I can understand why he'd break the law and conceal carry.  Feels like a damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don't situation.

Prior to last weeks decision cal was a shall issue stat meaning that you could be denied if you didn't know the right person or you didn't bribe the police or even if someone involved in the process was having a bad day. Or even if you were the "wrong" skin color.

Now the SC guaranteed the process must be equal for eveeryone


I thought shall issue meant that the sheriff or other department, but then had to issue the permit. May issue meant their also had to approve the permit to issue it.

Not saying their can't be shenanigans.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Oh great. Yet ANOTHER exception to the rule that the ammosexual gun humpers are going to jump on to claim a gun is a valid means for self defense. Like we've said in the hundreds of other threads like this, this sort of thing is incredibly rare. As often as this happens, you'd think we wouldn't have to say that anymore.


Don't worry, both the knife charger and the shooter were black, so the gun humpers will be sweating in front of two red buttons over that one.

/Until they find the third button that says, "I am sad they both didn't die because they are both black."
 
olorin604
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Sorry meant to say cal was may issue


And should have read just a little further, sorry
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen, if we must have handguns in this country, I'd call that appropriate handgun usage.

Uchiha_Cycliste: In Santa Clara county the only way to get a CC permit is by bribing the sherrif.


Go over to Santa Carla and you can get one so long as you load your weapon with silver bullets.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only thing wrong the shooter did was to not stay at the scene.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

xanadian: Feels like a damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don't situation.


Catch 22 was the greatest catch.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: In California when you use your gun against a crazy man who is trying to stab you they charge you with crimes.   Simply lunacy.


?????
It's been a long standing thing. Criminals can't claim self defense.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

xanadian: Javon Green, 26, will face charges of having a concealed weapon in a public place and having a loaded gun in a public place, both felonies that possibly could be reduced to misdemeanors, attorney Randy Knox told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Reduce felonies to misdemeanors?  For a black dude?

We'll see.

Knox told the paper that his client was a security guard who carried a gun for protection because he had twice been shot

I'm assuming California doesn't have a way you can be at least licensed for conceal carry?  100% illegal unless you're a cop?

If he had already been shot--twice--I can understand why he'd break the law and conceal carry.  Feels like a damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don't situation.


??? The alternative is every dispute ending in a shooting.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.