(Fox 4 News Dallas)   Texas migrant truck death story now involves cloning   (fox4news.com) divider line
42
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arrest Dolly the sheep!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When they said 'cloned truck", I was expecting something a bit more than "They painted numbers on the side".
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tfwiki.netView Full Size

So optimus prime became a decepticon?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rachel was implicated, right?
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q gonna have a field day.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the first time this was reported.

It was my town.

Glad it wasn't this time.

Not that I would be surprised.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just open up the comments section.  My opinion of humanity couldn't sink any lower at this point.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How'd they clone a truck?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Just open up the comments section.  My opinion of humanity couldn't sink any lower at this point.


Why would you even do that tho
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Illegal Alien Clones?
Wait for Tucker to claim illegal aliens don't have to physically cross the border anymore.  They can just fax themselves in to Merica.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have to go to great lengths to smuggle people since Biden has secured the border so well.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: How'd they clone a truck?



You know how I know you didn't RTFA?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Just open up the comments section.  My opinion of humanity couldn't sink any lower at this point.


In that case, may I introduce you to the South?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Mr. Fuzzypaws: How'd they clone a truck?


You know how I know you didn't RTFA?


What's an article? You mean a really long tweet?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds reasonable. Biden's plan to replace all hard-working, honest, god-fearing white Americans with lazy, shiftless third world illegal immigrants that will steal all their jobs wasn't moving along quickly enough, so now they're creating clones to move the process along more quickly.

/This is bullshiat, but it probably sounds plausible to way too many people idiots
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TiSpork [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT?!?!?

::read read read::

Oh, ok. Not what I thought initially. That would have been Bond-villain-level super creepy.

Though, I don't doubt that some rich billionaire or 2 have at least tried to clone a human by now.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps it was a truck of Theseus.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak Wednesday afternoon about the discovery of smuggled migrants found dead in an 18-wheeler.
It's unclear if he'll provide answers about how that truck got across the border and whether the migrants were in the truck prior to crossing.

Let me guess:
Biden
Liberals.
Women.
LGBTQ.
Immigrants.

Did I miss any?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak Wednesday afternoon about the discovery of smuggled migrants found dead in an 18-wheeler.
It's unclear if he'll provide answers about how that truck got across the border and whether the migrants were in the truck prior to crossing.

Let me guess:
Biden
Liberals.
Women.
LGBTQ.
Immigrants.

Did I miss any?


I think CRT and BLM likely involved, with side helping of ANTIFA.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Just open up the comments section.  My opinion of humanity couldn't sink any lower at this point.


I don't believe that website has a comments section. Which is a shame, because I really wanted to know how it was part of George Soros' plan to terka gerns because he was transporting dozens of criminals trained to impregnate white women.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not easy to find a mosquito with 18 wheeler DNA
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Mr. Fuzzypaws: How'd they clone a truck?


You know how I know you didn't RTFA?



You should be lucky I clicked the link.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Just open up the comments section.  My opinion of humanity couldn't sink any lower at this point.


What comments section?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have run out of people to send here so they are cloning them!?!?! Wake up sheeple!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: [tfwiki.net image 300x169]
So optimus prime became a decepticon?


Nemesis Prime.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: Q gonna have a field day.


JFK Jr. was the driver.

I mean it is in Texas after all!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oliver Twisted: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Just open up the comments section.  My opinion of humanity couldn't sink any lower at this point.

What comments section?


Any comments section.
Anywhere.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: They have run out of people to send here so they are cloning them!?!?! Wake up sheeple!


Shhhh! We don't want to do that.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak Wednesday afternoon about the discovery of smuggled migrants found dead in an 18-wheeler.
It's unclear if he'll provide answers about how that truck got across the border and whether the migrants were in the truck prior to crossing.

Let me guess:
Biden
Liberals.
Women.
LGBTQ.
Immigrants.

Did I miss any?


Yes. Kamala whom is assigned the border but has never been there nor has done anything about it.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Sounds reasonable. Biden's plan to replace all hard-working, honest, god-fearing white Americans with lazy, shiftless third world illegal immigrants that will steal all their jobs wasn't moving along quickly enough, so now they're creating clones to move the process along more quickly.

/This is bullshiat, but it probably sounds plausible to way too many people idiots


Tucker can't wait to book you on his show.
 
ditka80
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't clear your cards until we have confirmed a successful *BINGO*...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Tut-tut. Comity.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA: That's when someone else, usually a smuggler, steals Dept. of Transportation numbers in order to skirt law enforcement.
Skirting police is something I can get behind
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
(Waits patiently for the Basement-of-pizza-shop portion of this story)
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scrumpox: FTA: That's when someone else, usually a smuggler, steals Dept. of Transportation numbers in order to skirt law enforcement.
Skirting police is something I can get behind
[i.pinimg.com image 800x1201]


ma'am, no puppy smuggling.
 
Lady J
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
shiat, I didn't know about this truck incident.

Fark user imageView Full Size


the avoidable deaths counter threw a stack overflow error a long time ago
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: jso2897: Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak Wednesday afternoon about the discovery of smuggled migrants found dead in an 18-wheeler.
It's unclear if he'll provide answers about how that truck got across the border and whether the migrants were in the truck prior to crossing.

Let me guess:
Biden
Liberals.
Women.
LGBTQ.
Immigrants.

Did I miss any?

Yes. Kamala whom is assigned the border but has never been there nor has done anything about it.


Fark handle checks out.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Once Hunter Biden's laptop gives Order 66, the Mexican clones will replace all the white people.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: How'd they clone a truck?


Vehicle identity theft is a closer description. Every truck has DoT numbers that identify the truck, ownership, company, etc. The smugglers had copied the numbers used by an actual truck company for their vehicles so it looked like the truck was legitimate and belonged to X company but was unregistered and used by smugglers.
 
Mouser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jso2897: Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak Wednesday afternoon about the discovery of smuggled migrants found dead in an 18-wheeler.
It's unclear if he'll provide answers about how that truck got across the border and whether the migrants were in the truck prior to crossing.

Let me guess:
Biden
Liberals.
Women.
LGBTQ.
Immigrants.

Did I miss any?


You forgot Trump's Wall.
 
Mouser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Mr. Fuzzypaws: How'd they clone a truck?

Vehicle identity theft is a closer description. Every truck has DoT numbers that identify the truck, ownership, company, etc. The smugglers had copied the numbers used by an actual truck company for their vehicles so it looked like the truck was legitimate and belonged to X company but was unregistered and used by smugglers.


The pisser is that to prevent these tragedies from happening in the future, the DHS and DOT will have to crack down on cross-border trucking ("papers, please").  As if international and interstate commerce wasn't already too damn expensive due to the COVID pandemic.
 
